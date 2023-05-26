 Weather watch: Tornado warning issued for eastern New Mexico, hail in Torrance County - Albuquerque Journal

Weather watch: Tornado warning issued for eastern New Mexico, hail in Torrance County

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Tornado warnings have been issued for parts of Santa Fe and Torrance counties, according to the Journal’s media partner KOAT 7.

The storm warning area is from eastern Santa Fe and Torrance counties and extends east, encompassing the eastern third of New Mexico, from Clayton to Hobbs, and brings the threat of damaging winds (60 mph) and hail.

Hail one-inch in diameter has already been reported in Torrance County, said Annette Mokry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

The tornado warning went into effect at 2:30 p.m. and will last through 10 p.m. tonight.

