UFC champ Jon Jones lifts spirits of Albuquerque teen over yearbook taunt

By Associated Press

A New Mexico teen who was the target of a cruel yearbook insult over his love of mixed martial arts fighting is getting a boost from former UFC champion Jon Jones.

KRQE-TV reported Thursday that 14-year-old Rayce Garcia was excited to get his yearbook.

But the graduating eighth grader turned to a page where predictions are made about every student. He saw it said Garcia would grow up to be “a homeless UFC Champion.”

Jon Jones celebrates his victory over Ciryl Gane as he walks from the octagon after the UFC 285 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The boy’s father called the principal of McKinley Middle School. Ray Garcia says his son got bullied after they complained.

That’s when the boy’s coach at a local MMA gym arranged for Jones to film an encouraging message.

“It’s crazy that you’re 14 years old and people already know that you’re going to be a UFC champion,” Jones said in the video. “It’s really special man, make that come true.”

Albuquerque Public Schools officials told the TV station the matter is being investigated.

 

