 Horror flick, 'Third Saturday in October' to premiere at Guild Cinema - Albuquerque Journal

Horror flick, ‘Third Saturday in October’ to premiere at Guild Cinema

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Antonio Woodruff as Jackkariah Harding in “The Third Saturday in October.” (Courtesy of Frank Crafts)

Four years ago, Frank Crafts and Jay Burleson were raising money for an ambitious art house slasher film.

“We couldn’t get it off the ground,” Crafts says. “We needed $750,000 and we only had $180,000.”

With the funding raised, they pulled together a team and created “The Third Saturday in October.”

The film will have its New Mexico premiere at 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Guild Cinema, 3405 Central Ave. NE, in Nob Hill.

There will be an in person Q&A with Crafts and Art Director Ellar Coltrane.

Crafts says tickets to New Mexico’s first horror festival, Morgue and Krypt, will be given away at the screening.

There will also be another screening at 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Guild. Crafts will also be participating in the Q&A session after the film.

The film tells the story of when a psycho goes on a murderous rampage after surviving a botched execution, only two survivors of his initial attack can stop him.

“I’ve been a lifelong fan of the slasher subgenre so it has been a dream come true to create the world of ‘Third Saturday,’ ” says Jay Burleson, director. “These are unpretentious callbacks to a different era of horror and B-movies which are best seen with a group of like-minded genre fans who can appreciate the work for the labors of love that they are.”

Crafts says Burleson was developing a slasher concept and wanted to pay homage to the style of the 1980s and 1990s.

About this time, the duo brought in Coltrane as artistic director as it was set to film in Alabama.

“Ellar was instrumental in making our biggest gags work,” Crafts says. “He figured out how they work and it was amazing.”

Coltrane says leading up to the film, he had done set dressing for commercials.

“This was the first time I got to art direct and have more authority,” Coltrane says. “It was super fun and it was such a unique way to approach the art department.”

Crafts was busy doing producer things, like raising money and managing day-to-day operations.

“I was one half of the production design on the film,” Crafts says. “I have a gigantic antique store and we got about 80% of our stuff from my store.”

The film has been screened at numerous festivals across the United States and the United Kingdom and are currently on a countrywide road tour of indie cinemas. Distributed by Dark Sky Films, the films will be available for streaming on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play. Vudu, Xbox and Vimeo.

“Crafting the world of ‘Third Saturday’ was a unique challenge for us. Not only were we recreating a specific time period, but we wanted them to feel like they came from those time periods,” Burleson says. “I think of them both as unearthed relics from an alternate reality.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Horror flick, ‘Third Saturday in October’ to premiere at Guild Cinema

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Horror flick, 'Third Saturday in October' to premiere at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Four years ago, Frank Crafts and ... Four years ago, Frank Crafts and Jay Burleson were raising money for an ambitious art house slasher film. 'We couldn't get it off the ...
2
The APS board approved an almost $2.2 billion budget ...
ABQnews Seeker
Funding from the state has grown ... Funding from the state has grown even though the district's enrollment continues to decline, district officials say.
3
1 dead in overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating after one person ... Police are investigating after one person was discovered shot to death late Thursday night in NE Albuquerque
4
Ticket listings for May 26, 2023
ABQnews Seeker
MAY 26 l Sarah Shook and ... MAY 26 l Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, 7:30 p.m., The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, Santa Fe, lensic360.org 28 l Chubby Checker and ...
5
Exhibit looks at how the Atomic Age shaped the ...
ABQnews Seeker
"At Play in the Atomic Age" ... "At Play in the Atomic Age" which opens at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History on Saturday, May 27. The exhibit will ...
6
New office will supplement the Albuquerque Film Office's online ...
ABQnews Seeker
On May 12, the Albuquerque Film ... On May 12, the Albuquerque Film Office opened a new space in Downtown at the Albuquerque Convention Center facing Civic Plaza.
7
'City on Fire' unravels the mysterious connections to a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Apple TV+'s series "City on Fire" ... Apple TV+'s series "City on Fire" is based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg.
8
2023 Summer Guide: 101 things to do in New ...
2023 Summer Guide
The Land of Enchantment. The name ... The Land of Enchantment. The name that defines the beauty found within the 121,697 square miles of the state. It’s an area that is ...
9
2023 Summer Guide - Out & about
2023 Summer Guide
Wineries From the very first grapes ... Wineries From the very first grapes planted by the Spanish in 1629 along the banks of the Rio Grande, the state's wine and grape-growing ...