Red River shooting: 3 killed were members of rival motorcycle gangs, police said

Three people killed in a shootout during an annual event in Red River on Saturday — and three people facing charges after the incident — were members of rival outlaw biker gangs, the Bandidos and the Waterdogs, New Mexico State Police said Sunday morning.

Two of the people killed, 26-year-old Anthony Silva of Los Lunas and 46-year-old Damian Breaux of Socorro, are believed to have been members of the Bandidos. The third, 46-year-old Randy Sanchez of Albuquerque, was a member of the Waterdogs, New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson said at a news conference.

Three people are currently facing charges following the shootout. Jacob Castillo, 30, of Rio Rancho, believed to be a member of the Waterdogs, is being charged with an open count of murder. Matthew Charles Jackson, 39, of Austin, Texas — believed to be a chapter leader of the Bandidos — is facing a count of unlawful carrying of a firearm inside a liquor establishment, while 41-year-old suspected Bandido member Christopher Garcia, also of Texas, has been arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession.

Castillo and Garcia were among five people injured during the shooting, Johnson said.

The shootout, which erupted about 5 p.m. on Red River’s Main Street during the town’s 41st annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally, stemmed from an earlier altercation between the gangs in Albuquerque, according to Johnson.

Eight people were shot in total. Police said two were killed at the scene and the third died later in a hospital.

Three people who were injured have not been named. Police identified them only as 53-, 31-, and 43-year-old males, and members of motorcycle gangs.