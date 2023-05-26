Restaurant inspections: Italian, sushi restaurants in the red

GREEN Trattoria Trombinos, 5415 Academy NE (May 19) Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Gold SE (May 16) Immanuel Lutheran Church Kitchen, 300 Gold SE (May 16) St. Charles Borromeo School, 1801 Hazeldine SE (May 19) Azuma Sushi and Teppan, 4701 San Mateo NE (May 15) Azuma Sushi and Tepan, 8104 Wyoming NE (May 16) Coral Community Charter, 4401 Silver SE (May 19) Pho 79, 2007 Candelaria NE (May 15) El Forasteros, 2501 4th NW (May 17) Los Pookies, 561 Menaul NE (May 16) – mobile food unit Baskin-Robbins, 11052 Montgomery NE (May 17) Pizza Hut, 700 Lomas NW (May 15) Big Azz Cookies by Otero Lane, 5701 Gibson SE (May 17) RED Trattoria Trombinos, 5415 Academy NE (May 15) Result: Immediate closure; passed follow-up inspection Observed debris buildup on the inside of ice machine along ceiling and ice shoot, observed the inside of reach-in coolers in server pantry area with significant debris buildup, observed minimal rodent droppings in the ice machine room in a cubby section of the cabinets with the coffee/tea brewers on top, observed significant and heavy amounts of live roach activity in the pantry area with bread and salad service, and minimal amounts in the pizza station/fryer breading station, these roaches were observed on the floor and walls in the server pantry area, and in the gap between the wall and pony wall in the server area and on the casters and compressor area of the reach-in cooler in the server pantry area, on the hanging down sections of the FRP wall material in the dish machine area, and along the lower section of the pizza oven, observed front area of building awning with no coverage with openings further into the structure present, observed ice and frost buildup inside the walk-in freezer along the ceiling dripping onto the floor, and food packages, observed food handling employees with bracelets, rings and watches, observed multiple paper portion cups being utilized as scoops inside dry ingredient container in the pantry station area, observed ice scoops stored directly on top of ice bin, observed significant debris builup on the sides of equipment, observed gaps along the corners of tile leading into the wall and along the pony wall in the server pantry area, an FRP panel unattached and falling over at the dish machine area exposing the inside of wall, an FRP panel unattached with gap at the fry breading area, hole into the wall at the attached plumbing lines along the wall at the breading station, at the hand washing station along plumbing lines at the hand washing sink in the kitchen on the back side of the wall with ice machine and gaps along the bottom of the wall in space between breading station and pizza station and multiple small holes drilled in the wall where an attachment once was in the pizza station, observed significant debris buildup on the floors and walls in the kitchen and dish area behind equipment such as broiler, fryers, pizza station, range and ware washing machine, observed areas such as the server pantry area with gaps along tiles and coving tiles leading into the wall, observed tiles broken and missing under dish machine with pooling water, observed debris buildup and in the surrounding area of the ventilation system, observed significant debris buildup on the compressor ventilation system in the walk-in cooler, observed no signage at hand-washing sinks reminding food-handling employees to wash and sanitizer their hands. Azuma Sushi and Teppan, 8104 Wyoming NE (May 16) Result: Immediate closure; passed follow-up inspection Observed quat sanitizers in buckets throughout facility testing at 0 ppm, observed debris buildup on the inside of ice machine along ceiling and ice chute, observed gaps along the bottom of back door in the kitchen and front doors leading to the outside, observed damaged door frame and bricks around the back kitchen door, causing significant gaps around the bottom of the door frame and sides allowing opening into establishment, observed rodent droppings in dry goods storage room, office, at the hot water heater and employee restroom, observed plastic quart deli container floating inside bulk container of sauce in the walk-in cooler, observed the underneath area of the teppan grills and wok station with debris buildup and on the sides of rice cookers, observed significant food debris buildup in the floor drains throughout kitchen, observed employee toilet room in kitchen with a non-self closing door, observed employee toilet room in kitchen open, observed debris buildup in the kitchen area on the floor such as under equipment such as wok station, fryers, in the toilet room, at the sushi making area and around the water heater, observed hole around plumbing system at the back door, observed kitchen saute range with significant debris buildup stored outside at the back door to the kitchen area, observed debris buildup and in the surrounding area of the ventilation system, observed rodent droppings in dry good storage room, office, at the hot water heater and employee restroom. These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections. For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit the Environmental Health’s inspection results page here. Inspection key: GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site. RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure. DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk. CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required. For questions or concerns, please contact business editor John Leacock at jleacock@abqjournal.com