Talk of the Town: UNM grads, FEMA, Mark Ronchetti podcasts and Gateway asbestos

Hats off to all who aided UNM grads

AT UNM’s spring commencement, the president asked those who were first in their families to graduate college to stand. Nearly half of the graduates in attendance stood up. That means close to 2,000 students were the first in their families to graduate college.

College is hard. There are financial, academic, social, religious and cultural challenges. Even in families with a tradition of college education, the challenges can be daunting. When those traditions do not exist, the challenges can be even greater.

The fact that so many students overcame these challenges to be the first in their families to graduate is a testament to the foresight of our governor and Legislature, which has funded college tuition for so many, to the UNM administration, which has devoted programs of assistance to these students, and to the faculty and staff, which supported and encouraged these students.

New Mexico’s future rests on innovation and creativity. Our future is enhanced by these graduates and by the programs that provided these educational opportunities.

Hats off to the students, their families, our university and our governmental leaders who have made our state’s future more optimistic.

Arthur Flicker, Albuquerque

Route 66 fans wait for visitor center

I HAVE learned there is no opening yet of the Albuquerque Route 66 museum. … Consider what happened last September when there was a ribbon cutting ceremony that opened the museum. Still there is no museum (open) in Albuquerque

The people of New Mexico and the American people are not that happy about nobody having control of that museum. What will happen now that they had committed this sin against the mother road?

Even the tourists who come on Route 66 are not very happy about this….

Route 66 does have historical places that are still revered. Let’s think of the oldest McDonald’s restaurant that opened in 1948 in San Bernardino, California. Or of the boots shown as a billboard on I-40 that includes the words “Step into the Real Texas” to promote tourism in Amarillo. Or what about the Gateway Arch in where the east meets the west in St. Louis, Missouri? Abraham Lincoln and the jobs he held including the museums dedicated to him in Springfield, Illinois?

All these sites are what the mother road showed us. …

John Huerta, Merced, California

FEMA needs to show government works

GOVERNMENT MAKING promises and not keeping them is what gives government a bad name.

At a time when it’s important to show that government in a democracy can work, FEMA not finding a way to distribute (hardly) any of the $3.9 billion in funds to the 2,000-plus people most affected by the Hermits Peak fire is giving government a big black eye.

I was burned out of house and home in that fire. And I’m one of the lucky ones.

At least I’ve had a place to stay and a job that takes me on location for months at a time.

Many in Mora, where I’ve lived since 2000, have lost homes, jobs, even lives from stress.

Now we’re losing hope.

I know some of our elected reps have taken steps to get things moving. I urge them and all New Mexicans to keep the pressure on.

Now is the time for those who believe in democracy to move heaven and earth to show that government can work.

Mike Dibble, Mora

Ronchetti podcast needs better topics

REGARDING THE article, “Ronchetti resurfaces – with a new family podcast.”

It’s encouraging Mark Ronchetti plans to discuss efforts on his proposed podcast to overhaul the troubled Children, Youth and Families Department. That said, his initial guests include a swimmer protesting the inclusion of transgender athletes, his political advisor who guided his unsuccessful bid for the New Mexico governorship, and a program on Tucker Carlson’s firing at Fox News.

There has been enough denigrating digital ink toward transgender athletes that has been spilled by the right-wing on social media. A recent study by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) found that only 0.006% of student-athletes identify as transgender. It’s clear to me he is simply pandering to a shop-worn meme of the far right. Following two failed bids for public office, is this how Ronchetti plans to stay relevant to New Mexicans? Will the advisor for his failed bid for governor be a “must hear” podcast and hasn’t the Tucker Carlson story been beaten to death by all media?

Surely there are more important issues both locally and nationally impacting the majority of New Mexicans. Albuquerque rents have increased 30% over the last three years and homelessness continues to plague our community. Crime has been cited as (a possible) cause for the Walmart on San Mateo and Central and more recently, the venerable Bike Coop, to close. Our nation has logged over 200 mass shooting this year and hyper partisanship divides our country.

Mr. Ronchetti, these are just a few of the important topics you might cover affecting New Mexicans. I think you can do better.

