Multiple people shot during motorcycle rally in Red River

Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a bar in Red River as the town played host to its annual motorcycle rally.

A dispatcher with the Red River Marshal’s Office said the shooting happened sometime before 6:30 p.m. at the Motherlode Saloon on Main Street.

She said there are multiple victims but did not say how many were dead or injured. The dispatcher described the incident as an “active shooting” and did not say if the incident was ongoing.

An owner of the Motherlode Saloon told the Journal the shooting actually happened along Main Street, a block west of their business.

The owner said everyone at the saloon was safe.

New Mexico State Police said on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting in Red River.

“The scene is active,” the agency wrote in its post. “More information will be released as it becomes available.”

The shooting occurred during the town’s 41st annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally.

“Get ready for the rumble as 28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds line Main Street for one crazy party,” the town’s calendar said of the event.