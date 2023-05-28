 $35M apartment complex breaks ground in Albuquerque's Northeast Heights - Albuquerque Journal

$35M apartment complex breaks ground in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

JOURNAL FILE PHOTO

Titan Development broke ground on Tuesday on a 105-unit apartment building in the Northeast Heights. The $35 million project, at 6925 Alameda NE, is expected to be completed late next year.

Allaso Olivine will house 105 luxury units, a pool, spa and fitness center, as well as 22 attached garages.

“This is the nicest project Titan has done to date,” said Titan partner Josh Rodgers at the groundbreaking.

The apartment building, at the intersection of Louisiana and Alameda, is located near North Domingo Baca Park – which is also on the cusp of new development, with construction starting soon on a $49.5 million aquatic center.

City Councilor Brook Bassan, who represents the Northeast Heights, highlighted the project during the groundbreaking on the 2.7 acre lot.

“I think that you all nailed it on the location and what you’re doing,” Bassan said. “I can’t wait to welcome new families into the district.”

Bob Smith, a longtime homeowner in the adjacent neighborhood who was walking his dog past the groundbreaking, said several uses have been proposed for the lot, many of which haven’t been supported by nearby residents. But he’s happy that a housing project is being built.

“It’ll be a great addition for the neighborhood,” Smith said.

The area around Alameda, Smith said, has seen massive development since he first moved there. Tin Can Alley and Stone Age Climbing Gym, both recent additions, have been great for the neighborhood, Smith said. And he anticipates that the new luxury apartment building will drive his property value – although he has no intention to sell.

Titan partner Kurt Browning said at the groundbreaking ceremony that the company had worked with neighboring areas when developing Allaso Olivine.

“We live and work in this community,” said Titan partner Kurt Browning. “We have worked with a lot of the neighborhoods you see around here, and I think in the end we had strong collaboration and support for this project. Everybody knows we need housing.”

Titan Development recently started leasing another Northeast Heights luxury apartment, Allaso Journal Center. The apartments can come with a hefty price tag – studios start at about $1,600, and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom in the building costs upwards of $2,000. The Northeast Heights is one of Albuquerque’s most expensive neighborhoods.

 

