Take a look at the severe storms battering eastern New Mexico

Severe storms have been sweeping across eastern New Mexico Thursday night into this evening. A tornado touched down near Encino today and severe storm warning bringing damaging winds, hail and possibly more tornadoes, is in effect through 10 p.m.

Storm chasers and weather watchers have been taking video and pictures of the storms and sharing them on their Twitter feeds. Take a look:

One of the most active thunderstorms I’ve seen in a while. Viewed from Clovis NWS coop station/ZiaMet station. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/TCJ9QBrvFt — Dave DuBois (@NMClimate) May 26, 2023

Tornado warned storm near Moriarty and Estancia, New Mexico – this was taken a short bit ago as it crossed 41. LSC/Freddie Bryant#NMwx #NewMexico pic.twitter.com/fcCen8CsyH — Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) May 26, 2023

LIGHTNING ILLUMINATES ‘MOTHERSHIP’ ⚡ Storm chaser Chad Casey was there with a front-row seat to the show. His cameras were rolling as multiple bolts illuminated the “insane mothership supercell” as he called it in New Mexico on Thursday. #NMwx pic.twitter.com/eww0ffJPeu — FOX Weather (@foxweather) May 26, 2023

Top tier structure on this supercell north of Grady, NM right now! Gorgeous @Ridge_Riders_ @NWSAlbuquerque pic.twitter.com/NLHdo1VQOB — Landon Moeller (@landon_wx) May 26, 2023

Broadview New Mexico still flooded after the second day of supercells traversed over the area. #nmwx @NWSAlbuquerque pic.twitter.com/QRobmMCd0K — Tim Baca (@TimBacaWeather) May 26, 2023

Wild, wild stuff out there tonight. Looks like a thermonuclear detonation in the mid-level updraft column there. This is not CGI, just a bunch of moist air on the move. #NMwx #supercell pic.twitter.com/PEhNkAZNhP — Michael Charnick (@charnick_wx) May 26, 2023

Extreme amounts of hail is falling between Edgewood and Moriarty, south of I-40 with a severe warned thunderstorm!

📹Patrick Morton@krqe @NWSAlbuquerque #NMwx pic.twitter.com/bdtvrBqdjJ — Grant Tosterud (@granttosterudwx) May 26, 2023

Tornado warned supercell, southwest of Clines Corners, NM. Partially obscured by terrain. Limited road network for observation. 3:01 p.m. #nmwx @NWSAlbuquerque pic.twitter.com/TjyCZ4zY8o — Quincy Vagell (@stormchaserQ) May 26, 2023

Some storms just can’t be characterized by a photo. But we try anyway. 5.25.2023 – Grady, NM pic.twitter.com/G6IXlKCOM0 — Spencer Dant 🌪️ (@sdantwx) May 26, 2023