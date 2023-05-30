How to make white privilege work for everyone

After checking the mail one day, I noticed the post person had inadvertently delivered two pieces of mail that did not belong to us. Since I was heading out, I thought I would just drop it off. As I approached the house where the mail belonged, I noticed there were no individual mailboxes, only the metal group kind. I hesitated taking it to the front door – as a person of color, I was not sure how they would respond seeing a Black person at their door. Why was I hesitant? Privilege. Particularly white privilege. It may be hard to see for those of you who were born with access to power and resources. For people like myself, it is very visible for those to whom privilege was not granted.

America has demonstrated its greatness time and time again. However, America is one of the most racist countries on the face of the Earth. Those two things are not mutually exclusive. Throughout American history white power-holders have made decisions that have affected white people as a group very differently, and more favorably, than groups of color. All we have to do is open up any American history book and read example after example of the systemic structure that grants privileges to white people and withholds them from others.

Today, white privilege is often described through the lens of Peggy McIntosh’s groundbreaking 1988 essay “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack.” For many, white privilege was an invisible force that white people needed to recognize. It was being able to move through life without being racially profiled or unfairly stereotyped. Or taking mail that does not belong to you and dropping it off to the rightful person without fear of being shot. In an article Bruce Dowbiggin stated white people live with “the benefit of the doubt” while black people live with “the burden of proof.” Like in the McIntosh essay, white people can enter a store without a thought that someone might think they would steal something or get pulled over by law enforcement without anxiety or fear of arrest or worse.

Now that we know a little more about what white privilege is, and that it exists, how can white privilege be used in positive way to be beneficial to all people? Here are some suggestions:

A. Learn when to listen and when to speak up. It is important to listen and not dominate the conversation when people of color are talking about their experiences. Use your privilege to amplify the voices of people of color and use social media to share their experiences. Be sure to credit colleagues of color for ideas in the workplace.

B. Educate yourself. Be sure to educate yourself on racism and its negative affects on our society. Do not always expect people of color to take the lead on speaking out against racism. While it is fine to ask questions of those who have expressed a willingness to discuss their experiences, you have the power to educate yourself. Google books and articles on the topic of racism, especially written by people of color. One of my favorites is “Colin in Black & White” on Netflix.

C. Risk your unearned benefits to benefit others. For example, intervene if you see a boss or fellow worker treating someone differently because of their race. It can also include speaking up for a coworker to receive equal pay or better opportunities. Be an active witness when you see people of color confronted by law enforcement or harassed by bigots. Let them know you are there to support them and, if necessary, record the encounter.

In June 1961, while spending time in Hinds County Jail, Rev. Robert Wesby, a Freedom Writer from Aurora, Illinois, wrote the song “I Woke Up This Morning with My Mind Stayed On Freedom.” What are we going to do with what we now know or how are we going to “wake up”? Am I, as a person of color, going to have to continue to be afraid to drop off mail that was put into my mailbox by mistake? We have come to that proverbial fork in the road. Will this generation decide to continue with the current status quo or decide that it is time for change? I don’t know about you, but I am going to wake up every morning with my mind stayed on freedom for everyone.