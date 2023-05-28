Bond House Museum to showcase Santa Fe Opera props, costumes

The decapitated head of Lucy from “The Lord of Cries” pairs with the gilded altar from “Carmen” in an exhibit of Santa Fe Opera props and costumes at Española’s Bond House Museum.

The small exhibition, which is on display until Aug. 31, represents a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the opera and the San Gabriel Historical Society and the Española Valley Opera Guild. The museum is located at 706 E. Bond Street in Española.

“They have a space at the Bond House,” said Eileen Garcia, SFO properties director. “They basically asked for it.”

The show features lavish costumes from 2017’s “The Golden Cockerel,” 2015’s “La Finta Giardiniera” and 2021’s “The Lord of Cries.”‘ Props also include the altar from “Carmen,” the tall candelabras from “La Finta Giardiniera,” buildings from 2011s “The Last Savage,” nautical equipment from “a very old” “The Magic Flute,” and a scepter from “The Golden Cockerel.”

“It’s very small and very select because of the space,” she added.

Costumers stitched luxurious fabrics of silk, satin and chiffon. While nosebleed section audiences may not notice the difference, the singers do.

“We’re trying to bring satisfaction to both the performer who’s singing the character so that they feel real,” Garcia said. “We work with amazing designers and people from New York and L.A. Our costume shop goes to New York once a year to look at swatches of fabric and meet with designers.”

The prop skeleton from “Carmen” derived from the atmosphere of a carnival or a fun house, Garcia said.

“The skeleton’s on one side of the building,” she said. “The other side is Pastia’s Bar. You could also call it the smuggler’s bar.”

Props artists constructed the altar from wood and foam.

“The Virgin Mary doll was made in our shop and the whole thing was gold-leafed,” Garcia added.

Singer Venera Gimadieva’s “The Golden Cockerel” gown features a structured jewel piece. Costumers stitched the frock coat from “La Finta Giardiniera” using painted fabric on silk studded with rhinestones.

Anthony Roth Costanzo’s Dionysus costume was a collaboration between drapes and an armored chest piece.

“The feather prints are a combination of real feathers and painted feathers,” Garcia said. “Everything was painted gold and gold leaf.”

The singer wore 3-inch heels.

“It has quite a spectacular ruff that attaches to the cape,” Garcia added.

Santa Fe uses fabric that can run between $50 and $150 a yard, she said.

“One costume can be quite expensive.”

When the season ends, the costumes are either stored for additional use or rented out to companies across the globe. The costumer took pieces from “The Marriage of Figaro” to a Japanese company last year, Garcia said.

“We maintain an enormous stock that we pull from,” she added.