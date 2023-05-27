BLM needs stronger methane rule to eliminate waste

As a former U.S. Bureau of Land Management director, I understand the magnitude of making management decisions on public lands equivalent to one-eighth of all the land in the United States. I never lost sight of the agency’s authority and responsibility to prohibit the waste of public and tribal resources.

Today, with that responsibility in mind, BLM must strengthen its proposed methane waste prevention rule by eliminating waste from routine venting and flaring at oil wells. I am heartened that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a fellow New Mexican and longtime champion of reducing oil and gas waste and pollution, is in a position to make needed changes in the final rule that will protect America’s natural resources, taxpayers and communities.

When oil and gas operators vent or flare methane, taxpayers and communities suffer. In 2019, operators wasted nearly $275 million worth of natural gas on federal and tribal lands through venting and flaring, enough to meet the needs of 1.2 million consumers. If that gas were captured, it could generate upward of $34 million in revenue for states and tribes to fund education, infrastructure and health services.

While BLM’s proposal is an important first step, consistent with its long-standing authority to minimize waste, the Biden administration and Haaland must go further. Setting clear requirements to prevent waste caused by venting and flaring of methane will safeguard public resources while protecting taxpayer and tribal interests and our energy security.

BLM ‘s new rule should not just be about royalty revenue, it should be about the stewardship of our natural resources and the health of our communities. Strengthening the rule will deliver countless important co-benefits, including reducing climate pollution, addressing air quality issues and mitigating toxic pollution near communities.

Venting and flaring are practices that emit harmful ozone-forming volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants with significant air quality and public health impacts. One study found that in North Dakota a 1% increase in flared natural gas increases the hospitalization rate by 0.73%, disproportionately affecting communities of color. In New Mexico, over half of the people living within 1,000 feet of oil and gas wells are people of color. The thousands of children, seniors, and low-income persons living within close proximity of oil and gas operations are especially susceptible to the dangerous effects of air pollution.

The BLM must draw on waste prevention protections similar to state rules in New Mexico and Colorado to strengthen its primarily royalty-based approach. Expanding these protections would significantly reduce wasteful venting and flaring and protect communities. New Mexico is cracking down on polluters to eliminate waste from venting and flaring of gas. The BLM has a responsibility to extend them.

Eliminating waste from routine venting and flaring of associated gas conserves domestic energy resources, ensures taxpayers benefit from the development of publicly-owned minerals, lessens oil and gas production’s negative impact on the climate, and protects the health of frontline communities. If a stronger rule only did one of these things it’d be worth it, but the BLM doesn’t often get a chance to accomplish so much with one move. I urge Haaland to take advantage of this opportunity and strengthen the BLM’s methane waste prevention rule.