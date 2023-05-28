 Multiple people shot during motorcycle rally in Red River - Albuquerque Journal

Multiple people shot during motorcycle rally in Red River

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a bar in Red River as the town played host to its annual motorcycle rally.

A dispatcher with the Red River Marshal’s Office said the shooting happened sometime before 6:30 p.m. at the Motherlode Saloon on Main Street.

She said there are multiple victims but did not say how many were dead or injured. The dispatcher described the incident as an “active shooting” and did not say if the incident was ongoing.

An owner of the Motherlode Saloon told the Journal the shooting actually happened along Main Street, a block west of their business.

The owner said everyone at the saloon was safe.

New Mexico State Police said on Twitter that officers were investigating a shooting in Red River.

“The scene is active,” the agency wrote in its post. “More information will be released as it becomes available.”

The shooting occurred during the town’s 41st annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally.

“Get ready for the rumble as 28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds line Main Street for one crazy party,” the town’s calendar said of the event.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Multiple people shot during motorcycle rally in Red River

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Biden, GOP reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling, ...
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an 'agreement in principle' to raise the nation's legal debt ceiling late ...
2
Multiple people shot during motorcycle rally in Red River
ABQnews Seeker
Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon ... Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a bar in Red River as the town geared up for an annual motorcycle rally.
3
Albuquerque firefighters rescue man, dog from Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Fire Rescue helped get a ... Albuquerque Fire Rescue helped get a paddle-boarder and his 10-year-old Boston Terrier to safety Saturday after the pair got stuck on the Rio Grande.
4
Farmington shooting victims mourned by their children, 64 grandchildren
ABQnews Seeker
The three women were laid to ... The three women were laid to rest this week during two days of memorial services in a community still grieving from the impacts of ...
5
60% of San Ildefonso Pueblo residents have no internet; ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Something went wrong," the message on ... "Something went wrong," the message on the cellphone said. "Please check your internet connection and try again." Such messages are not uncommon on the ...
6
Four Albuquerque baseball stars reunite at Isotopes Park -- ...
ABQnews Seeker
About an hour prior to the ... About an hour prior to the Isotopes' game against Round Rock on Friday evening, a group of baseball standouts past and present — all ...
7
Can NM United keep it going Saturday at San ...
ABQnews Seeker
There's some extra pep in the ... There's some extra pep in the collective step around New Mexico United's training facility these day ...
8
NCAA men's golf championship: Lobo Watkins is contending, but ...
ABQnews Seeker
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –– The New Mexico ... SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –– The New Mexico men's golf team opened play at the 2023 NCAA Championship on Friday with the first round at Grayhawk ...
9
Videos, 911 calls capture frantic response to deadly rampage ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hours of police body and dash ... Hours of police body and dash camera videos released Friday along with hundreds of dispatch recordings paint a vivid picture of the May 15 ...