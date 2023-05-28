Memorial fund for fallen helicopter pilot Chris Johnson fuels early education center in tiny Rehoboth

REHOBOTH – Memorial Day was still days away, but in the Rehoboth Cemetery there were lots of American flags, some of them mangled by New Mexico’s insistent and irreverent winds.

Flags are a constant in this cemetery. So are the artificial flowers – some bright with new resolve, others faded by long vigilance – that spill over many of the graves.

This is a place of patriotism and faith. Navajo code talkers and Christian missionaries are buried here.

So is Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christopher Johnson, who died at age 31, leaving behind a wife and three step-children, when the Chinook helicopter he was piloting crashed in Iraq in August 2007.

His grave here is more than just a final resting place. It represents an enduring legacy.

Blessing from tragedy

The cemetery is behind Rehoboth Christian School, which was founded by the Christian Reform Church in 1903 as the Rehoboth Mission School. Rehoboth is a Hebrew word that means room, as in a wide or open space. The school and graveyard are located in and share that name with a tiny McKinley County town about six miles east of Gallup.

“Chris loved it here,” Mary Johnson said as she and her husband, Chuck, walked in the cemetery this past Wednesday. “Every time he got any kind of deployment, he came (to Rehoboth). He’d climb the mountains here.”

Mary, 75, and Chuck, 76, are Christopher Johnson’s parents. Chuck was a middle school teacher at Rehoboth Christian from 1994 to 2008.

Mary pointed to a large boulder in the cemetery, a feature known as Resurrection Rock.

“Chris stood there, just taking in the rugged terrain in the cemetery and said, ‘What a neat place to be buried.'”

His grave, covered with small rocks, is on a nearby hilltop. An American flag rides the breeze on a pole embedded in the ground at the grave site, and the words “honor and courage” are engraved on the headstone.

But CWO2 Johnson’s memory is marked here by more than stone and his nation’s colors. Money donated to a memorial fund his parents created in his name paid for the establishment of a much-needed early childhood center at Rehoboth Christian School. Initiated in 2009, the school’s Pre-K is flourishing.

“It gives kids a good foundation for learning and helps them thrive later on,” said Mary, also an educator. “In the throes of grief, we couldn’t see anything good coming out of Chris’ death. But generations of school children will benefit because of it. Blessing has come out of tragedy.”

On parade

As parades go, it might not have matched up to Macy’s storied Thanksgiving spectacle or Pasadena’s Tournament of Roses promenade, but it was a pretty big deal in Rehoboth.

It started at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Red Rock Theater and proceeded the short distance down Church Rock Road to the Rehoboth Christian campus.

The parade honored Rehoboth Christian’s Early Childhood Center, the 4-year-olds graduating from the Pre-K program into kindergarten, the four Rehoboth High seniors who were members of the original Pre-K class of 2009 and the memory of Christopher Johnson.

A police car with lights flashing and sirens wailing led the way, followed by bikers from various motorcycle clubs and a truck pulling a trailer carrying the Johnsons and the Pre-K program’s first teachers, Suzanne Breithaupt and Christine Teller-Skeets.

Then came a pickup with high school seniors Madison Anderson, Eden Pikaart, Stacie Skeet and Maggi Van Drunen; a school bus ferrying this year’s excited Pre-K graduates; a fire truck; and Rehoboth Christian executive director Bob Ippel driving his truck.

Nicole Steiger, Rehoboth Christian’s Pre-K director, watched the parade from the school’s campus.

“It was so much fun when the bus came by with the (Pre-K) kids hanging out the windows,” Steiger said. “When they saw me, they were all calling my name. They were so proud of their celebrity moment.”

Relationships

Rehoboth’s population is likely less than a hundred souls. But hundreds of people were crowded into Rehoboth Christian’s Fellowship Hall for the celebration after the parade.

Steiger, 31, known as Miss Tiger to students, was a Pre-K teacher at Rehoboth Christian for eight years before taking over as Pre-K director this year. She said she is continuously impressed by the support families show for the young children in her charge.

