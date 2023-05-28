 The Met Live comes to the Lensic with 'The Magic Flute' - Albuquerque Journal

The Met Live comes to the Lensic with ‘The Magic Flute’

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

The Lensic Performing Arts Center will present “The Met Live in HD: Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute.)” (Courtesy of the Lensic Performing Arts Center)

One of opera’s most beloved works receives its first new Met staging in 19 years – a daring vision of Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)” by renowned English director Simon McBurney.

Opera fans can see it at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in “The Met Live in HD: Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)” at 11 a.m. live; 6 p.m. encore on Saturday, June 3.

A Wall Street Journal critic declared it “the best production I’ve ever witnessed of Mozart’s opera.”

“The Magic Flute” follows the adventures of Prince Tamino and Papageno on their search for the Queen of the Night’s daughter, Pamina. To help conquer the trials and tribulations faced on their quest, the duo are given magical musical instruments, including a magic flute.

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast.

A scene from the production of “The Met Live in HD: Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute.)” (Courtesy of the Lensic Performing Arts Center)

In his Met-debut staging, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart’s fable. The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro.

‘The Met Live in HD: Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)’
WHERE: Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., Santa Fe

WHEN: 11 a.m. live, 6 p.m. encore Saturday, June 3

HOW MUCH: From $22, plus fees, at lensic.org/events; 505-988-1234

