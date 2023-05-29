 Thank You Veterans: From 1860s Civil War tributes to events at NM cemeteries Monday - Albuquerque Journal

Thank You Veterans: From 1860s Civil War tributes to events at NM cemeteries Monday

By Julie Drieke / For The Journal

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This year Memorial Day is May 29.

History behind holiday

The Civil War ended in the spring of 1865. It claimed more lives than any conflict in U.S. history and resulted in the establishment of the country’s first national cemeteries. By the late 1860s a movement began in towns and cities across America to hold springtime tributes to the fallen soldiers. Through community efforts graves were decorated with flowers, and people recited prayers.

While many communities participated in the tradition independently from one another, a couple stood out. There are some records that show Memorial Day commemorations by a group of formerly enslaved people in Charleston, South Carolina, less than a month after the Confederacy surrendered in 1865. Columbus, Mississippi, held a tribute April 25, 1866, when a group of women decorated the graves of Confederate soldiers who had fallen in the battle of Shiloh. The women also placed flowers at the graves of Union soldiers. A stone in a Carbondale, Illinois, cemetery carries a statement of a ceremony taking place on April 29, 1866. Waterloo, New York, held its first memorial event on May 5, 1866, with community-wide participation. Businesses closed and graves of soldiers were decorated with flowers and flags. In 1966 the federal government declared Waterloo the official birthplace of Memorial Day.

Decoration Day

May 5, 1868: General John A. Logan, leader of an organization of Northern Civil War veterans, called for a remembrance later that month: “The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating, the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”Â He called it Decoration Day and chose the date because it was not the anniversary of any specific battle.

General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery and 5,000 participants decorated the graves of 20,000 Civil War soldiers buried there. Small American flags were placed at each grave, a tradition still carried out at national and private cemeteries throughout the country.

Memorial Day

Over time, Decoration Day became known as Memorial Day. First known for honoring those lost in the Civil War, during WWI the holiday changed to commemorate American military personnel who died in other wars.

In 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May to create a three-day weekend for federal employees and declare Memorial Day as a federal holiday. The law went into effect in 1971.

Moment of Remembrance

In December 2000 Congress passed and the president signed into law the act creating the White House Commission on the National Moment of Remembrance. The commission’s charter is to “encourage the people of the U.S. to give something back to their country, which provides them so much freedom and opportunity” by encouraging and coordinating commemorations in the United States of Memorial Day and the National Moment of Remembrance. This encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to our nation.

Red poppy

In 1915 Moina Michael conceived the idea of wearing red poppies on Memorial Day to honor those who died serving the nation during war. In 1922 the VFW became the first veterans’ organization to sell poppies nationally.

Military funeral honors

The Department of Defense (DOD) is responsible for providing military funeral honors. “Honoring Those Who Served” is the title of the DOD program for providing dignified military funeral honors to veterans who have defended our nation. Upon the family’s request, Public Law 106-65 requires every eligible veteran receive a military funeral honors ceremony, to include folding and presenting the United States burial flag and the playing of “Taps.”Â

Burial and memorial benefits include headstones, markers and medallions. See the website to find out more about eligibility and how to apply: va.gov/burials-memorials/memorial-items/headstones-markers-medallions/.

Commemorative events

• Fort Bayard National Cemetery, 10 a.m.

• Santa Fe National Cemetery, 10 a.m.

• New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park, Albuquerque 10 a.m.

• Veterans Memorial Park, Rio Rancho 10 a.m.

• Rotary Park, Town of Bernalillo, 10 a.m.

• Belen Veterans Memorial, 10 a.m.

Sources:

history.com/topics/holidays/memorial-day-history and va.gov/opa/publications/celebrate/memday.pdf

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Thank You Veterans: From 1860s Civil War tributes to events at NM cemeteries Monday

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Some tips for Gen Z and beyond to maximize ...
From the newspaper
SOLUTION: Gen Z: get familiar with ... SOLUTION: Gen Z: get familiar with health insurance lingo. Understanding common terms allows you to accurately evaluate your needs, understand and compare benefits, and ...
2
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of girlfriend
ABQnews Seeker
After the death of his 18-year-old ... After the death of his 18-year-old girlfriend in a Saturday-night shooting, Carlos Gonzalez, 24, was charged with 2nd degree murder.
3
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
ABQnews Seeker
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
4
Business Column: In financial matters, government role has upside ...
ABQnews Seeker
Politics is directly intersecting with the ... Politics is directly intersecting with the economy — macro, micro, public and personal — in a not-so-rare standoff in Washington, D.C.
5
Setting record straight on thermometers, metal prices
From the newspaper
Dear Car Talk: Can you explain ... Dear Car Talk: Can you explain how the thermometers in cars?
6
Thank You Veterans: From 1860s Civil War tributes to ...
From the newspaper
History, events for Memorial Day History, events for Memorial Day
7
A Craigslist ad led these locals to start a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Food is Free Albuquerque will begin ... Food is Free Albuquerque will begin its Farm and Orchard Gleaning Project in June
8
University of Wisconsin project seeks closure for New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
Raoul Zavala was not supposed to ... Raoul Zavala was not supposed to be on the plane that day. ...
9
Experts urge caution for recreation on the Rio Grande. ...
ABQnews Seeker
In Corrales, fire and police officials ... In Corrales, fire and police officials have done 29 rescues of people and dogs stranded on the river between Siphon Beach and Alameda — ...