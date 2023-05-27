 Rays hurler's first win is against Dodgers - Albuquerque Journal

Rays hurler’s first win is against Dodgers

By Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Cooper Criswell delivers to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 26, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cooper Criswell earned his first big league win, Yandy Díaz homered and drove in two runs, and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays beat the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 on Friday night.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay in six games in the 2020 World Series.

Criswell (1-1) replaced opener Jalen Beeks with two outs in the second and allowed one run, four hits and three walks in four innings. The 26-year-old right-hander worked out of jams in all three of his full innings, inducing two double plays.

“It feels good,” Criswell said. “Credit to teammates. All around good game for us.”

In all, eight Rays pitchers gave up nine hits and six walks and limited Los Angeles to 3-for-14 hitting with runners in scoring position.

“They did a nice job … They needed to,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “They kept putting guys on base. It felt like when we needed a big pitch made, it seemed to happen for us pretty frequently.”

Díaz, who had been out the lineup for a couple days tending to a family matter, gave the Rays a 6-2 lead on 100.1 mph solo homer in the fourth inning off Noah Syndergaard (1-4). He had a 109.8 mph double leading off the first.

“He always has a good at-bat,” Cash said. “It’s always a productive at-bat. He has a knack for hitting the ball hard.”

Díaz is hitting .333 with 12 homers, 29 RBIs, 37 runs scored and .435 on-base percentage.

Syndergaard gave up six runs and eight hits in six innings.

“There’s not a lot of positive emotion right now when I think about pitching in particular,” Syndergaard said. “Just hard going out there with the weapons you used to have kind of being taken away from you. Just continue to work in between starts to snap out of this.”

Jose Siri added a two-run homer in the eighth for the Rays (38-15), who lead the majors with 99 home runs. Tampa Bay is 25-5 at home.

Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 15 games after going 2 for 4 with a walk. He is hitting .433 (26 for 60) over the stretch. He was struck out by Jason Adam to end the eighth with two on and Los Angeles down 7-3.

The Rays went up 5-2 in the third when Taylor Walls singled with two outs, stole second and third on consecutive pitches, and scored on Christian Bethancourt’s single.

Tampa Bay stole four bases, one day after getting seven in a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays

Los Angeles’ J.D. Martinez picked up his 16th RBI over his last 13 games, and ran his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the third inning.

FLASHING LEATHER

Chris Taylor, who pinch-hit for the Dodgers in the sixth, made a leaping catch into the left field wall to take a likely extra-base hit away from Luke Raley in the bottom of the inning. He also made a nice running catch on pinch-hitter Harold Ramírez to start an inning-ending double play in the seventh, and hit an RBI double in the eighth.

WILD PITCH

Retired reliever Jake McGee spiked a ceremonial first pitch about halfway to the plate. He appeared in a Tampa Bay-record 297 games from 2010-15.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (6-4) and Tampa Bay RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0) are Saturday’s starters. Kershaw beat Glasnow twice in the 2020 World Series. Glasnow (strained left oblique) is making his season debut.

___

 

Home » From the newspaper » Rays hurler’s first win is against Dodgers

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Rays hurler's first win is against Dodgers
Featured Sports
Cooper Criswell earned his first big ... Cooper Criswell earned his first big league win, Yandy Díaz homered and drove in two runs, and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays beat ...
2
Sports Speak Up! Isotopes' 'Breaking Bad' home run celebration ...
Featured Sports
I FOR ONE (am) disgusted the ... I FOR ONE (am) disgusted the Isotopes are glorifying a Meth production celebration for home runs hit. Where's the adult here? Coach? General Manager? ...
3
'Topes Today: Garver homers, but Isotopes win with six-run ...
Featured Sports
'TOPES THURSDAY: Vs. Round Rock 6:35 ... 'TOPES THURSDAY: Vs. Round Rock 6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Express RHP James Marvel (1-1, 3.77 vs. Isotopes RHP Luis Cessa ...
4
Q&A with United's 'father of the team' -- and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Las Cruces native and New Mexico ... Las Cruces native and New Mexico United veteran Josh Suggs is on the brink of playing more minutes than anyone in USL Championship history. ...
5
Albuquerque's Garver enjoys comforts of home as he begins ...
ABQnews Seeker
This week, one of Albuquerque's best ... This week, one of Albuquerque's best is back home. During the Isotopes' 13-4 win over Round Rock on Tuesday, Garver, a former La Cueva ...
6
Track and field: Lobos hope to be at their ...
ABQnews Seeker
A group of 24 UNM athletes ... A group of 24 UNM athletes earned a total of 28 qualifying marks across 16 events at the upcoming regional championship, which determines the ...
7
Cleveland alum and softball ace Alarcon transferring from UTEP ...
College
Rio Rancho native and Cleveland High ... Rio Rancho native and Cleveland High graduate Aalijah Alarcon is transferring from UTEP to play softball at the University of New Mexico. 'It's time ...
8
Lobo women's valiant effort to reach NCAA match play ...
ABQnews Seeker
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – A ... SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – A strong finish made a statement – University of New Mexico wome ...
9
Sports Speak Up! On Unser Racing Museum, turquoise on ...
Featured Sports
SAD NEWS to hear that the ... SAD NEWS to hear that the Unser Racing Museum is leaving Albuquerque. The Unser family helped put our city on the map. Bobby and ...