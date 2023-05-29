 Setting record straight on thermometers, metal prices - Albuquerque Journal

Setting record straight on thermometers, metal prices

By Ray Magliozzi / Syndicated Columnist

Dear Car Talk: Can you explain how the thermometers in cars – the ones that show the outside ambient temperature – avoid being influenced by the heat coming off the engine? – Matthew

A: The sensors for ambient, outside temperature are all located in front of the radiator, Matthew.

And they mostly avoid being affected by engine heat because the sensors are directional. They’re pointed away from the engine and toward the air in front of the car.

The wind has no effect on measured temperature – your car has no skin, so it’s not subject to the wind chill factor. So, the sensor just picks up the temperature of the air in front of the car as you drive through it.

There are some circumstances under which the reading can be affected by a few degrees. If it’s a really hot day, and you’re running the air conditioner and sitting in stop-and-go traffic, the heat from your engine – or even the engines of surrounding cars in city traffic – may nudge the reading up by a few degrees.

But generally, once you start moving, it becomes accurate again.

Dear Car Talk: I read your column about EV car batteries and their rare metals values. Are you from a planet or something? Your metal prices certainly are. If Ni goes for $22,000 an ounce, I’m going to sell our 5-gallon water jug full of nickels and retire! – Tony

A: Correction time, everybody. I recently wrote about what would happen to electric vehicle batteries when those cars eventually go to the crusher. I said the batteries, even worn-out, old batteries, had significant value due to their rare metals.

I would have been fine if I left it there, but then I went on to move the decimal point several digits to the right. Fortunately, before Tony and his pals could run down to the recycling plant with their roll of Reynolds Wrap and buy a tropical villa, several alert readers reported the error.

I stand corrected on the metal prices. But, the overall answer is still correct. EV batteries maintain a lot of value – there are companies being set up just to recycle old EV batteries – so they will definitely be removed for reuse before a car is crushed.

Thanks to everybody who wrote in to flog me. I appreciate it.

Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at cartalk.com.

 

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Setting record straight on thermometers, metal prices

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Some tips for Gen Z and beyond to maximize ...
From the newspaper
SOLUTION: Gen Z: get familiar with ... SOLUTION: Gen Z: get familiar with health insurance lingo. Understanding common terms allows you to accurately evaluate your needs, understand and compare benefits, and ...
2
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of girlfriend
ABQnews Seeker
After the death of his 18-year-old ... After the death of his 18-year-old girlfriend in a Saturday-night shooting, Carlos Gonzalez, 24, was charged with 2nd degree murder.
3
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
ABQnews Seeker
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
4
Business Column: In financial matters, government role has upside ...
ABQnews Seeker
Politics is directly intersecting with the ... Politics is directly intersecting with the economy — macro, micro, public and personal — in a not-so-rare standoff in Washington, D.C.
5
Setting record straight on thermometers, metal prices
From the newspaper
Dear Car Talk: Can you explain ... Dear Car Talk: Can you explain how the thermometers in cars?
6
Thank You Veterans: From 1860s Civil War tributes to ...
From the newspaper
History, events for Memorial Day History, events for Memorial Day
7
A Craigslist ad led these locals to start a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Food is Free Albuquerque will begin ... Food is Free Albuquerque will begin its Farm and Orchard Gleaning Project in June
8
University of Wisconsin project seeks closure for New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
Raoul Zavala was not supposed to ... Raoul Zavala was not supposed to be on the plane that day. ...
9
Experts urge caution for recreation on the Rio Grande. ...
ABQnews Seeker
In Corrales, fire and police officials ... In Corrales, fire and police officials have done 29 rescues of people and dogs stranded on the river between Siphon Beach and Alameda — ...