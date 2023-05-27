 Sports Speak Up! Isotopes' 'Breaking Bad' home run celebration annoys some readers - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Isotopes’ ‘Breaking Bad’ home run celebration annoys some readers

By ABQJournal News Staff

I FOR ONE (am) disgusted the Isotopes are glorifying a Meth production celebration for home runs hit. Where’s the adult here? Coach? General Manager? For those of you who have lost loved ones to this illicit drug epidemic, I truly hope the ‘Topes management will acknowledge what a bad idea this is. For those of you who take young impressionable children to the game, cover their eyes! Look away kids!

— Simon, Rio Rancho

HOW ABOUT trotting around the bases in a timely manner, step on home plate, exchange info with the next batter and take a seat in the dugout. You’re not a cartoon character. You are a professional baseball player (a job many, many individuals would love to have). Try acting like it.

— Mark in Albq

I FOLLOWED Michael Block for 18 holes in the opening round of the PGA Championship qualifier at Santa Ana. Walking side by side with him in the fairway, little did I know at the time that he would finish in the top 15 at the PGA, and the only club pro to make the cut. Quite the celebrity!

— Bob, UNM Area

ALL OF THE extensive media coverage regarding the New Mexico State fiasco during the past several months and nobody affiliated with the NMSU basketball program is being criminally charged with what took place from the time the Aggies boarded the bus in Las Cruces until that bus returned from Albuquerque? The signal there is that no accountability is required from any Aggie players, coaches or administrators. The person driving the infamous yellow Camaro wasn’t even found. And the athletic director was even given a long term contract extension. Well, they don’t call it the Wild West for nothing.

— Lobo Mystified

SORRY FANS, but in an astonishing turn of events no NMSU players or administrators will be charged for being set up. …

— JRM-Corrales

