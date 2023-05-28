 'Truth or Consequences' ranks as one of the best memoirs of the year - Albuquerque Journal

‘Truth or Consequences’ ranks as one of the best memoirs of the year

By David Steinberg / For The Journal

Truth or ConsequencesIt’s the summer of 1970 and Daniel Asa Rose and Tony Wilson, both 20 years old and best friends since sixth grade, are about to leave their homes in Connecticut for a summer road trip out West.

Tony has just bought a beat-up Land Cruiser for $400. No doors, no brake lights, no blinker. No universal joint. No sweat. The condition of vehicle Dan and Tony require for their trip.

The road trip abruptly ends in a rusty, dusty town in southern New Mexico. A pickup, a young woman behind the wheel, T-bones the Land Cruiser.

Tony is bleeding badly; an ambulance is called to take him to the hospital.

Dan is thrown out of the Land Cruiser. All he remembers is being comforted by a beautiful blond woman, no doubt the driver of the truck. Before blacking out he asks twice where are they. The reply – Truth or Consequences.

That’s the setup in the preface of Dan’s newly-published memoir “Truth or Consequences: Improbable Adventures, a Near-Death Experience, and Unexpected Redemption in the New Mexico Desert.”

Fast forward to 2010. Dan and Tony revisit Truth or Consequences 40 years after their near-fatal accident.

Daniel Asa Rose

Dan writes that the return is prompted by his desire to track down and thank the unknown woman, his Guardian Angel, who had comforted him at the crash site.

And maybe, just maybe, the reunion will help him better understand the complexities of his own personal life.

Dan’s book introduces readers to a gaggle of witty, kind, quirky townspeople. (Their names have been changed to protect their privacy.) Among them:

⋄ A gangly town sentinel named Summer who holds a Raggedy Ann doll tight to his chest.

⋄ A band of bikers who, “despite the lip rings and full-sleeve tattoos, they turn out to be about as threatening as a group of podiatrists.”

⋄ The cheerful owner of a museum/store: “Welcome, newbies, to the Bermuda Triangle of the Southwest desert. I’m Head Shop Harry, stoned since ’71!”

⋄ Judi, the town’s no-nonsense newspaper editor whom Dan likens to Clark Kent’s pal Lois Lane – and smarter and tougher than editor Perry White in the 1950s TV show “Adventures of Superman.” Judi greets Dan with: “Spit out your business or get out of the way.”

⋄ Farwell, owner of a now-closed salvage yard, who tells Dan and Rose that their Land Cruiser lost a fight with a metal crusher. And Farwell chats about the Jornada del Muerto and the construction of Elephant Butte Dam.

⋄ Clay, in granny sunglasses, talks about a local Alcoholics Anonymous splinter group whose members were kicked out of the mainstream AA groups in town. Why? He says the offshoot makes its own rules, like bringing guns to meetings. Loaded.

⋄ A doc, TorC style, wears two name tags. One says “Dr. Tom,” the other “Tammy.” Dan writes that doc is “awaiting surgery to make him the woman he is meant to be.”

The book overflows with clearly-connected stories, true stories, punctuated by a cast of endearing citizens, some of whom could have made cameo appearances in the comic Western film “Blazing Saddles.”

Meanwhile, Dan maintains a dogged search for the missing angel. One tip leads to another and to another. Her name is Mary Green.

He eventually visits with Scott, Mary’s son, Scott’s wife Teresa, their two boys and family friend Sarah. Dan helps Teresa win a long-denied disability claim.

Scott is forever grateful, telling Dan they’re his family now.

Dan feels that the whole town of TorC embraced him, took him in. “The people themselves had so much wit. They were so smart and with it,” he said in a phone interview from his home in Clinton, Connecticut.

The writing is lively, sharp. “Truth or Consequences” should be ranked as one of the best memoirs of the year.

PS: What about Dan’s quest? Mary had died in 1989.

Dan was directed to her grave under two cedars in Hatch. “So I’m standing there at the gravesite,” Dan said in the phone interview, “and I was thinking, ‘This is the first time we’ve been close in 40 years.’ Do I touch (the headstone) with my fingers or let it pass? I was enchanted by this person. I touched her headstone.”

• • •

The 73-year-old Daniel Asa Rose has won O. Henry and PEN Fiction Awards for his short stories.

 

