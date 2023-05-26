 Take a look at the severe storms battering eastern New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Take a look at the severe storms battering eastern New Mexico

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Severe storms have been sweeping across eastern New Mexico Thursday night into this evening. A tornado touched down near Encino today and severe storm warning bringing damaging winds, hail and possibly more tornadoes, is in effect through 10 p.m.

Storm chasers and weather watchers have been taking video and pictures of the storms and sharing them on their Twitter feeds. Take a look:

