Editorial: Casita proposal worth exploring, but details crucial

The literal housing landscape of Albuquerque could be changing in response to the housing crisis, and whether that’s for better or worse depends on the guardrails the Albuquerque City Council bakes into any zoning change to the city’s Integrated Development Ordinance.

The council delayed until next month a vote on dramatic changes Mayor Tim Keller has proposed to the city’s zoning code. The mayor’s proposal would allow duplexes and detached accessory dwelling units — often called casitas, granny flats, in-law units or backyard bungalows — in single-family home neighborhoods.

As the amended iteration stands, casitas could be no more than 750 square feet, take up no more than 25% of the side and rear yards combined, and be no higher than the height of the main house. Lots wide enough for additional off-street parking would need a driveway or parking area, and casitas would have to be the same color as the primary residence but not required to be built with the same materials.

The proposal has already prompted fierce opposition from neighborhood associations, who worry the changes will alter neighborhood character or invite developers to buy up single-family homes and replace them with duplexes and casitas to maximize value. Valid concerns, though proponents say the math doesn’t pencil out for developers to buy up homes and add ADUs.

Meanwhile developers, not surprisingly, favor Keller’s proposal. So do homeowners interested in a new revenue stream or keeping family members close by, college students and others seeking compact affordable housing and people who work with low-income and homeless populations.

So it is important to take a breath and lay out what the change is trying to do.

Proponents say Albuquerque is in the midst of a major housing shortage and increasing the number of rental units via casitas — what they say is lowest-hanging fruit — will add/free up inventory in a market that’s short 13,000 rental units and thus has seen rents skyrocket 18% year over year. It’s a move that’s getting a close look across the West.

Sheri Koones’ new book, “Bigger than Tiny, Smaller than Average,” illustrates the shift toward smaller, more affordable and energy-efficient homes as “they add density without adding large new housing structures.” From 2018 to 2020, California added 22,695 ADUs to the state’s housing supply. In Portland, Oregon, around 2% of all single-family homes now have an ADU, more than anywhere else in the nation.

But the key is to balance the property rights of the owner wanting to build an ADU with those of the next-door neighbor who sunk their life savings into a single-family residential neighborhood.

We think that balance can be struck — and in a way that adds/frees up rental inventory without damaging the integrity of a neighborhood. Maintaining/establishing reasonable setbacks, height and footprint restrictions, building color and/or material requirements, parking and other covenants will make — or break —this proposed ordinance.

So will making it logistically doable. Without a streamlined system of building templates, permitting, utility hookups and lenders, this will be just another good idea that didn’t survive implementation.

The Keller administration’s proposals for motel conversions, duplexes and casitas are all worth exploring to increase the housing supply, especially if they can help replace the squatter tent and vehicle encampments scattered around the city. The more housing options, the better, as long as there are proper guardrails to protect neighbors’ property rights.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.