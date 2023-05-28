Yodice: We’ve added spots to our all-metro baseball and softball, and here are our selections

The last of the Journal’s All-Metro teams for the 2022-23 school year are on the menu today, as we unveil our choices in baseball and softball.

We have made one slight adjustment this year. It is an addition, really, one that is probably five years overdue. A second pitcher has been added to our first (and second) teams in both sports.

The full lists of both teams accompany this column.

BASEBALL: No surprise that Class 5A state champion Rio Rancho should have the most representation on the first team. The Rams have four such performers – pitcher Seth Lee, catcher Josh Boyer, second baseman Vascon Smith and centerfielder Casen Savage.

Lee finished 10-0 with a sparkling 1.86 ERA, and three strikeouts for every walk he issued.

Smith, a University of New Mexico signee and the only repeat first-team selection from last year, batted .523 with a lofty .977 slugging percentage, plus seven home runs and 41 RBIs. He was hit by a pitch 12(!) times. Boyer was steady and sure behind the plate, and also at the plate. He hit .419 with six home runs, and only struck out seven times. Savage was sometimes the Rams’ best player. He was an outstanding defensive outfielder, and he also hit .510 with 53 hits, 49 runs and stole 10 bases.

Class 4A state champion St. Pius and 5A semifinalist Sandia each have a pair of players on the first team.

For the Sartans, fearsome first baseman/designated hitter Gene Trujillo batted .597 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs, and a slugging percentage of 1.254. And remember, he got off to a slow start. You didn’t want to miss at-bats by Trujillo, a lefty who has signed to play for the Lobos.

Malachi Peña, one of our first-team outfielders, hit behind Trujillo in St. Pius’ order, a daunting task. But he supplied St. Pius with offensive productivity time and again, batting .453 (.933 slugging), including seven homers and 38 RBIs.

From Sandia, junior righty Zach Kmatz (11-2, 1.58 ERA, a no-hitter, plus a state quarterfinal shutout of La Cueva as highlights), who recently verbally committed to Oregon State, joins Lee as the other first-team pitcher.

The other Matador on the first team is junior shortstop Talan Barraza. His offensive numbers are modest compared to other peers, but he supplied Sandia with a stellar glove.

La Cueva is represented on the first team by junior outfielder Jackson Hix (.404, 4 home runs, two grand slams, 35 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 17 tries).

Rounding out the first team is first baseman Austin Barela (.432, 11 doubles, and who led Cleveland in average on on-base percentage); Rio Grande junior utility man Jose Martinez, who played almost half a dozen positions and batted .457 with 40 RBIs, 14 doubles and 36 runs; and Los Lunas third baseman Ryan Castillo, his district’s player of the year who was a factor at the plate and on the mound for the Tigers.

SOFTBALL: The first team this year is defined by raw firepower.

Cibola’s Jalyn Montes and her state-record 20 home runs are here, at shortstop (although she was also very effective in the circle). Albuquerque High’s Jazmyn Griego, who hit .670 and belted 19 home runs, is one of our first-team pitchers.

The offensive talent is impressive on our first team. Atrisco Heritage second baseman Erikha Ibarra-Subia hit a whopping .684 with 54 hits. Sarah Post of Albuquerque Academy, who has signed with Division I St. John’s, hit 14 dingers and batted .600 with 49 RBIs.

Volcano Vista’s Sixx Arnold, our first-team designated hitter/player, also hit .600, and had 10 homers with 43 RBIs, and flashed the leather at shortstop.

Both of the first-team choices from Class 4A power St. Pius could swing it, too. Third baseman Gabriella Casco batted .622 with eight home runs, 45 RBIs and 56 hits. Her teammate, catcher McKayla Cable, hit .614, also with 45 RBIs and was a defensive backstop.

La Cueva, the metro area’s best team in 2023, has three players on our first team, including junior pitcher Hannah Hunt. She was 12-1 with a 2.37 ERA.

At first base, Mel Macias hit .500 with eight home runs. And in the outfield, Addisen Byers slugged 10 homers with 40 RBIs while batting .441.

Rounding out our first team are Cleveland outfielder Mercedes Lovato, a repeat first-teamer from 2022 (as were Post, Hunt and Ibarra), who batted .479, and Volcano Vista’s Mackenzie Vela, who hit .536 with five home runs playing left field.

La Cueva had six players total on our list this year; none of them is a senior.