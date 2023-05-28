Elsa Menendez, Arts & Culture deputy director, shares pieces around the city that resonate

The arts are part of Elsa Menendez’s life – and it’s something that inspires her daily.

For more than 35 years, the Albuquerque resident has worked in theater around the world, often wearing different hats as a writer, director, producer and performer.

She’s also a teacher of local, national and international workshops and a co-founder of the Women Leading Change initiative.

For the last year, Menendez’s role as deputy director of the city of Albuquerque’s Arts & Culture has been full of learning experiences.

On any given day, she is surrounded by public art throughout the city.

“One of my favorite things about living in Albuquerque is that whether I’m walking around town or driving place-to-place, I regularly come across amazing artworks that remind me to take a moment to reflect, be inspired, and appreciate our vibrant creative communities,” she says.

Menendez picked five of the city’s recently installed Public Art pieces.

“Check (them) out if you haven’t come across them already,” Menendez says.

1. “One Central,” Jeff Metz, 2022

The piece is made of Indiana limestone and steel. It is located at the corner of First Street and Central Avenue NW in Downtown Albuquerque.

Menendez says Metz is a New Mexico artist whose work focuses on generating a unique interaction between rigorous geometry and fluid movement.

“One Central” is made up of four individual sculptures. The two smaller sculptures both weigh between 700 and 750 pounds.

“I love what these pieces evoke in me when I walk by them,” she says. “They remind me I can be solid, grounded and fluid at once.”

2. “Sol De Oro,” ALMA (Apprenticeships for Leaders in Mosaic Arts), 2022

This piece is comprised of handmade mosaic tile and located on the West building of the Albuquerque Convention Center off of Third Street NW.

Menendez says “Sol De Oro” is the most recent addition to the Convention Center Mosaics which began in 2001.

The mosaic mural and sunflower imagery represents the resilience and strength of Albuquerque.

“I love what this mosaic represents symbolically,” she says. “The beautiful colors and patterns in this piece always make me smile and appreciate the long and strong tradition of tile work in Albuquerque.”

3. “Water Standing,” Thomas Sayre, 2023

The piece is made of earthcast concrete and iron oxide and is located at Bellamah Avenue and 18th Street NW, near Mill Pond Refuge in Sawmill Community.

Menendez says “Water Standing” is made up of four large-scale earthcast, concrete and iron oxide sculptures in the shape of water vessels from different cultures, connecting terrain and climate with culture and lifestyle through the lens of water use.

The title, “Water Standing,” references the legal standing and rights that water has as we negotiate who has rights for access to water, she says.

“This new set of sculptures are a such striking addition to the Sawmill Community and one that lifts up the ongoing conversation about water use,” Menendez says.

4. “Vision Zero,” Andrew Fearnside, 2023

“Vision Zero” is a mural and located at Expo New Mexico along Louisiana Boulevard NE.

Menendez says the “Vision Zero” mural emerged from a community engagement process led by Artful Life, that involved a team of youth who live in the International District.

She says the youth team collaborated with the artist Andrew Fearnside to create a design that reflects the perspectives, stories, and dreams of International District residents.

The mural also promotes the City’s Vision Zero initiative of working toward eliminating traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility and transportation for all.

“Again, I love what this mural represents – a community process with youth leadership reflecting on their perspectives and vision of present and future,” Menendez says.

5. “Pueblo Matriarch,” Greyshoes (Upton Ethelbah Jr.), 2023

“Pueblo Matriarch” is made of fabricated steel and located at the 12th Street and Menaul Boulevard NW roundabout near the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

Greyshoes sculpts contemporary, stylized and flowing forms inspired by the aesthetic motifs and movements found in the ceremonial regalia and dances of his Native American heritage, Santa Clara Pueblo and White Mountain Apache. Menendez says the headdress of the sculpture is symbolic of women corn dancers, a historic ceremony, which is a prayer to the creator for a good harvest, plenty of rain for the crops, and prosperity for all people.

“Pueblo Matriarch” was commissioned by the Albuquerque Community Foundation and the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and donated to the City of Albuquerque’s Public Art Collection.

“This is such a beautiful work that both inspires and calls to me with its deep symbolism,” she says.

Editor’s note: The fourth Sunday of each month, Journal Arts Editor Adrian Gomez tells the stories behind some of the hidden gems you can see across the state in “Gimme Five.”