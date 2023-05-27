Top of Mind: What advice do you have for 2023 high school and college graduates?

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

LAST WEEK’S QUESTION

What advice do you have for 2023 high school and college graduates?

“As the father of two sons who graduated (recently) from UNM and Nex-Gen High, I commend all young people who persevered through the pandemic. Your world is going to be evolve quickly, the last four years may well have prepared you better than you think. Don’t give up hope.”

— Brent Morris, Albuquerque

“1. Get a job. 2. Keep your word. 3. Watch out for the other guy. 4. Obey the law. 5. Take responsibility for your choices. 6. Be kind. 7. Say ‘no’ to drugs — and mean it. 8. Swear off social media. 9. Show your love for animals. 10. Pray.”

— Michael Keedy, Alamogordo

“Life is not fair and 98% of truths are not comforting, however life can still be good and enjoyed, but the sooner one is aware of these facts the better equipped to face life.”

— Gustavo Zappa, Albuquerque

“Stay away from all the credit card offers that will be coming your way. I recently came out of a bankruptcy that took years of stress to get through so I know. Not living on plastic feels great.”

— Charlotte McDonald, Enterprise, Alabama, formerly of Albuquerque

“Consider your graduation an accomplishment that not everybody gets to. Opportunities await, be it higher education or employment. Find your niche, work hard and make good choices. Take care of your body and exercise discipline in pursuing your goals.”

— Ricardo Flores, Albuquerque

“For college graduates, congratulations. You made it. For high school graduates, make college your goal. Our state Legislature is supportive financially. You may be able to graduate debt-free. Choose a state university. Register. Re-register every semester. If you need to have a job, register part-time. Stay single. Eventually, graduate.”

— Alvin Spacht, Santa Fe

“Listen. Be humble. Seek to understand. Ask questions. Put down your phone. Look around you. Don’t be afraid of wonder or the unknown. Learn from failure and move on. And talk to people over 30 — we can do a lot for each other.”

— Rebecca Campbell, Edgewood

“I spent 10 years living and working at a profession that wasn’t satisfying and my dream because I had tied myself to people that didn’t support me. Don’t get tied down to something or people that hold you back. Life isn’t about money, it isn’t about pleasing other people.”

— Rod Getting, Albuquerque

“Stick with something that you are passionate about in your job. Do not job hop. Learn all you can from a mentor employer to help you learn and grow.”

— DJ Heckes, Albuquerque

“Don’t base your behavior on what you think other people want you to do. You need to handle your own karma, not theirs. The best thing you can give the world is your very own creative energy.”

— Ethan Simmons, Albuquerque

“Forget most of what you’ve been taught. It isn’t real. You were just programmed to think the way someone wants you to think and vote the way they want you to vote. Your mind is under their control. Leave it behind. Get a job. Leave the cities.”

— Jeff Urban, Albuquerque

“Join a church, mosque or temple and learn about God. Learn that you are not God. Use God’s teachings to organize your life, to help you make choices, and to conduct your life with love and respect for others. Seek a life of integrity and insist on it in others.”

— Timothy Spears, Albuquerque

