Mysterious garden holes are the traps of antlions

Q: Here’s a picture of holes that I have wondered about for years. Most years there are few around our gardens, but this year there are many, many more. What amazes me is how perfectly round the holes are made and to mostly the same depth. Do you know what causes them? Are the critters that make them beneficial or do they eventually cause some damage in the gardens? If they are “bad,” what can be done to stop them from creating the holes? – Bud, Albuquerque

A: At first I thought the holes were the exit hole of cicadas, but those holes are usually found in damper soil and they aren’t as perfect as the holes shown.

What you are seeing, I believe, are the traps made by an insect in its larval stage called an antlion. I learned about them years ago as a child and tried as hard as I might to excavate one of the holes. I never found the elusive antlion. At this stage of life, they create those perfect round holes which are actually traps for unsuspecting ground crawling insects.

An insect – usually an ant, hence the name – stumbles into the smooth-sided cone-shaped depression and can’t get hold well enough to crawl out. The antlion is waiting at the bottom of the cone and grabs the unsuspecting bug and grasps it with its powerful (and hollow) jaws and tugs it just below ground level where the antlion sucks the life juices out of the prey.

Now it sounds like this insect is a grand-sized creature able to grasp and consume whatever comes along, but no, they are not very big. Just big enough to capture a small bug.

If you search for antlion online, there is a video by National Geographic that shows one at work. It’s grossly fascinating in its own right, showing a tiny bug working so very hard creating a trap of perfection and then doing all it can to keep and capture its prey.

The adult antlion looks like a damselfly, a clear four-winged bug. Certainly not bad bugs at all.

So as long as you can deal with having the antlion depressions amongst your gardens, know that they are in the process of consuming other, mostly damaging insects.

Q: What in heaven’s name is up with all of the moths around now? I can’t open a door, move a pot, or sweep the patio without having dozens of moths fluttering haphazardly into me. It’s unnerving to say the least! – MB, Albuquerque

A: This grand moth bloom is, in your words, unnerving. I remember another grand bloom in the late ‘ 80s and was taught then that moth hatches, or blooms, are a cyclical event. Granted, we always have moths fluttering around annually, but there are years that they are around in an overabundance.

That’s what is happening this year. I don’t know the type of moth they are, but I do know that our sparrows are having a grand time hunting them.

Having one or two get into the house has been grand entertainment for the cat, too. To try and hunt them yourself will be difficult.

I will not suggest you try to spray against them as they are so erratic in their flight you’d be hard-pressed to get them effectively.

This bloom will pass soon and the sparrows will settle, hopefully getting a belly full for themselves and their broods. So I’ll suggest you be patient and know it’ll be over soon.

Happy Diggin’ In to you all this Memorial Day weekend!

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.