Angel Fire Resort offering summer programs to help you conquer mountain biking

If you’re an adrenaline junkie who has been wanting to add mountain biking to your itinerary, this summer might just be the ideal time to get started.

Beginning in June, Angel Fire Resort is launching its Learn to Ride Program for mountain biking. One needn’t be an extreme sports expert to participate. All that’s required is some requisite bike-riding ability and the willingness to learn. Angel Fire Bike Park has offered riding lessons for years, but this course should make the sport more accessible to the masses.

“One of the main goals of offering this program is specifically for those people that have never really tried mountain biking,” said instructor and bike manager Sebastián Cuadra. “It’s for people that use a bike for a commute or to cruise around with the family in the neighborhood or a park, but they have never really experienced the difference in the terrain.

“The commands of the bike are a little bit different. The experience of riding a mountain bike is a little bit different. This program is for them because the first thing that we offer here is a wide open learning space where people will be able to see everything they’re gonna do, everywhere they’re gonna go.”

Each lesson is one hour and 45 minutes and is $99 including a bike rental or $59 if you bring your own bike. Riders ages 5 and up will learn the finer points of balancing, braking and cornering under the guidance of instructors who are certified through the Professional Mountain Bike Instructor Association (PMBIA). A major part of the appeal for the introductory course is the terrain is not nearly as intimidating as it might be for a more advanced lesson, which can typically feature six to seven miles of riding.

The lesson is taught using the Dreamcatcher carpet lift, and students will be able to see the entirety of the trails they will ride from the top of the lift.

“We’re looking to have something where people don’t have to have that big of a commitment to be able to learn how to ride mountain bikes, and be able to do it in less time with a little less terrain or distance and a little bit more of a friendlier environment,” Cuadra said.

While the initial course is designed to be inclusive, it can also serve as a bridge to more challenging rides and lessons, whether it’s Bike Park 101 or a private lesson with a more centralized focus.

“All of our programs will drive you to the next program that we offer as far as level and learning goes,” Cuadra said. “If you take the lower mountain lesson, once you have felt comfortable with that one, we recommend people to continue to ride throughout the day in that same terrain and get a little bit more experience. So on the day after, they can take the next lesson, which teaches very similar skills but a little more in-depth. (It’s) very, very specific to bike park riding, that way you can continue to develop your skills in the actual terrain that we offer here.”

The Angel Fire Bike Park is critically recognized as the best of its kind in the Southwest, which according to Cuadra, is because it offers a variety of terrain and trails rarely matched by other parks throughout the country. It’s an experience that could very quickly become addicting, which is what Cuadra and his team hopes will happen when novices take the introductory course.

“Our trail crew and our bike patrollers take a lot of pride and time into maintaining our bike park and keeping it safe and easy to navigate and friendly for everybody,” Cuadra said. “People when they come down here, they say that it’s kind of an adrenaline rush that they can feel in no other kind of sport. But they can feel it in a safe way because they have a nice place to do it.”