Thank You Veterans: From 1860s Civil War tributes to events at NM cemeteries Monday

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This year Memorial Day is May 29.

History behind holiday

The Civil War ended in the spring of 1865. It claimed more lives than any conflict in U.S. history and resulted in the establishment of the country’s first national cemeteries. By the late 1860s a movement began in towns and cities across America to hold springtime tributes to the fallen soldiers. Through community efforts graves were decorated with flowers, and people recited prayers.

While many communities participated in the tradition independently from one another, a couple stood out. There are some records that show Memorial Day commemorations by a group of formerly enslaved people in Charleston, South Carolina, less than a month after the Confederacy surrendered in 1865. Columbus, Mississippi, held a tribute April 25, 1866, when a group of women decorated the graves of Confederate soldiers who had fallen in the battle of Shiloh. The women also placed flowers at the graves of Union soldiers. A stone in a Carbondale, Illinois, cemetery carries a statement of a ceremony taking place on April 29, 1866. Waterloo, New York, held its first memorial event on May 5, 1866, with community-wide participation. Businesses closed and graves of soldiers were decorated with flowers and flags. In 1966 the federal government declared Waterloo the official birthplace of Memorial Day.

Decoration Day

May 5, 1868: General John A. Logan, leader of an organization of Northern Civil War veterans, called for a remembrance later that month: “The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating, the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”Â He called it Decoration Day and chose the date because it was not the anniversary of any specific battle.

General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery and 5,000 participants decorated the graves of 20,000 Civil War soldiers buried there. Small American flags were placed at each grave, a tradition still carried out at national and private cemeteries throughout the country.

Memorial Day

Over time, Decoration Day became known as Memorial Day. First known for honoring those lost in the Civil War, during WWI the holiday changed to commemorate American military personnel who died in other wars.

In 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May to create a three-day weekend for federal employees and declare Memorial Day as a federal holiday. The law went into effect in 1971.

Moment of Remembrance

In December 2000 Congress passed and the president signed into law the act creating the White House Commission on the National Moment of Remembrance. The commission’s charter is to “encourage the people of the U.S. to give something back to their country, which provides them so much freedom and opportunity” by encouraging and coordinating commemorations in the United States of Memorial Day and the National Moment of Remembrance. This encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to our nation.

Red poppy

In 1915 Moina Michael conceived the idea of wearing red poppies on Memorial Day to honor those who died serving the nation during war. In 1922 the VFW became the first veterans’ organization to sell poppies nationally.

Military funeral honors

The Department of Defense (DOD) is responsible for providing military funeral honors. “Honoring Those Who Served” is the title of the DOD program for providing dignified military funeral honors to veterans who have defended our nation. Upon the family’s request, Public Law 106-65 requires every eligible veteran receive a military funeral honors ceremony, to include folding and presenting the United States burial flag and the playing of “Taps.”Â

Burial and memorial benefits include headstones, markers and medallions. See the website to find out more about eligibility and how to apply: va.gov/burials-memorials/memorial-items/headstones-markers-medallions/.

Commemorative events

• Fort Bayard National Cemetery, 10 a.m.

• Santa Fe National Cemetery, 10 a.m.

• New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park, Albuquerque 10 a.m.

• Veterans Memorial Park, Rio Rancho 10 a.m.

• Rotary Park, Town of Bernalillo, 10 a.m.

• Belen Veterans Memorial, 10 a.m.

Sources:

history.com/topics/holidays/memorial-day-history and va.gov/opa/publications/celebrate/memday.pdf