 Top of Mind: What advice do you have for 2023 high school and college graduates? - Albuquerque Journal

Top of Mind: What advice do you have for 2023 high school and college graduates?

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

LAST WEEK’S QUESTION

What advice do you have for 2023 high school and college graduates?

“As the father of two sons who graduated (recently) from UNM and Nex-Gen High, I commend all young people who persevered through the pandemic. Your world is going to be evolve quickly, the last four years may well have prepared you better than you think. Don’t give up hope.”

— Brent Morris, Albuquerque

“1. Get a job. 2. Keep your word. 3. Watch out for the other guy. 4. Obey the law. 5. Take responsibility for your choices. 6. Be kind. 7. Say ‘no’ to drugs — and mean it. 8. Swear off social media. 9. Show your love for animals. 10. Pray.”

— Michael Keedy, Alamogordo

“Life is not fair and 98% of truths are not comforting, however life can still be good and enjoyed, but the sooner one is aware of these facts the better equipped to face life.”

— Gustavo Zappa, Albuquerque

“Stay away from all the credit card offers that will be coming your way. I recently came out of a bankruptcy that took years of stress to get through so I know. Not living on plastic feels great.”

— Charlotte McDonald, Enterprise, Alabama, formerly of Albuquerque

“Consider your graduation an accomplishment that not everybody gets to. Opportunities await, be it higher education or employment. Find your niche, work hard and make good choices. Take care of your body and exercise discipline in pursuing your goals.”

— Ricardo Flores, Albuquerque

“For college graduates, congratulations. You made it. For high school graduates, make college your goal. Our state Legislature is supportive financially. You may be able to graduate debt-free. Choose a state university. Register. Re-register every semester. If you need to have a job, register part-time. Stay single. Eventually, graduate.”

— Alvin Spacht, Santa Fe

“Listen. Be humble. Seek to understand. Ask questions. Put down your phone. Look around you. Don’t be afraid of wonder or the unknown. Learn from failure and move on. And talk to people over 30 — we can do a lot for each other.”

— Rebecca Campbell, Edgewood

“I spent 10 years living and working at a profession that wasn’t satisfying and my dream because I had tied myself to people that didn’t support me. Don’t get tied down to something or people that hold you back. Life isn’t about money, it isn’t about pleasing other people.”

— Rod Getting, Albuquerque

“Stick with something that you are passionate about in your job. Do not job hop. Learn all you can from a mentor employer to help you learn and grow.”

— DJ Heckes, Albuquerque

“Don’t base your behavior on what you think other people want you to do. You need to handle your own karma, not theirs. The best thing you can give the world is your very own creative energy.”

— Ethan Simmons, Albuquerque

“Forget most of what you’ve been taught. It isn’t real. You were just programmed to think the way someone wants you to think and vote the way they want you to vote. Your mind is under their control. Leave it behind. Get a job. Leave the cities.”

— Jeff Urban, Albuquerque

“Join a church, mosque or temple and learn about God. Learn that you are not God. Use God’s teachings to organize your life, to help you make choices, and to conduct your life with love and respect for others. Seek a life of integrity and insist on it in others.”

— Timothy Spears, Albuquerque

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION:

What do you think of Albuquerque’s new ordinance prohibiting people from standing on narrow medians on some busy streets?

Want to participate in Top of Mind? Send your thoughts in 50 words or less to question@abqjournal.com. Responses must include your name and city to be published.

Or use our form at www.abqjournal.com/top-of-mind-weekly-question-form

Home » From the newspaper » Top of Mind: What advice do you have for 2023 high school and college graduates?

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Family safe words can thwart AI voice-cloning scams
From the newspaper
Scammers often invoke an authority figure, ... Scammers often invoke an authority figure, such as a lawyer, police officer or doctor. Usually, it's a matter of supposed urgency, and you're the ...
2
60% of San Ildefonso Pueblo residents have no internet; ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Something went wrong," the message on ... "Something went wrong," the message on the cellphone said. "Please check your internet connection and try again." Such messages are not uncommon on the ...
3
New Mexico's U.S. Marshal has earned re-appointment
From the newspaper
OPINION: Our communities in New Mexico ... OPINION: Our communities in New Mexico are under siege with crime. Under Chavez's leadership during the past five years, the USMS led violent fugitive ...
4
BLM needs stronger methane rule to eliminate waste
From the newspaper
OPNION: BLM must strengthen its proposed ... OPNION: BLM must strengthen its proposed methane waste prevention rule by eliminating waste from routine venting and flaring at oil wells.
5
TALK OF THE TOWN: Remember Veterans, College savings fix, ...
From the newspaper
This Memorial Day, remember veterans THERE ... This Memorial Day, remember veterans THERE IS an idiom that states: 'freedom is not free.' These words are engraved on the Korean War Memorial ...
6
Four Albuquerque baseball stars reunite at Isotopes Park -- ...
ABQnews Seeker
About an hour prior to the ... About an hour prior to the Isotopes' game against Round Rock on Friday evening, a group of baseball standouts past and present — all ...
7
Can NM United keep it going Saturday at San ...
ABQnews Seeker
There's some extra pep in the ... There's some extra pep in the collective step around New Mexico United's training facility these day ...
8
NCAA men's golf championship: Lobo Watkins is contending, but ...
ABQnews Seeker
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –– The New Mexico ... SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –– The New Mexico men's golf team opened play at the 2023 NCAA Championship on Friday with the first round at Grayhawk ...
9
Rays hurler's first win is against Dodgers
Featured Sports
Cooper Criswell earned his first big ... Cooper Criswell earned his first big league win, Yandy Díaz homered and drove in two runs, and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays beat ...