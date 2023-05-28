An appealing experiment at weekend Isotopes games: Players get to challenge ball-strike calls

In the top of the fourth inning on a gusty Friday night in Albuquerque, Dinelson Lamet thought he had thrown a strike. His catcher, Brian Serven, must’ve thought so, too. So instead of turning to the umpire and asking for an inch away here or an inch away there or pleading his case for a strike, like he would to so many other umpires in so many other games before him … he challenged.

Turns out, the home plate umpire was right. It was a ball. They played on.

With that, another datapoint in Major League Baseball’s test of its next potential innovation – the ABS (Automated Balls and Strikes system) challenge system — was quietly logged.

First, if you’ve been to Isotopes Park in recent years, you’re aware how the ABS system works: The use of several ultra-high-speed cameras tracking pitches and spitting out the result into an earpiece worn by the home-plate umpire in less than half a second. He doesn’t make the call on a taken pitch; he only relays it.

Now, how the challenge system works: The home plate umpire is brought back into play, calling the balls and strikes. However, each team is allotted three challenges at the start of a “challenge game” being regularly played on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays in Triple-A this season. Sunday’s game at Isotopes Park between Round Rock and host Albuquerque will be one of them.

A pitcher, hitter or catcher can challenge a pitch he feels isn’t a ball or strike as the home plate umpire called it. If either party does so, the umpire taps the top of his head, a signal to both the ABS technician and video board coordinator watching.

From there, the official scorer speaks into the intercom and says “challenge ball” or “challenge strike.” The ABS technician verifies whether or not it was a strike according to the computer and relays it to the official scorer – “call upheld” or “call overturned” over the PA. A graphic of the pitch’s location is played on the video scoreboard for all to see, fans included.

Then, a crowd reaction — either positive or negative depending on the outcome. A team either keeps its challenge or loses it.

If all goes well – and it typically does – it’s a 15-20 second exchange between six parties. As MLB’s senior director of on-field strategy, Joe Martinez said the speed of the transaction has been a critical focus as the challenge system continues to expand testing at the minor league level.

It’s only a test

“The feedback continues to be positive in speaking with players and coaches,” he said. “The some exposure that we do get to fans, (it’s) kind of early in the season to draw big conclusions. But people seem to like it. They seem to think it’s entertaining and engaging, like we’re saying. And (we’re) hearing a lot of the same messages from them.”

Martinez is clear as well: this is all purely a test right now. Only MLB and its affiliated teams are tracking it. There are no preferred outcomes.

“(We) just truly want to see what the results are with fan engagement, game play, all those things, and then evaluate that and make a call obviously in cooperation with the joint competition committee and others who have a say in what happens with these rules.”

So – what are the messages coming out of Albuquerque?

“We’ve seen teams (that) are really good (with the challenge system),” Isotopes manager Pedro Lopez said, “and we’ve also seen teams (that) are really bad.”

Since challenge games started up again a few weeks ago, the Isotopes are 7-for-19 (36.8%) when it comes to hitters challenging pitches, with no true playbook.

Whether or not that mark ends up being closer to how some of the best challenging teams in the minors fare is to be determined. But like a lot of his players, Lopez is clear on one thing: whether you’re right or you’re wrong, it has to be used in the right spot.

“We have had quite a few (situations) where we challenge (with) nobody on, first pitch and I just don’t get it,” he said. “I mean, there’s pitches that we take right down the middle and as hitters, we’d say, ‘so what, it’s strike one, and I only need one strike to hit.’

“But now with the challenge, (we’ve) seen guys challenging first-pitch strikes. Like last series against Tacoma. (Rainiers) leadoff hitter, first pitch of the game, he’s challenging. That’s absurd. That’s just, like, dumb.”

Infielder Nolan Jones wasn’t in the lineup Friday evening after a morning callup to the Rockies. When reached earlier in the week, he echoed Lopez’s sentiment that the right challenge is just as much based on a sense of moment as it is an innate feel for the zone.

“I’m only really challenging in situations that I notice are big situations – when there’s runners on base, (behind) in the count, late in a tight game,” he said. “Or, obviously, if I know 100% it’s going to be a ball.”

Coco Montes is one of the Isotopes’ strongest hitters as well as one of their more cerebral, balanced personalities. He thinks the challenge system will end up being used in the major leagues, but admitted he prefers full-on ABS because of its consistency. You know what you’re getting into when you step into the box and to him, that’s the epitome of fairness.

Jones feels a little differently. If it were his call, they’d play with the challenge system every single day in the minors.

“It just holds the umpires accountable,” he said. “Sometimes, in the midst of a moment, tempers can flare and (energy) can raise, and you can get on an umpire’s bad side and (the challenge) kind of takes away their ability to take that out on you when they’re behind the dish.”

That’s only the hitters’ side, though. Defensively, the Isotopes have followed suit with several other clubs in completely taking the decision to challenge away from pitchers and putting the onus to challenge on catchers entirely.

Martinez, a former pitcher with the Giants and Brewers, understands completely.

