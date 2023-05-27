 BLM needs stronger methane rule to eliminate waste - Albuquerque Journal

BLM needs stronger methane rule to eliminate waste

By Jim Baca / Director, U.s. Blm, 1993-1994; Former Albuquerque Mayor; Former N.m. Commissioner Of Public Lands

As a former U.S. Bureau of Land Management director, I understand the magnitude of making management decisions on public lands equivalent to one-eighth of all the land in the United States. I never lost sight of the agency’s authority and responsibility to prohibit the waste of public and tribal resources.

Today, with that responsibility in mind, BLM must strengthen its proposed methane waste prevention rule by eliminating waste from routine venting and flaring at oil wells. I am heartened that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a fellow New Mexican and longtime champion of reducing oil and gas waste and pollution, is in a position to make needed changes in the final rule that will protect America’s natural resources, taxpayers and communities.

When oil and gas operators vent or flare methane, taxpayers and communities suffer. In 2019, operators wasted nearly $275 million worth of natural gas on federal and tribal lands through venting and flaring, enough to meet the needs of 1.2 million consumers. If that gas were captured, it could generate upward of $34 million in revenue for states and tribes to fund education, infrastructure and health services.

While BLM’s proposal is an important first step, consistent with its long-standing authority to minimize waste, the Biden administration and Haaland must go further. Setting clear requirements to prevent waste caused by venting and flaring of methane will safeguard public resources while protecting taxpayer and tribal interests and our energy security.

BLM ‘s new rule should not just be about royalty revenue, it should be about the stewardship of our natural resources and the health of our communities. Strengthening the rule will deliver countless important co-benefits, including reducing climate pollution, addressing air quality issues and mitigating toxic pollution near communities.

Venting and flaring are practices that emit harmful ozone-forming volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants with significant air quality and public health impacts. One study found that in North Dakota a 1% increase in flared natural gas increases the hospitalization rate by 0.73%, disproportionately affecting communities of color. In New Mexico, over half of the people living within 1,000 feet of oil and gas wells are people of color. The thousands of children, seniors, and low-income persons living within close proximity of oil and gas operations are especially susceptible to the dangerous effects of air pollution.

The BLM must draw on waste prevention protections similar to state rules in New Mexico and Colorado to strengthen its primarily royalty-based approach. Expanding these protections would significantly reduce wasteful venting and flaring and protect communities. New Mexico is cracking down on polluters to eliminate waste from venting and flaring of gas. The BLM has a responsibility to extend them.

Eliminating waste from routine venting and flaring of associated gas conserves domestic energy resources, ensures taxpayers benefit from the development of publicly-owned minerals, lessens oil and gas production’s negative impact on the climate, and protects the health of frontline communities. If a stronger rule only did one of these things it’d be worth it, but the BLM doesn’t often get a chance to accomplish so much with one move. I urge Haaland to take advantage of this opportunity and strengthen the BLM’s methane waste prevention rule.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » BLM needs stronger methane rule to eliminate waste

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
TALK OF THE TOWN: Remember Veterans, College savings fix, ...
From the newspaper
This Memorial Day, remember veterans THERE ... This Memorial Day, remember veterans THERE IS an idiom that states: 'freedom is not free.' These words are engraved on the Korean War Memorial ...
2
Four Albuquerque baseball stars reunite at Isotopes Park -- ...
ABQnews Seeker
About an hour prior to the ... About an hour prior to the Isotopes' game against Round Rock on Friday evening, a group of baseball standouts past and present — all ...
3
Can NM United keep it going Saturday at San ...
ABQnews Seeker
There's some extra pep in the ... There's some extra pep in the collective step around New Mexico United's training facility these day ...
4
NCAA men's golf championship: Lobo Watkins is contending, but ...
ABQnews Seeker
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –– The New Mexico ... SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –– The New Mexico men's golf team opened play at the 2023 NCAA Championship on Friday with the first round at Grayhawk ...
5
Rays hurler's first win is against Dodgers
Featured Sports
Cooper Criswell earned his first big ... Cooper Criswell earned his first big league win, Yandy Díaz homered and drove in two runs, and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays beat ...
6
Sports Speak Up! Isotopes' 'Breaking Bad' home run celebration ...
Featured Sports
I FOR ONE (am) disgusted the ... I FOR ONE (am) disgusted the Isotopes are glorifying a Meth production celebration for home runs hit. Where's the adult here? Coach? General Manager? ...
7
Talk of the Town: It's doubtful many New Mexicans ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Few New Mexicans can afford ... OPINION: Few New Mexicans can afford a $450,000 ticket for space joy ride.
8
Ticket listings for May 26, 2023
ABQnews Seeker
MAY 26 l Sarah Shook and ... MAY 26 l Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, 7:30 p.m., The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, Santa Fe, lensic360.org 28 l Chubby Checker and ...
9
Exhibit looks at how the Atomic Age shaped the ...
ABQnews Seeker
"At Play in the Atomic Age" ... "At Play in the Atomic Age" which opens at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History on Saturday, May 27. The exhibit will ...