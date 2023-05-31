Talk of the Town: ‘Free’ transit, Unser Museum, Mark Ronchetti and judicial conflicts

Taxpayers fund your alleged ‘free’ transit

AFTER READING the “Local Voice” about “Free Transit is a lifeline to our community,” (Journal May 18) this was the final straw for me, and how the word “Free” is bandied around. Transit is not and never has been free, anymore than free school luncheons, or assorted other free city, state, and federal activities. Please start using the term, “taxpayer provided” whatever. That’s who pays the bill, whatever it is, it’s not and never has been free.

John Gallegos, Albuquerque

We need to protect our renter neighbors

RECENTLY IN Albuquerque, a referendum brought before the City Council by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn to regulate and reform serious disparities between landlord and tenant rights failed miserably by a vote of 7 to 2 against, no doubt heavily influenced by landlord and real estate interests.

… I walk around my neighborhood daily, having lived in Southeast Albuquerque nearly two decades, and am scandalized by the dramatic increase of homelessness … beginning in 2017. … March 2020 gave disturbing news of a worldwide pandemic, a zoonotic disease by which the vast majority of humankind had no resistance. … We insist on blaming the homeless for their predicament, for their choices, all the while pushing them out of the only security many of them will ever know: their homes. …

Annette Ahlander, Albuquerque

Classified info in the wrong hands like gun

UNTIL (RECENTLY), the leaking of classified documents had disappeared from the headlines. Now that the issue is back, I would like to make some comparisons with the gun issue.

Classified documents and weapons may be properly used for security — national/personal.

The improper release of classified documents and the illegal discharge of weapons have the potential to harm people.

People are responsible for leaking documents or discharging weapons.

People, not documents or their creators or weapons or their manufacturers, should be accountable.

The safety and security of people cannot be completely guaranteed no matter how many, or how restrictive, regulations/laws are implemented.

Regulations and laws can only limit the abilities of people to leak documents or discharge weapons illegally, just (as with) a locked safe only capable and determined people will get in.

Bad or misdirected people do bad things; it has been so since the beginning of time.

Barry Birch, Albuquerque

‘Environmentalists’ should back merger

AS A native New Mexican that spent decades back East, I came home to New Mexico more than a decade ago. One of the main reasons for my return was our great quality of life and commitment to renewable energy. In fact, in addition to founding M’tucci’s Restaurants, I also founded Spiegel-Kinsley Construction, a residential construction firm that builds net-zero homes. I truly walk my talk.

That is why I’m compelled to write today. So-called environmentalists are doing everything they can to thwart the Avangrid-PNM merger. Their end game? Have the government take control of the power grid.

What a disaster that would be. I’ve lived in Third World countries, and I know too well what happens when we give the government too much power — in this case literally. I know many people like to say New Mexico is like a Third World country. But we truly aren’t.

If environmentalists are serious about reducing our carbon footprint, then we need to welcome companies like Avangrid to the state. Avangrid is a known renewable energy leader, and its parent company, Iberdrola, is as well on the global stage.

The governor and Legislature have set aggressive goals for New Mexico with the passage of the Energy Transition Act. We don’t have the resources to get there without powerhouses like Avangrid and Iberdrola.

Environmentalists – put your money where your mouths are and let’s stop bickering and get on with having New Mexico lead the country in renewable production.

Jeff Spiegel, Placitas

Unser Museum was never a tourist draw

I THINK it’s time to let the Unser Museum go and give more support to our wonderful local and state museums and public spaces that show off our special and fascinating arts, history, nature and culture.

The Unsers were a very successful racing car family years ago and grew up in Albuquerque. That is great. But right now it is not apparent how they contribute to our community, or if they attract many tourist dollars.

I live around the corner of the museum, walk my dog past it multiple times a week, and rarely see more than a few cars in their parking lot despite the museum being easily accessible off Montaño Road.

The state gave the Unser family and supporters millions for a museum. But Al Jr. moved away. It certainly is not readily apparent what promotions the Unser Museum gives local or state residents, or if they attract less than a handful of daily tourist dollars.

It appears this museum is largely a family vanity project showing off their car racing talent. The Unsers have every right to show off their historic racing prowess, but not at the expense of state and local taxpayers when the family doesn’t appear to give back much to the community and has little observable tourist traffic.

They should show off their accolades on a much bigger car museum stage in Nebraska.

The upside of their move is we can focus more of our local resources on such awesome gems like the Albuquerque Museum and other wonderful public natural spaces like the Rio Grande Bosque Forest, Los Poblanos Open Space and Rio Grande Nature Center, which appear to attract significantly more visitors.

Let the Unsers take their Indy cars and handful of tourists to Nebraska. I wish them luck.

David Bouquin, Albuquerque

Ronchetti coverage ‘platforms’ hate

I WAS disappointed by the Journal with their interview with Mark Ronchetti regarding his podcast. Only three sentences in, the author chose to highlight that one of his first guests is an anti-transgender activist.

While I understand that reporting is not the same as endorsing, it is platforming. It’s disappointing to see the Journal so casually platform someone with an anti-trans agenda.

This has been a scary year for transgender persons. Many parts of America are just straight up unsafe for trans persons like myself. I love New Mexico, and I love Albuquerque, in great part because I cherish the freedom and safety I experience here.

So when Ronchetti chooses to launch a podcast out of my home city, platforming an anti-transgender activist, and the Albuquerque Journal in turn chooses to platform his platforming, it’s disturbing.

There are parts of this state and this city where I know I am unwelcome. And I know that the people who live in those parts are the people who voted for Ronchetti and will nod along with his anti-trans episode. And I know, if they could, they’d vote to make New Mexico just like Texas, Tennessee or Florida. Same political party. Same political leaders. Same political money. Please, don’t. Not in my city. Not in my state. I’m safe here for now. Please don’t give space for hate.

Samantha Hobbs, Albuquerque

Toss 131 judges with conflicts of interest

THE ARTICLE “Ethics and the Supreme Court” Journal May 21, misses a much more serious dereliction of duty in our federal court system.

Justice Thomas should have disclosed the gifts to avoid the appearance of impropriety, but I have seen no evidence he held court on an issue Harlan Crow was a party. Not so with the 131 federal judges identified recently by the Wall Street Journal who heard cases involving companies in which the judge or a member of her family held stock in one of the litigants. That’s not the appearance of a conflict, that is a conflict.

We have 870 federal judges, so 15% of our federal judges have been exposed, and no action has been taken. A local retired district court judge friend of mine indicated they all need to be removed from the bench. I heartily agree.

Subsequently, the Wall Street Journal reported that some 1,400 federal regulators held stock in companies they regulate. A deep cleaning in our federal system is required to restore integrity.

Michael Daly, Gallup

So it’s OK for some to end pregnancy?

ONCE AGAIN, a young lady is being prosecuted for dumping her newborn child in a metal container and abandoning it. But if she had gone to a “clinic” and had a man in a white gown officially licensed as a “doctor” stop the child’s heart in the womb, then deliver it and do the same, he and she would be celebrated. And, in some cases, he would even be paid by the same government.

I’m just a simple astronaut, but does something about this seem wrong or upside down to anyone other than me? If the mother “terminates her pregnancy” it is criminal and morally reprehensible. But if a doctor does the same thing it is vital heath care. Who are we fooling?

Sidney Gutierrez, Austin