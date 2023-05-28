 Speeding, seat belt violations, jaywalking: Law enforcement blitz planned following Red River shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Speeding, seat belt violations, jaywalking: Law enforcement blitz planned following Red River shooting

By Gabrielle Porter / Journal Digital Editor

State Police Chief Tim Johnson

As the investigation into Saturday’s deadly shooting at a motorcycle rally in Red River continues, authorities warned that they’ll be conducting a law enforcement blitz throughout the rest of the holiday weekend.

New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson said Sunday that law enforcement will be stopping people to enforce even minor infractions as investigators work to track down anyone associated with the shooting.

“For everyone, there will be zero tolerance from this point forward,” Johnson said at a news conference. “That is traffic violations for 1 mile an hour over, seat belts, jaywalking. We are going to stop and talk to everyone if they violate any law — traffic or criminal.”

Johnson said officers will run everyone stopped through the National Crime Information Center to check for outstanding warrants.

“Anybody with warrants or anybody who can be arrested will be arrested,” he said.

Three people were killed and five others injured Saturday after a shootout that officials believe started between members of rival outlaw motorcycle gangs the Bandidos and the Waterdogs. Three people are currently facing charges following the shootout. Jacob Castillo, 30, of Rio Rancho, believed to be a member of the Waterdogs, is being charged with an open count of murder. Matthew Charles Jackson, 39, of Austin, Texas — believed to be a chapter leader of the Bandidos — is facing a count of unlawful carrying of a firearm inside a liquor establishment, while 41-year-old suspected Bandido member Christopher Garcia, also of Texas, has been arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession.

The shootout, which erupted about 5 p.m. on Red River’s Main Street during the town’s 41st annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally, stemmed from an earlier altercation between the gangs in Albuquerque, according to Johnson.

The annual gathering draws crowds each year to the scenic mountain town. Red River is encouraging businesses in town to close down, if possible, following the incident.

“I’ll apologize initially to the law-abiding citizens that came to Red River to have a good Memorial Day weekend, not the gangbangers that are ruining it for all of them,” Johnson said.

Law enforcement officers will be posted at both ends of Red River, while others will be assigned to roving patrols in Red River and in nearby Questa, Angel Fire, Eagle Nest, Taos and the surrounding areas.

“We’ll have folks in the bars, too, to make sure that they’re not over-served, which was more than likely a contributing factor yesterday,” Johnson said. “… This is not going to happen again this weekend, because we’re not going to allow it.”

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Speeding, seat belt violations, jaywalking: Law enforcement blitz planned following Red River shooting

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Speeding, seat belt violations, jaywalking: Law enforcement blitz planned ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police Chief Tim ... New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson said Sunday that law enforcement will be stopping people to enforce even minor infractions as investigators work ...
2
$35M apartment complex breaks ground in Albuquerque's Northeast Heights
ABQnews Seeker
Titan Development broke ground on Tuesday ... Titan Development broke ground on Tuesday on a 105-unit apartment building in the Northeast Heights. The $35 million project, at 6925 Alameda NE, is ...
3
Red River shooting: 3 killed were members of rival ...
ABQnews Seeker
The shootout between the Bandidos and ... The shootout between the Bandidos and the Water Dogs erupted on Red River's Main Street during the town's 41st annual Red River Memorial Day ...
4
8 bikers shot, 3 dead during motorcycle rally in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon ... Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a bar in Red River as the town geared up for an annual motorcycle rally.
5
'Truth or Consequences' ranks as one of the best ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's the summer of 1970 and ... It's the summer of 1970 and Daniel Asa Rose and Tony Wilson, both 20 years old and best friends since sixth grade, are about ...
6
Wine and secrets get spilled in the comedy 'Drinking ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Drinking Habits" opens at Adobe Theater ... "Drinking Habits" opens at Adobe Theater on June 2, running on weekends through June 25.
7
Photographer, author Chris Rainier to bring 'Cultures on the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Photographer and author Chris Rainier presents ... Photographer and author Chris Rainier presents "Cultures on the Edge: A Journey into Indigenous Ways of Being" at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
8
National Theatre Live production 'Best of Enemies' to be ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Best of Enemies" was the winner ... "Best of Enemies" was the winner of the 2022 Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play and nominated for the 2022 Olivier Award for ...
9
Mysterious garden holes are the traps of antlions
ABQnews Seeker
At this stage of life they ... At this stage of life they create those perfect round holes which are actually traps for unsuspecting ground crawling insects.