Dale Erickson, Albuquerque

Sen. Duhigg silenced popular legislation

RESOLUTIONS CALLING for a convention of the states under Article V of the U.S. Constitution were introduced in the 2023 New Mexico Legislature: Senate Joint Resolution 5 and House Joint Resolution 13. Common Cause New Mexico, a special interest pressure group, proudly claims credit in their fundraising letters for stopping them.

I reside in N.M. Senate District 10, whose senator, Katy Duhigg, chairs the Senate Rules Committee to which SJR 5 was referred. A former state vice-chair of Common Cause New Mexico, Duhigg refused to schedule SJR 5 for hearing, taking it upon herself to stifle the process and bury a piece of legislation her organization doesn’t like.

By its 2022 national survey, the Trafalgar Group found that over two-thirds of American voters support calling for an Article V Convention of States to propose amendments that 1) limit federal spending; 2) limit federal power; and 3) impose term limits on members of Congress and federal officials. In fact, over 18,000 New Mexicans have signed petitions and demonstrated active support for holding a convention. …

Duhigg’s tactic of intentionally not scheduling a matter assigned to her committee by the Senate leadership is a mishandling of power and an affront to any lawmaker who brings any legislation forward in good faith. The facts of the Trafalgar poll confirm the citizens of New Mexico, and of Senate District 10, deserve better. …

Larry Thomas, Albuquerque

Avangrid will bring quality management

NEW MEXICO deserves responsible corporate leadership for our electric utility, not excessive government regulation. The arguments being made by opponents to the Avangrid acquisition of PNM are fundamentally flawed because they do not consider the most critical elements of quality management.

There are many historical examples of the failure of government to effectively manage things, including utilities, caused by political interference, imperfect information, political myopia, self-interest and bureaucracy. Having retired after 25-plus years working at a senior level in the federal government, most recently as the AFRL Space Vehicles chief scientist, I have firsthand experience in how the government, however well-funded, is not customer-focused nor seeks the many efficiencies I have routinely witnessed commercial enterprises implement and employ.

Properly regulated market-driven commercial management is the best balance to ensure quality affordable utility services. The people of New Mexico deserve investment and good management of the power grid, not a skimpy and poorly managed operation which appears to be the alternative being proposed by those opposed to the merger. … I urge New Mexico to welcome Avangrid and work with it to ensure quality service and increased investment in our power utility.

Thomas Cooley, Albuquerque

Gov. should OK veto overrides for climate

A COUPLE was hiking along a river at the bottom of a waterfall when suddenly they heard a cry and saw someone screaming for help while flailing in the river. The woman jumped in, grabbed the drowning man, and hauled him to the shore. But as she pulled him up on the rocks, they heard more screaming. Another was struggling and calling for help. The man jumped in and pulled the second to safety. Just as the second had been rescued, a third screamed past. And another. As the couple saved more and more people, the woman, exhausted, got up and strode away. “Where are you going?!” screamed her frazzled companion. “It’s not doing any good to rescue people one by one,” she said. “I’m going to the top of the falls to stop whoever’s throwing everybody over.”

This is the climate crisis. We can’t keep chasing every plastic bag and gas-guzzling vehicle. We need to stop the pollution and emissions at the source. It takes a government to make the policy that protects the Earth before it and the rest of us die.

Environmentalists believed we had this with our governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham. In the 2023 60-day session, environmentalists lobbied for, and our lawmakers passed, excellent laws that looked toward the livability of the planet. We were exceptionally disappointed when our governor, formerly an environmental champion, vetoed too many of these proposed climate tax credits and laws.

My hope is the governor has the courage to listen to her constituents as represented through our elected legislators who made these excellent laws and allows them to override her vetoes. ….

Jody Benson, Los Alamos

ABQ’s own delayed statue decision

TOBY LARSON of the Santa Fe League of Women Voters wrote a well-considered op-ed in the May 14 Sunday Journal about the Civil War-era Soldiers Monument on the Santa Fe Plaza. The monument was destroyed during October 2020 protests that its plaque characterized Indians as “savage.” Soon after, the city of Santa Fe placed the statue of Diego De Vargas, who led the Spanish reconquest of New Mexico after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, in storage for its protection.

