 Bond House Museum to showcase Santa Fe Opera props, costumes - Albuquerque Journal

Bond House Museum to showcase Santa Fe Opera props, costumes

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Bond House Museum
Anthony Roth Costanzo (Dionysus) in 2021’s “The Lord of Cries.” (Courtesy of Curtis Brown)

The decapitated head of Lucy from “The Lord of Cries” pairs with the gilded altar from “Carmen” in an exhibit of Santa Fe Opera props and costumes at Española’s Bond House Museum.

The small exhibition, which is on display until Aug. 31, represents a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the opera and the San Gabriel Historical Society and the Española Valley Opera Guild. The museum is located at 706 E. Bond Street in Española.

“They have a space at the Bond House,” said Eileen Garcia, SFO properties director. “They basically asked for it.”

The show features lavish costumes from 2017’s “The Golden Cockerel,” 2015’s “La Finta Giardiniera” and 2021’s “The Lord of Cries.”‘ Props also include the altar from “Carmen,” the tall candelabras from “La Finta Giardiniera,” buildings from 2011s “The Last Savage,” nautical equipment from “a very old” “The Magic Flute,” and a scepter from “The Golden Cockerel.”

“It’s very small and very select because of the space,” she added.

Bond House Museum
Venera Gimadieva in “The Golden Cockerel.” (Courtesy of Brandon Soder)

Costumers stitched luxurious fabrics of silk, satin and chiffon. While nosebleed section audiences may not notice the difference, the singers do.

“We’re trying to bring satisfaction to both the performer who’s singing the character so that they feel real,” Garcia said. “We work with amazing designers and people from New York and L.A. Our costume shop goes to New York once a year to look at swatches of fabric and meet with designers.”

The prop skeleton from “Carmen” derived from the atmosphere of a carnival or a fun house, Garcia said.

“The skeleton’s on one side of the building,” she said. “The other side is Pastia’s Bar. You could also call it the smuggler’s bar.”

Props artists constructed the altar from wood and foam.

“The Virgin Mary doll was made in our shop and the whole thing was gold-leafed,” Garcia added.

Singer Venera Gimadieva’s “The Golden Cockerel” gown features a structured jewel piece. Costumers stitched the frock coat from “La Finta Giardiniera” using painted fabric on silk studded with rhinestones.

Anthony Roth Costanzo’s Dionysus costume was a collaboration between drapes and an armored chest piece.

“The feather prints are a combination of real feathers and painted feathers,” Garcia said. “Everything was painted gold and gold leaf.”

The singer wore 3-inch heels.

“It has quite a spectacular ruff that attaches to the cape,” Garcia added.

Bond House Museum
William Burden (The Podestà) and Laura Tatulescu (Serpetta) in 2015’s “La Finta Giardiniera.” (Courtesy of Ken Howard)

Santa Fe uses fabric that can run between $50 and $150 a yard, she said.

“One costume can be quite expensive.”

When the season ends, the costumes are either stored for additional use or rented out to companies across the globe. The costumer took pieces from “The Marriage of Figaro” to a Japanese company last year, Garcia said.

“We maintain an enormous stock that we pull from,” she added.

‘The Grandeur of Opera’
WHERE: The Bond House Museum, 706 E. Bond St., Española

WHEN: Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, through Aug. 31

HOW MUCH: Free at 505-747-8535

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Bond House Museum to showcase Santa Fe Opera props, costumes

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Angel Fire Resort offering summer programs to help you ...
ABQnews Seeker
If you're an adrenaline junkie who ... If you're an adrenaline junkie who has been wanting to add mountain biking to your itinerary, this summer might just be the ideal time ...
2
Memorial fund for fallen helicopter pilot Chris Johnson fuels ...
ABQnews Seeker
REHOBOTH – Memorial Day ... REHOBOTH – Memorial Day was still days away, but in the Rehoboth Cemetery ther ...
3
Flying the colors in honor of the fallen on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Veterans and fellow volunteers placed roughly ... Veterans and fellow volunteers placed roughly 70,000 flags at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Satu ...
4
Slow start vs. defending champs proves costly: United loses ...
ABQnews Seeker
Defending league champion San Antonio FC ... Defending league champion San Antonio FC controlled the first half and ultimately made its lead stand in a 2-1 USL Championship victory over visiting ...
5
8 bikers shot, 2 dead during motorcycle rally in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon ... Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a bar in Red River as the town geared up for an annual motorcycle rally.
6
An appealing experiment at weekend Isotopes games: Players get ...
ABQnews Seeker
Each team is allotted three challenges ... Each team is allotted three challenges at the start of a "challenge game" being regularly played on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays in Triple-A this ...
7
Yodice: We've added spots to our all-metro baseball and ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal reveals its selections for ... The Journal reveals its selections for All-Metro baseball and softball teams in 2023.
8
Rick Wright: First visit to Unser Racing Museum on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Until Friday, some 18 years after ... Until Friday, some 18 years after it opened and three days before its permanent closing, I'd never visited Albuquerque's Unser Racing Museum. Now, I ...
9
Biden, GOP reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling, ...
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an 'agreement in principle' to raise the nation's legal debt ceiling late ...