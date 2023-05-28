 National Theatre Live production 'Best of Enemies' to be broadcast at Lensic - Albuquerque Journal

National Theatre Live production ‘Best of Enemies’ to be broadcast at Lensic

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

best of enemies
The National Theatre’s “Best of Enemies” is live in HD at the Lensic Performing Arts Center. (Courtesy of the Lensic Performing Arts Center)

In 1968 America, as two men fight to become the next president, all eyes are on the battle between two others: the cunningly conservative William F. Buckley Jr., and the unruly liberal Gore Vidal.

During a new nightly television format, they debate the moral landscape of a shattered nation. As beliefs are challenged and slurs slung, a new frontier in American politics is opening, and television news is about to be transformed forever. The debates occur during both the Republican and Democratic conventions.

Jeremy Herrin (All My Sons) directs this blistering political thriller starring David Harewood (Homeland) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek).

Playwright James Graham (“Quiz,” “Labour of Love”) was inspired by the documentary by Morgan Neville and Robert Gordon.

“Best of Enemies” was the winner of the 2022 Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Play and nominated for the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Play.

‘Best of Enemies’
The National Theatre Live in HD

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30

WHERE: Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $19 to $22, plus fees, at tickets.lensic.org; 505-988-1234

