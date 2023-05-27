Family safe words can thwart AI voice-cloning scams

Scams of all kinds are getting a boost from relatively new tools that even tech gurus are warning could make people exponentially more vulnerable.

The tools derive from artificial intelligence, and are enhancing the ability to clone someone’s voice or create a fake video or just generally foster all kinds of deception for the purpose of scamming money.

For example, AI is believed to be behind the case of a Houston-area couple, who lost $5,000 earlier this year when someone sounding exactly like their son called to request jail bond money after his car supposedly struck a pregnant woman.

Ditto the case of a Phoenix-area woman who nearly lost $1 million when her daughter’s frantic voice said in a phone call that she had been kidnapped and needed ransom money.

In both cases, the “emergencies” were complete fabrications, but they were suspected of being enhanced by thieves using voice-cloning technology. All that’s needed is a short audio clip of a person’s voice, which can be grabbed from content posted online, and a voice-cloning program to place realistic phone calls.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer a far-fetched idea out of a sci-fi movie,” the Federal Trade Commission said in a recent consumer alert. “We’re living with it here and now.”

These imposter scams in which a con artist pretends to be someone else are ubiquitous and have been around for a long time.

But the new technology erases a giant red flag that helped people detect the con: a voice on the other end that did not match the supposed victim’s.

Now, it can.

Similarly, chatbot technology that simulates human activity can also be used to fool more people through fake websites or posts, malware and ransomware and more realistic phishing emails, according to the FTC.

“And just as these AI tools are becoming more advanced, they’re also becoming easier to access and use,” the agency said. “Some of these tools may have beneficial uses, but scammers can also use them to cause widespread harm.”

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is among the tech creators who have warned about the dangers of AI and its ability to make scams and misinformation harder to detect.

He told the BBC this month, “AI is so intelligent, it’s open to the bad players, the ones that want to trick you about who they are.”

So how do you tell a real person from a voice clone?

The best response is to distrust the voice and verify the story. And the easiest way to do that is to contact the relative directly. If you don’t get a response, try to get in touch with them through another family member or friend.

Consider choosing a family “safe” word or words, and share it only with a select few, AARP recommends. That way, if a purported relative calls but doesn’t know the safe word, you can be sure you are a target for some bad actor.

Scammers often invoke an authority figure, such as a lawyer, police officer or doctor. Usually, it’s a matter of supposed urgency, and you’re the only one who can help. Also, they will insist that the transaction be done in secret, because they don’t want others telling you the scenario is fake.

Remember that phone numbers can be spoofed, so don’t necessarily think a call is legitimate because it comes from a number with which you are familiar.

Contact Ellen Marks at emarks@abqjournal.com or (505) 823-3842 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1 (844) 255-9210, prompt 5. Complaints can be filed electronically at https://www.nmag.gov/contact-us/file-a-complaint/.