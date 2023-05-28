Slow start vs. defending champs proves costly: United loses at San Antonio FC

New Mexico United tried to pull off a dramatic finishing sprint Saturday night at Toyota Field.

A first-half flat tire proved too much to overcome.

Defending league champion San Antonio FC controlled the first half and ultimately made its lead stand in a 2-1 USL Championship victory over visiting New Mexico. SAFC extended its regular-season home unbeaten streak to 21 games dating back to last season, while United had its four-game unbeaten run snapped.

It was a memorable night for NMU defender Kyle Colonna, who made his first start and banged home his first career goal. It came during a wild second half in which the teams combined for 26 shots and engaged in back-and-forth, end-to-end action.

But New Mexico (4-4-2) lived to regret a sluggish first half. San Antonio went to halftime with a 2-0 lead, a 7-0 advantage in shots and a noticeable edge in every statistical area.

Rida Zouhir gave SAFC the lead with a 20th-minute goal, and Fabien Garcia landed a dagger by making the score 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

“The first half we got impatient and panicked a little bit,” United coach Zach Prince said in a postgame phone interview. “We went long and didn’t get the ball to the other side of the field even when it was wide open. We’ve also got to be better on that first goal, we had three defenders there. That’s got to be blocked.”

San Antonio’s first goal came on the last of three open opportunities in the center of the field. NMU goalkeeper Alex Tambakis got his leg in front of one hard shot, and SAFC’s Justin Dhillon sent another wide. But Zouhir then got past New Mexico’s Harry Swartz just outside the 18-yard box and threaded a low shot between defenders and into the net.

SAFC’s second goal came off a free kick that deflected off midfielder Sam Hamilton’s leg to the feet of Garcia in the penalty area. Garcia capitalized and the home team seemed in control.

But United found another gear in the second half, sending a flurry of balls in front in the opening 15 minutes. Sergio Rvas headed a shot into traffic that was blocked, but the ball deflected to Swartz, who redirected it to Colonna for a shot into the top of the net in the 57th minute.

“I’m excited for him,” Prince said of Colonna. “He over-committed a couple times defensively but he also had some great moments against some of the best forwards in the league. Really good night for Kyle.”

Both teams had scoring chances over the final 30 minutes, including a pair of open looks that SAFC sent just outside of the frame, but the 2-1 margin would hold up.

“I’m just disappointed we lost points,” Prince said. “In the second half we were able to match them, started winning balls and our quality on the ball was much better. We made good adjustments at halftime and I’m happy with our fight, just not the lost points.”

United (4-4-2) returns home to host rival El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, June 3.

SAN ANTONIO FC 2, NEW MEXICO UNITED 1

New Mexico 0 1 — 1

San Antonio 2 0 — 2

Scoring: SA, 20th, Rida Zouhir (Lamar Batista); SA, 43rd, Fabien Garcia; NM, 57th, Kyle Colonna (Harry Swartz). Shots: SA 21; NM 12. Shots on goal: SA 4; NM 3. Corner kicks: SA 4; NM 3. Goalkeeper saves: SA (Jordan Farr) 2; NM (Alex Tambakis) 2. Records: SA 6-2-4; NM 4-4-2.

Saturday, June 3

El Paso Locomotive FC at New Mexico United, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming), Estrella TV