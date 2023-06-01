Hirings, promotions: Albuquerque Business Briefcase

Welcome

Gonzalo Nava has joined Vincent’s Hair, Skin & Body. Nava’s services include Reiki, La Stone therapies and reflexology. A native of Mexico, he began his career in the field of curanderismo, which is a combination of different healing treatments that embraces the whole healing process of the four bodies — physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. Nava has been in the field for 30 years. In addition to working in Albuquerque, he has worked in London and Manchester, Spain, Mexico and Colorado.

PROMOTION

Dylan Fuge has been named director of the Oil Conservation Division with the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. For the past two years, Fuge has served as EMRD’s general counsel, a role that entails advising the department’s secretary and its various divisions on the complex natural resources and regulatory issues that routinely come before the department. Since January, Fuge has served as acting OCD director while also performing his duties as general counsel until the agency fills that position. Fuge came to EMNRD from T-Mobile. Prior to that, Fuge spent six years at the U.S. Department of the Interior where he served as counselor to the director of the Bureau of Land Management and as an attorney adviser in the Office of the Solicitor. His DOI areas of practice included oil and gas development and oversight, renewable energy project development, land use planning and general public lands management. Fuge earned bachelor’s degrees from Yale University his law degree and a master’s degree from Duke University.

Shona Martinez has been promoted to vice president of Colliers in the New Mexico-El Paso market. Martinez specializes in landlord representation, tenant representation, market analysis, sales representation, financial analysis, in-depth location analysis, lease negotiation and renewal, and space expansion or consolidation. After attending University College Dublin, Martinez moved to London in 2009 where her career in commercial real estate began. She moved to New Mexico in 2016 and joined Colliers shortly thereafter. Martinez is a very active member of the local business community. She is currently the president of the Women’s Council of Realtors Albuquerque, a finalist in Albuquerque Business First’s Deal of the Year and a member of Commercial Real Estate Women’s Network New Mexico.

Madeline McMillan has been promoted to marketing coordinator at Sunny505. McMillan has a background in traditional marketing, copywriting, behavioral analysis and social media. She received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of California, and worked previously as a marketing and communications officer for LA Metro and other communications freelance projects in a variety of fields including local government, children’s development, yoga and holistic wellness. McMillan first joined Sunny 505 in 2021 as a social media management contractor and is now expanding her role as a full-time marketing coordinator.

Fred Gallegos has been promoted to front of house manager at M’tucci’s Italian Restaurants. He began his M’tucci’s career in 2018 as front of house manager at M’tucci’s Market, after working at many of the top kitchens in Albuquerque. Prior to his new position, Gallegos served as front of house manager at M’tucci’s Moderno and also chef for M’tuccci’s Catering.

APPLAUSE

Anne Haines, founder, president and chief executive officer of DreamSpring has received the New Mexico Ethics in Business Awards from Public Service of New Mexico. DreamSpring is a community development financial institution and U.S. Small Business Administration lender which aims to accelerate economic equity and inclusion and has funded nearly 49,000 loans totaling over $538 million to small businesses, who have created and/or sustained an estimated 65,138 jobs across 27 states.

ETC.

Equal Access to Justice has announced the newly elected board of directors:

n M. Karen Kilgore, Cuddy & McCarthy, LLP – president

n Charles K. Purcell, Rodey Law Firm – vice president

n Susan Miller, Modrall Sperling – treasurer

n Dan Akenhead, Miller Stratvert, PA

n Sonya Bellafant, New Mexico Legal Aid

n Bruce Cottrell, UbiQD Inc.

n Sireesha Manne, New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty

n Rodolfo D. Sanchez, DNA People’s Legal Services

n Jeanine Steffy, Steffy Law Firm

n David Stout, University of New Mexico Law School

Tim Van Valen of Van Valen State Tax Law LLC, has been elected as a fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel. Membership is limited to 700 Fellows. College membership is limited to 700 fellows nominated for election by the Board of Regents after a rigorous vetting process. Van Valen is the only Fellow from New Mexico. His legal practice works with New Mexico state and local tax issues, primarily for large and multi-state businesses.

Dr. Eileen D. Barrett has been named chair of the Board of Regents of the American College of Physicians. A resident of Albuquerque, Barrett is an internal medicine physician hospitalist as well as a Medical Justice in Advocacy Fellow through American Medical Association-Satcher Health Leadership Institute. Barrett has been an ACP member since 2003 and a fellow of the American College of Physicians since 2011. Board-certified in internal medicine, Barrett earned a bachelor’s degree from Union College, a master’s degree from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a medical degree from Georgetown University. She completed an internship and residency at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland and Rural Faculty Development Fellowship at the University of Arizona.

Adris Samadi from PNC Bank has been appointed to the board of directors for New Mexico Community Development Loan Fund Inc. Samadi is the area sales manager for PNC Business Banking in New Mexico and West Texas. Through his appointment, he aims to support the nonprofit’s mission to improve the economic and social conditions of New Mexicans through loans for qualifying small businesses, start-ups and nonprofits.

BULLETIN BOARD

Family Friendly New Mexico will host its virtual workshop titled “NEW Federal Protections for Pregnant and Breastfeeding Employees” from noon to 1 p.m. June 6 online. The workshop will provide an overview of the new federal protections for pregnant and breast feeding employees such as legal rights of these employees, accommodations employers are required to provide and best practices for employers as well. The cost for the workshop is $25 or $100 for five. To RSVP visit nmfamilyfriendlybusiness.org/events/virtual-workshop.