 Albuquerque firefighters rescue man, dog from Rio Grande - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque firefighters rescue man, dog from Rio Grande

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Fire Rescue helped get a paddle-boarder and his 10-year-old Boston Terrier to safety Saturday after the pair got stuck on the Rio Grande.

AFR Lt. Taylor Smith said the middle-aged man and dog are both “doing well.”

Smith said AFR responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a man who was “in distress” and trapped on an island in the middle of the river.

He said the man was stuck near Avenida Dolores Huerta and it took a half-hour to get he and his dog to dry ground.

Smith said the man was “very relieved” upon being rescued.