A consulting group conducted what would be a year-long process called CHART (Culture, History, Reconciliation, Truth) to develop recommendations for the monuments, but the city has taken no official action. The op-ed urges Santa Fe leaders to honor CHART recommendations.

In June 2020, Albuquerque underwent a similar experience when the Juan de Oñate statue at the Albuquerque Museum was attacked. Oñate is said to have been responsible for the death, enslavement and dismemberment of hundreds of Acoma Indians. Albuquerque conducted the Race, Healing, and History Project (RHHP), similar to CHART.

Small groups of diverse citizens met three times to discuss sensitive social topics, I among them. Larger groups then developed recommendations, available from the city’s Arts & Culture Department. Following approval by the Arts Board, action by the City Council in December 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic.

Among other RHHP recommendations, I urge the City Council to relocate the Oñate statue to a new setting and provide the public with the full story of Oñate’s presence in New Mexico.

Dianne R. Layden, Albuquerque

Editorial should call for state gun ban

IN ITS May 17 editorial regarding the mass shooting in Farmington, the Albuquerque Journal called upon New Mexicans to “unite, mourn, and heal.” Of course, as New Mexicans and as compassionate human beings, we mourn the lives lost. And we will endeavor to heal. But around what are we uniting?

Apparently, the Journal is calling on us to unite over our mutual grief. What does that achieve? Isn’t it time for us to unite around efforts to stop gun violence? Shouldn’t we be united in banning guns in our state and in the United States? We have mourned enough. It gets us nowhere. The Journal, instead of feeding its readers pap, should have taken a stand against senseless gun violence and in favor of stricter laws against the irresponsible ownership and use of guns. As a newspaper with a statewide audience, it has a duty to use its podium in a responsible manner. It missed the opportunity to do so.

Nan Burke, Albuquerque

Gateway asbestos raises real concerns

OVER THE course of my 49-year commercial real estate brokerage career I have been involved in many demolition and remodeling projects. …

It is unclear from your (story and) editorial published April 22 and 26 if the city is doing the Gateway Center interior demolition and remodeling itself or if it hired contractors to do the work. Any entity doing the work is required to obtain a building/demolition permit. The demolition permit requires an asbestos survey and a lead-based paint (LBP) survey. Both surveys must be completed before demolition starts.

If asbestos containing materials (ACMs) or LBPs are detected, they must not be disturbed. They must be removed from any areas that will be remodeled. In areas that will not be disturbed all ACMs need to be properly encapsulated. Licensed abatement contractors are required. The removed materials must then be disposed in accordance with all state and federal laws. Were the(y?) . …

Your (coverage says) the ACMs in the remodeled areas are non-friable. That means the asbestos fibers are encapsulated in a matrix that keeps the fibers from becoming airborne. The problem is that once the ACMs are disturbed, by chipping out the floor tiles or demolishing dry wall mud for example, clouds of ACMs could then become airborne. The asbestos becomes friable, floating around in the air (and) readily inhaled by anyone in the vicinity….

If the city did the demolition and disposal out of compliance with numerous state and federal laws, it could be held liable for untold damages. … I am neither a medical doctor nor a lawyer, but I think every person involved in the Gateway project should seek professional advice.

Timothy Townes, Albuquerque

Pretrial release needs an overhaul

PRETRIAL release is a system designed to fail. The case of Devin Munford is a perfect example. Charged with first-degree murder, he was released from the Metropolitan Detention Center with an ankle monitor, but the court personnel failed to operate the tracking equipment properly, and consequently he (is accused of) another murder, (allegedly) killing Devon Heyborne with a shotgun he obtained.

Heyborne’s mother, Angelica Alice, is now suing the district court, MDC and Bernalillo County for negligence. I hope she drains them for everything they are worth. Pre-trial release is a disaster to our public safety, and I can only hope District Attorney Sam Bregman, in his remaining time in office, can exert his influence to place the burden of proof on the defense to err on the side of detention over release. The system needs a major overhaul.

Robert Ferguson, Albuquerque