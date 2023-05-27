 Can NM United keep it going Saturday at San Antonio FC? Here are five keys - Albuquerque Journal

Can NM United keep it going Saturday at San Antonio FC? Here are five keys

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

There’s some extra pep in the collective step around New Mexico United’s training facility these days, and why not?

United is riding a four-match unbeaten streak (3-0-1) and has played some of its best soccer over that stretch. NMU (4-3-2 overall) defeated Monterey Bay despite playing short-handed for most of the second half, won convincingly (3-1) at Loudoun United and has climbed into USL Championship playoff position despite having played the fewest matches among Western Conference clubs.

“There’s a lot of confidence in the locker room right now,” defender and captain Sam Hamilton said. “We go into matches feeling like we’re going to win. Now it’s up to us to manage the momentum and keep it rolling.”

It’s fair to say New Mexico’s momentum is about to be put to the test.

Starting Saturday night at San Antonio FC, United faces arguably its toughest three-game stretch of the season. After facing San Antonio (5-2-4), the defending USLC champion, NMU hosts red-hot El Paso (six-match winning streak) and visits Tampa Bay (four-match winning streak).

“We’ve had a good month so far,” United coach Zach Prince said, “but we have to keep building. We’ve got some tough games coming up, starting with San Antonio, who plays really well at home. It’s a big challenge and we’re looking forward to it.”

Here are five things to consider about Saturday’s showdown at Toyota Field.

⋄ ALAMO MENTALITY: San Antonio FC has been remarkably hard to beat on its home pitch over the past two seasons. SAFC is riding a 20-match regular-season unbeaten streak that dates back to April 2022 and includes a 1-1 draw with NMU last September. SAFC is 2-0-3 at home this season.

⋄ BUZZING BEEZ: Facing San Antonio often seems to bring the best out of United’s Chris “Beez” Wehan, who has scored six career goals against SAFC. NMU fans are unlikely to forget Wehan’s overtime tally in a 2020 playoff match that gave United a 1-0 win at Toyota Field. Wehan posted a goal and an assist in last week’s 3-1 win over Loudoun United.

⋄ RED LIGHT/GREEN LIGHT: New Mexico will be without defender Kalen Ryden on Saturday as he serves a one-game suspension for drawing a red card at Loudoun United. NMU’s appeal of Ryden’s red card was denied. United will regain the services of Hamilton, who sat out the Loudoun match after being dealt a red card versus Monterey Bay.

“Getting my first-ever red card, college or pro, was a weird experience,” Hamilton said. “Under the circumstances, seeing the guys go out there and get three points was amazing.”

⋄ PASSING ON PASSING: San Antonio takes a remarkably direct approach with its attack, leading the USLC in shots (151) while ranking dead last in both total passes and passing accuracy (57%). United’s passing accuracy is 77% (13th).

Prince pointed to SAFC’s personnel and its swarming defensive pressure as reasons for its quick-strike mentality.

“San Antonio’s the best in the league at gaining players on MLS loans,” Prince said. “They have six or seven right now and they’re quality players. They also play a high press and create chances off that, but it can leave them vulnerable in some moments, too. We have to take advantage of those.”

⋄ 50-50 SHOT: Midfielder Daniel Bruce, who has missed four matches since suffering a fractured wrist, has returned to training and could be available Saturday, Prince said.

“Barring a setback, it looks like clear sailing for the El Paso match (June 3),” Prince said. “For San Antonio I’d say he’s 50-50.”

SATURDAY: NEW MEXICO UNITED at SAN ANTONIO FC

 6:30 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico (4-3-2): After a sluggish start to the season, United’s attack has been productive of late and midfielder Sergio Rivas has been a catalyst. NMU has scored 10 goals in its last four USLC contests,

Sergio Rivas

going 3-0-1 in that span. Rivas has scored in each match, and his four goals are tied for 10th most in the league. Rivas has benefitted from solid work by his teammates, creating defensive breakdowns and quality scoring chances. Amando Moreno, Chris Wehan and Alex Waggoner have been particularly effective on the front line during NMU’s unbeaten streak. United’s defense also has played better than its numbers might indicate, conceding five goals over four matches. Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis might easily have back-to-back clean sheets. He allowed a late goal with NMU a man down versus Monterey Bay, and Loudoun United’s lone tally came on a controversial late penalty.

San Antonio (5-2-4): The defending USLC champs are coming off a head-scratching 1-0 loss to last-place Detroit City, but New Mexico fans should not read too much into that result. San Antonio outshot Detroit 19-4 in the loss, which came immediately after a 7-0 romp over Charleston. SAFC remains one of the league’s most effective teams on both ends of the field. Tani Oluwaseyi (4 goals) and Ignacio Bailone (3 goals, team-leading 17 shots) pace an attack that is tied for second in the USLC with 18 goals and leads the league with 151 shots. Midfielder Mohammed Abu (14 chances created) is a deft playmaker. San Antonio’s defense — a strength during last season’s title run — remains stout. Goalkeeper Jordan Farr has 23 saves and three clean sheets as SAFC has allowed just eight goals (second best in the USLC). Defender Lamar Batista has a league-best 56 clearances.

NOTEWORTHY: United players are on the verge of several significant milestones: defender Josh Suggs needs 87 minutes to become the second player in USLC history to reach 20,000; defender Austin Yearwood has logged 9,971 minutes; midfielder Justin Portillo has 199 career appearances; Tambakis has 489 career saves and could become the second in league history to register 500. … San Antonio ranks sixth in USLC home attendance (7,536 per match). United ranks second (10,385) behind Louisville (10,815).

 

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Can NM United keep it going Saturday at San Antonio FC? Here are five keys

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Four Albuquerque baseball stars reunite at Isotopes Park -- ...
ABQnews Seeker
About an hour prior to the ... About an hour prior to the Isotopes' game against Round Rock on Friday evening, a group of baseball standouts past and present — all ...
2
Can NM United keep it going Saturday at San ...
ABQnews Seeker
There's some extra pep in the ... There's some extra pep in the collective step around New Mexico United's training facility these day ...
3
NCAA men's golf championship: Lobo Watkins is contending, but ...
ABQnews Seeker
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –– The New Mexico ... SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –– The New Mexico men's golf team opened play at the 2023 NCAA Championship on Friday with the first round at Grayhawk ...
4
Videos, 911 calls capture frantic response to deadly rampage ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hours of police body and dash ... Hours of police body and dash camera videos released Friday along with hundreds of dispatch recordings paint a vivid picture of the May 15 ...
5
Trapped: Foster children in New Mexico caught in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Foster youth — in particular, teenagers ... Foster youth — in particular, teenagers with serious mental health conditions — are routinely placed in dangerous situations while in state custody.
6
What's with all the moths? Here's what we know
ABQnews Seeker
Large migrations of moths have descended ... Large migrations of moths have descended on cities around New Mexico thanks to a wet weather season in 2022
7
Take a look at the severe storms battering eastern ...
ABQnews Seeker
storm chasers and weather watchers share ... storm chasers and weather watchers share pictures of the storm on Twitter.
8
Weather watch: Tornado warning issued for eastern New Mexico, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The tornado warning will last through 10 ... The tornado warning will last through 10 p.m. tonight.
9
ABQ BioPark polar bear euthanized after health decline
ABQnews Seeker
The City of Albuquerque announced Koluk ... The City of Albuquerque announced Koluk was euthanized on Friday “after his health rapidly declined this week.”