“Look at all the people here for a Pre-K graduation,” she said. “The relationships we get to build, not only with the students but with their families, siblings and cousins, is one of the great joys that keep me in the profession.”

Rehoboth Christian’s Pre-K program has grown since that first year, when it had a teacher, an assistant teacher and less than half as many students as it does today.

Steiger said the program now has a staff of 12 and three classrooms. The classrooms include an early Pre-K for 3-year-olds, which had an enrollment of 16 children this year; a mixed-stage class with 3- and 4-year-olds, which also had 16 kids this year; and a Pre-K class of only 4-year-olds that had 20 students.

Steiger said 80% to 90% of the Pre-K students are Navajo, although there have been Zuni students over the years. Overall, the school’s enrollment is about 70% American Indian.

Twenty-eight 4-year-olds graduated from Pre-K to kindergarten this year. Those students entertained Wednesday’s audience by singing “Herman the Worm” and “Navajo Puppy Song.” Then they were presented Pre-K graduation certificates by seniors Anderson, Pikaart, Skeet and Van Drunen.

Starting from scratch

Christopher Johnson graduated from high school in Michigan. His parents moved from Michigan to Rehoboth in the early ’90s.

“We just came out because we knew about Rehoboth Christian and its quality education,” Mary said. “We came out for one year and an adventure and ended up staying 17 years. We loved the area and the diverse culture.”

While Chuck was on staff at Rehoboth Christian, Mary taught pre-school classes at Indian Hills School in Gallup before moving to the University of New Mexico-Gallup to teach early education courses.

Proceeds from their son’s memorial fund paid for converting an old Rehoboth Christian dormitory into a Pre-K facility and yielded the money needed to hire Pre-K teachers.

Mary recruited Suzanne Breithaupt from what was then Church Rock Elementary and is now Catherine A. Miller Elementary in Church Rock.

“I sensed her jubilation and joy in working with kids,” Mary said of Breithaupt. “She was very positive and well educated in early childhood teaching.”

Breithaupt said the Rehoboth job was the culmination of her career.

“I was getting to build a Pre-K from scratch and Mary was such a great guide,” she said.

Teller-Skeets came on board as Breithaupt’s assistant and was able to translate for children whose first language was Navajo.

“Some of the kids were an only child,” Teller-Skeets said. “The (Pre-K program) helped them learn numbers and colors and to socialize with peers. And it was a help to parents who could not afford day care.”

Breithaupt said starting the Pre-K involved outreach because some parents had not had good school experiences.

“You could tell they were nervous when they came in with their kids, so we would do home visits.”

College bound

Pride was the order of the day at Fellowship Hall on Wednesday.

“Education begins at home and we truly see education as a partnership between our parents and our school,” said executive director Ippel, who has been at Rehoboth Christian since 1993, the last six years in his current role. “The Rehoboth Early Childhood Center provides for a need in an area that is considered to be a child care desert. Our goal is to provide that excellent foundation for children – no matter their economic background.”

He said 90% of Rehoboth Christian’s high school graduating class this year has already been accepted into colleges.

The four seniors who started out in that first Pre-K class of 2009 are all going to college. Anderson and Pikaart are heading to Northern Arizona University.

Van Durnen will be attending UNM in Albuquerque and Skeet will enroll at UNM-Gallup.

Rainbow sign

Mary and Chuck Johnson have retired to Michigan. But they return to Rehoboth Christian every year to tell the Pre-K kids about their son, Officer Chris. They will visit Chris’ grave on Memorial Day.

“We will go with friends and just do some remembering,” Mary said. “We just like to sit on the top of Resurrection Rock and watch the families setting out flags.”

She said there was a rainbow over Rehoboth on the afternoon after Chris’ funeral.

“At the time, we thought it was just something beautiful. Now we see it as a promise that God is blessing the school.”