On The Money: Finding the loophole to drive your EV through

Let’s say that you’re building a castle. You plan an imposing structure to protect you from marauders. But that’s just a start. Now you need a way to extinguish those marauders.

You could pop your head up and shoot a longbow. But that exposes you to their weaponry. So, you plan your design to include small slits in the castle wall.

These slits will allow your archers to shoot at the attackers. The arrows can escape through the slits while also protecting your archers from opposing arrows.

You might still poke your head above the wall and yell taunts such as, “Your mother was a hamster and your father smelled of elderberries.”

Your architect, not skilled in the ways of war, looks puzzled and asks, “You want me to put holes in your walls?” On purpose?

Well yes, you say, but holes shaped like loops. We shall call them, umm, “loopholes.” Yes, that’s it! I want loopholes in the design.

Today there are far fewer castles built than in the 1500s. But loopholes live on. But we now view them as a design error.

Today we use the term loophole to refer to a mistake in drafting a law. A mistake that allows legal marauders to be the beneficiaries, and not the targets, of the loophole.

The Inflation Reduction Act was primarily a clean energy act. It created tax incentives to invest in clean energy, including electric vehicles (EVs).

A generous tax credit is available for purchasing qualifying EVs. I usually do not use sections of the tax law in this column, but today I shall. For a reason.

Section 30D provides for this clean energy EV tax credit. Among other requirements, the final assembly of the vehicle must take place in North America.

But let’s say that, hypothetically, your desired EV has its final assembly in, oh maybe, South Korea. Students of geography might suggest that is not “North America.”

If you have access to a paper map, a cut-and-paste job might relocate South Korea in, maybe, Kansas. With $80 billion of new funding the IRS might have new computers to Google “Kansas,” exposing your deceit.

Sounds like you need a loophole. Section 45W allows a “qualified commercial clean vehicle” to qualify for a credit even if final assembly is outside of North America.

A commercial vehicle can include a passenger automobile. It can be leased. A manufacturer can lease a commercial clean vehicle and claim a tax credit, without regard to the place of final assembly.

If you lease such a car, you do not get the credit. This is because you are not the owner for tax purposes. But the lessor can claim the credit.

When you lease a car you pay for the use of the car, that is the depreciation in its value for a contracted number of miles. You also pay for the lessor’s use of money to buy the car for your use.

You also have what is often called a “real option,” that gives you the right, but not the obligation, to purchase the car at a contracted price at lease end.

The real option has some value. For example, in COVID when lack of supply of used cars drove up prices. You will pay for your right to buy at the set price of the real option.

But if you lease an EV, your action allows the lessor to capture the benefit of a tax credit. Shouldn’t that be an offset to the cost of the lease?

The correct answer is, yes, it should be an offset that reduces the monthly cost of your lease. But that assumes that the “invisible hand” of the “market” provides for this discount.

Most, but not all, lessors of EVs say that they will reduce the lease cost by the available tax credit. That does not say how much that reduction might be.

Some members of Congress say that the leased commercial vehicle rule that allows assembly outside North America is a loophole. They want it sealed.

For now, the loophole is open. Whether and how the lessor and lessee share its opening is a point of negotiation. Have fun storming the castle!

James R. Hamill is the director of tax practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com