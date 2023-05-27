 New Mexico's U.S. Marshal has earned re-appointment - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico’s U.S. Marshal has earned re-appointment

By James Burrell / Retired Chief Deputy U.s. Marshal, Albuquerque

Sonya K. Chavez, a 22-year veteran of the FBI, signs in as New Mexico’s next U.S. Marshal in the Domenici Federal Courhouse as Chief Judge William Johnson, right, witnesses on Thursday, April 5, 2018. (Greg Sorber/Albuquerque Journal)

In 1789, President George Washington appointed the nation’s first United States Marshal. Two hundred and twenty-nine years later Sonya K. Chavez was appointed U.S. Marshal for the district of New Mexico. As in all presidential appointments, there are always underlying motives. Regardless of hidden agendas, we need merit-based appointments.

Marshal Chavez became the U.S. Marshal through merit. She retired from the FBI after 22 years of service. During her FBI career as a street agent, undercover agent, crisis negotiator and supervisory agent, she tirelessly worked with local law enforcement partners in fighting crime.

Chavez’s leadership was much needed when she was nominated by U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich. Her predecessor failed the United States Marshals Service (USMS) and fellow law enforcement partners of New Mexico. Following an investigation by USMS headquarters, the former U.S. Marshal resigned before being removed. The DOJ Office of the Inspector General conducted an additional investigation and released its summary stating the former U.S. Marshal and chief deputy engaged in prohibited personnel practice-retaliation and showed lack of candor during the investigation with OIG investigators.

In one year, Chavez raised the district of New Mexico from the bottom of all USMS offices to the top 10 nationally, per the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey. Her leadership has ranked the office as one of the most respected and desirable offices in the nation. She has continued to be a leader among New Mexico’s law enforcement partners. As the chairwoman of New Mexico HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) program she has tirelessly fought for federal funds to support New Mexico’s law enforcement fight on drugs and violent crime. She has been appointed nationally to lead project “30/30,” which is focused on improving the number of women in the USMS to 30% by the year 2030. Throughout the COVID pandemic she ensured the health and safety of federal inmates and developed strategies with the federal judiciary so the judicial process could continue. She is also a recipient of the 2022 Women in Federal Law Enforcement national award.

Our communities in New Mexico are under siege with crime. Under Chavez’s leadership during the past five years, the USMS led violent fugitive task force has accomplished the following: 9,798 cases closed; 5,658 fugitives physically arrested; 593 firearms seized; 10,519 rounds of ammunition seized; and $1,268,760 in currency seized.

Sens. Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, the citizens of New Mexico need a U.S. Marshal with credibility, integrity, respect, grit and one who has proven experience working with the federal judiciary and all of New Mexico’s law enforcement entities. Marshal Chavez needs to be reappointed. As stated earlier, in all political appointments there are underlying motives during the selection process, and merit does not always rank first. Chavez was appointed once because of merit, let’s do it again. The ramifications of failing to appoint by merit can be devastating, and the people of New Mexico deserve better.

However, if you need all the “boxes checked” here you go: apolitical regarding law enforcement; native New Mexican; family has been in New Mexico for generations; life-long Democrat; Hispanic,;and former press aide for N.M. Gov. Bruce King.

We just ended Women’s History Month; remember half the time the best man for the job is a woman — a New Mexico woman.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » New Mexico’s U.S. Marshal has earned re-appointment

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
TALK OF THE TOWN: Remember Veterans, College savings fix, ...
From the newspaper
This Memorial Day, remember veterans THERE ... This Memorial Day, remember veterans THERE IS an idiom that states: 'freedom is not free.' These words are engraved on the Korean War Memorial ...
2
Four Albuquerque baseball stars reunite at Isotopes Park -- ...
ABQnews Seeker
About an hour prior to the ... About an hour prior to the Isotopes' game against Round Rock on Friday evening, a group of baseball standouts past and present — all ...
3
Can NM United keep it going Saturday at San ...
ABQnews Seeker
There's some extra pep in the ... There's some extra pep in the collective step around New Mexico United's training facility these day ...
4
NCAA men's golf championship: Lobo Watkins is contending, but ...
ABQnews Seeker
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –– The New Mexico ... SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –– The New Mexico men's golf team opened play at the 2023 NCAA Championship on Friday with the first round at Grayhawk ...
5
Rays hurler's first win is against Dodgers
Featured Sports
Cooper Criswell earned his first big ... Cooper Criswell earned his first big league win, Yandy Díaz homered and drove in two runs, and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays beat ...
6
Sports Speak Up! Isotopes' 'Breaking Bad' home run celebration ...
Featured Sports
I FOR ONE (am) disgusted the ... I FOR ONE (am) disgusted the Isotopes are glorifying a Meth production celebration for home runs hit. Where's the adult here? Coach? General Manager? ...
7
Talk of the Town: It's doubtful many New Mexicans ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Few New Mexicans can afford ... OPINION: Few New Mexicans can afford a $450,000 ticket for space joy ride.
8
Ticket listings for May 26, 2023
ABQnews Seeker
MAY 26 l Sarah Shook and ... MAY 26 l Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, 7:30 p.m., The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, Santa Fe, lensic360.org 28 l Chubby Checker and ...
9
Exhibit looks at how the Atomic Age shaped the ...
ABQnews Seeker
"At Play in the Atomic Age" ... "At Play in the Atomic Age" which opens at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History on Saturday, May 27. The exhibit will ...