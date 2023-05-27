60% of San Ildefonso Pueblo residents have no internet; a new broadband project should help

SAN ILDEFONSO PUEBLO – The message on a cellphone came up shortly after trying to pull up Google maps on the San Ildefonso Pueblo Wednesday evening.

“Something went wrong,” it said. “Please check your internet connection and try again.”

Such messages are not uncommon on the pueblo just 25 minutes north of Santa Fe. Despite being a short distance from both the state Capitol and Los Alamos National Laboratory, the roughly 1,200 people who live on the pueblo are worlds away when it comes to connectivity.

About 60% of the residents have no internet services at all, said Laurence Peña, a director of planning and economic development for the pueblo. The other 40% have slow and unreliable internet.

“I had kids at home at the start of COVID. And the bandwidth was just not there,” Peña said. “We could not get into Zoom. We could not get into Google Meet.”

On Wednesday, Alan Davidson, the head of the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, visited the pueblo, which has plans to ramp up connectivity with the help of a nearly $5 million grant.

Two New Mexico pueblos, San Ildefonso and Santa Clara, have received a total of $14 million from the NTIA to expand internet capabilities.

That’s just a small fraction of the hundreds of millions of dollars that could flow into New Mexico in the coming years from federal grants that were included in a massive infrastructure law passed in 2021. New Mexico has also recently announced tens of millions worth of grants to expand broadband from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Being sheltered and having to be remote – we have a very disengaged society, and I’m worried about that,” Peña said. “There are opportunities that can develop with infrastructure that we don’t have right now.”

San Ildefonso officials hope to break ground on construction in September. Peña said the goal is to connect every home to fiber cable lines.

Davidson also attended a broadband summit at Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder Casino, where he and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., held a “fireside chat” about the future of broadband access in New Mexico.

Davidson said the NTIA will be announcing at the end of June how much funding each state will receive to build up broadband infrastructure from an NTIA grant program.

The NTIA estimates that close to 20% of New Mexico residents don’t use the internet, in part because they don’t have access to it.

Expanding internet access will have an immediate impact on the lives of all ages of New Mexicans, Luján said. Children will be able to use it for school, people can see doctors for certain issues and employment opportunities will increase, he said.

Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic showed the importance of quality internet services when class work and work opportunities shifted to a more online format.

Some tribal and pueblo lands are particularly lacking internet services. Several of the federal grants for expanding broadband are geared specifically for Native American communities.

“The amount of homework that students were doing in schools was heavily dependent on access to the internet. But not every student had access,” Luján said. “During COVID, there was a magnifying glass put on the challenge for kids and for educators across America, especially here in New Mexico.”