“I think every time it was a close call, I’d be like, ‘oh no, no, no, challenge, that was a strike!'” he laughed. “Pitchers are notorious (for) begging for strikes and I probably would’ve been the same.”

Montes said Lamet is “probably” the only Isotopes pitcher to challenge this year in his first rehab start, a likely byproduct of just not knowing how the ‘Topes have operated since the advent of the system. With no challenges coming from the mound, broadcaster Josh Suchon has noticed a few brief, wordless exchanges between pitchers and catchers after a borderline call.

“I’ve seen where it’s, like, the pitcher stares at the catcher. And it’s kind of, ‘I think we should challenge that. What do you think? I’m not allowed to?’ Kind of like leaning in,” he laughed, “trying to convince the catcher to challenge for him or something like that.”

Serven, the Isotopes’ primary catcher as of this writing, declined to speak with the Journal for this story. But if challenges truly change things for any one position, it’s catcher. If pitch framing was dying a slow death by ABS, the challenge system is a sustainable lifeline for one of the game’s least-understood skills and the catcher’s defensive importance as a whole.

“A lot of guys complain about the catcher not catching the ball the right way (with ABS), whereas the umpire wouldn’t call that a strike in a regular game,” Montes said. “But, now with the challenge system, we got kinda the best of both worlds.”

Outside of the game itself, the fan engagement element might be the most alluring. A challenge like Serven’s on Lamet’s pitch in the fourth inning, one of the first in Friday’s game, didn’t quite get all 4,677 in attendance riled up. But in a big spot? A breathless at-bat?

Fans can and will get into it. Suchon has seen it, factoring that into his call.

“I try to just make it dramatic and I also just try to remind the audience since this is so new: ‘this is what’s happening, the pitch was called a ball, as of now the count is 2-0, we’re going to the replay and the verdict is …’

He paused.

“… Add some drama, and then say what it is,” Suchon said.

Colton Laurent, 19, was one of the fans in attendance on Friday. He agreed the three- to five-second pause to confirm a pitch could be exciting for the crowd and added he thinks it’s a “smart” addition.

“For situations that are like do-or-die, it’s a good thing,” he said.

On the other hand, David Betz, 62, is firmly against ABS and minimizing the human side of the game in any form.

“I love technology. I just don’t like taking the human part of it out of there,” he said. “Let ’em make the calls, good or bad.”

Gerald Burkhart, 42, is a fan of the challenge system – if only for the most pragmatic of reasons.

“We can send a rocket into space and land it on a ship in the middle of the sea,” he said. “We should be able to figure out if it’s a ball or strike.”

That plays into some of the deeper questions surrounding challenges. For as much as it’s a happy medium between ABS and regular umpiring, it still rekindles old debates. Primarily – hey, what is the strike zone?

In Triple-A, walking, talking minor league umpires call their respective zone shades differently than ABS’ two-dimensional box 17 inches across home plate with the top and bottom set up depending on the height of the hitter. Edges straight up, straight down.

Like a lot of teammates, Isotopes reliever Logan Allen recognizes the unique strain that puts on umpires.

“I would personally prefer having every call be right and you gotta just adjust to the zone. But I also feel for the umpires who, at this point, they could just be standing back along the fence like a tee-ball umpire and the board just tells you if it’s a strike or a ball,” he said. “They’re really just having to stand there to see if someone check-swings or not or if it’s a foul ball. And I don’t think that’s fair to them either. Especially the guys that have been in the major leagues for the longest time – the umpires, they’ve earned their ability to be a part of this game as well.”

Mixed reviews

ABS is already out there. Its accuracy and functionality is well-proven. Players, whether they were sold on it to start with or not, have found a certain level of comfort with it.

The challenge system creates another question: if it’s around, should that technology be used to get every pitch right? Or just in one pivotal spot, when a player recognizes the situational importance?

Responses among the Isotopes were split.

“It’s the big pitch,” Jones said. “I think baseball is a game of mistakes, both from us and the umpires. Ideal world, (the umpires) call a perfect game, but leaving it up to a computer and taking out the human error of the game, I don’t think it’s good for it.”

“It should be used for every pitch,” Montes said. “Every pitch, every play, every game should matter equally. So I think it should be used for everybody.”

“Would robo-umps be better getting every single call right?” Allen said. “I absolutely agree. There’s no arguing from the pitcher, there’s no arguing from the hitter. If you don’t like it, you got to know the strike zone.”

And above all – does it make the game better?

“I think it does,” Montes said. “I think it really just makes it fair – even playing field for everyone.”

“I don’t know,” Lopez said. “Maybe 10 years from now, when this thing is in the big leagues, if you ask me (then), I can probably answer that question for you. But right now, it’s up in the air.”

“Giving the players the ability to challenge a pitch they think is close in a tight situation – instead of a player just getting screwed – I think it’s a good thing for the game,” Jones said.

” I think it’s too early to tell,” Allen said. “It could be, it could not be. It just depends on what they do with it.”

“Maybe more accurate?” Betz said. “I don’t know if that’s better, though.”