New Mexico’s U.S. Marshal has earned re-appointment

In 1789, President George Washington appointed the nation’s first United States Marshal. Two hundred and twenty-nine years later Sonya K. Chavez was appointed U.S. Marshal for the district of New Mexico. As in all presidential appointments, there are always underlying motives. Regardless of hidden agendas, we need merit-based appointments.

Marshal Chavez became the U.S. Marshal through merit. She retired from the FBI after 22 years of service. During her FBI career as a street agent, undercover agent, crisis negotiator and supervisory agent, she tirelessly worked with local law enforcement partners in fighting crime.

Chavez’s leadership was much needed when she was nominated by U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich. Her predecessor failed the United States Marshals Service (USMS) and fellow law enforcement partners of New Mexico. Following an investigation by USMS headquarters, the former U.S. Marshal resigned before being removed. The DOJ Office of the Inspector General conducted an additional investigation and released its summary stating the former U.S. Marshal and chief deputy engaged in prohibited personnel practice-retaliation and showed lack of candor during the investigation with OIG investigators.

In one year, Chavez raised the district of New Mexico from the bottom of all USMS offices to the top 10 nationally, per the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey. Her leadership has ranked the office as one of the most respected and desirable offices in the nation. She has continued to be a leader among New Mexico’s law enforcement partners. As the chairwoman of New Mexico HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) program she has tirelessly fought for federal funds to support New Mexico’s law enforcement fight on drugs and violent crime. She has been appointed nationally to lead project “30/30,” which is focused on improving the number of women in the USMS to 30% by the year 2030. Throughout the COVID pandemic she ensured the health and safety of federal inmates and developed strategies with the federal judiciary so the judicial process could continue. She is also a recipient of the 2022 Women in Federal Law Enforcement national award.

Our communities in New Mexico are under siege with crime. Under Chavez’s leadership during the past five years, the USMS led violent fugitive task force has accomplished the following: 9,798 cases closed; 5,658 fugitives physically arrested; 593 firearms seized; 10,519 rounds of ammunition seized; and $1,268,760 in currency seized.

Sens. Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, the citizens of New Mexico need a U.S. Marshal with credibility, integrity, respect, grit and one who has proven experience working with the federal judiciary and all of New Mexico’s law enforcement entities. Marshal Chavez needs to be reappointed. As stated earlier, in all political appointments there are underlying motives during the selection process, and merit does not always rank first. Chavez was appointed once because of merit, let’s do it again. The ramifications of failing to appoint by merit can be devastating, and the people of New Mexico deserve better.

However, if you need all the “boxes checked” here you go: apolitical regarding law enforcement; native New Mexican; family has been in New Mexico for generations; life-long Democrat; Hispanic,;and former press aide for N.M. Gov. Bruce King.

We just ended Women’s History Month; remember half the time the best man for the job is a woman — a New Mexico woman.