 Pet care: Cat missing the litter pan isn't bad aim - Albuquerque Journal

Pet care: Cat missing the litter pan isn’t bad aim

By ABQJournal News Staff

Q: Our family has a 19-year-old “Heinz 57 variety” female cat who has taken to urinating outside her box. This happens only at night. Her box is pristine clean. We leave the lights on at night in case her vision has deteriorated and put absorbent pads on the floor. Neither has helped. Our geriatric cat has high blood pressure. She takes amlodipine, eats Royal Canine renal diet and takes buprenorphine for her arthritis.

Dr. Nichol: You could try scolding “Heinz” for these mishaps but she’d just switch off her hearing aids. We’ll have to be smarter than that and figure out the cause of her declining housekeeping skills. Those failing kidneys, a reality for all elderly cats, means she’s filling her bladder faster and having to empty it more often. And her aching joints make it difficult to pole vault into the litter pan. The old-timer isn’t the Olympian she once was.

Buprenorphine is a good pain reliever but as Heinz’s arthritis worsens (aging isn’t kind), increasing the dose won’t improve her life. Side effects can include constipation and urine retention but it’s safe in kitties and it’s easy to administer; they can absorb it across their gums or it can be applied to the skin, using prescription Zorbium. A gentle add-on medication called gabapentin can help.

Reduce the athleticism necessary for Heinz to take a whiz by keeping her litter pans (she needs a couple) on the floor. Make that pristine clean clumping litter easier for her to enjoy by cutting down one side of the plastic pans and adding a ramp (available online).

Attention should also be given to your well-loved senior cat’s brain. Dementia in older pets, called cognitive dysfunction syndrome, is common and similar to Alzheimer’s of humans. Forgetting house training skills is not unusual. Aimless wandering and vocalizing may occur as this disease progresses. It’s a sad diagnosis but treatment can improve the symptoms and extend life. Aging isn’t for sissies but modern medicine for your kitty can keep life enjoyable for everybody.

⋄ For help with behavior problems, you can sign-up for a Zoom Group Conference on my website, drjeffnichol.com.

Dr. Jeff Nichol is a residency trained veterinary behaviorist. He provides consultations in person and in groups by Zoom (505-792-5131). Each week he shares a blog and a video to help bring out the best in pets and their people. Sign up at no charge at drjeffnichol.com. Post pet questions on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or by mail to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

 



