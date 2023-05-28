 Wine and secrets get spilled in the comedy 'Drinking Habits' - Albuquerque Journal

Wine and secrets get spilled in the comedy ‘Drinking Habits’

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Lianne Walk, Michael Weppler and Maureen Conheady-Trujillo star in “Drinking Habits” at the Adobe Theater. (Courtesy of Rhonda Sigler-Ware)

Accusations, mistaken identities and romance flourish in the latest Adobe Theater farce.

In Tom Smith’s “Drinking Habits,” two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent’s doors open.

The play opens on June 2, running on weekends through June 25.

“The Mother Superior is very much against alcohol,” said director Yannig Morin. “She even forbids the mention of the word. A frost has come and they need to make the wine right away.

“The real insanity begins when two local reporters invade the convent. The wine has won a local award, but no one knows who’s making it.”

The reporters disguise themselves as a priest and a nun to investigate the clandestine vineyard.

Their presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Both wine and secrets are inevitably spilled.

The story takes place entirely in the convent’s main room. Mother Superior has been inflating the size of the order for years so they don’t get shut down. When she receives a letter from Rome saying they are sending someone to check on and close down “insignificant” orders, she believes the newly arrived, sweet and soft-spoken Sister Mary Catherine to be their spy and that they’ll be shut down for good.

“It’s one of those comedies where mayhem ensues,” Morin said.

“Drinking Habits” stars Carolyn Hogan as Sister Augusta, Joel Irvin as Father Chenille, Sarah Kesselring as Sister Philamena, Ashley Reid as Sister Mary Catherine, Maureen Conheady-Trujillo as Mother Superior, Antonio Trigo as George and Lianne Walk as Sally.

‘Drinking Habits’
By Tom Smith

WHERE: Adobe Theater, 9813 Fourth St. NW

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4; repeats through June 25; pay-what-you-wish performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22

HOW MUCH: $15-$24, plus fees, at adobetheater.org, 505-898-9222

