Speeding, seat belt violations, jaywalking: Law enforcement blitz planned following Red River shooting

As the investigation into Saturday’s deadly shooting at a motorcycle rally in Red River continues, authorities warned that they’ll be conducting a law enforcement blitz throughout the rest of the holiday weekend.

New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson said Sunday that law enforcement will be stopping people to enforce even minor infractions as investigators work to track down anyone associated with the shooting.

“For everyone, there will be zero tolerance from this point forward,” Johnson said at a news conference. “That is traffic violations for 1 mile an hour over, seat belts, jaywalking. We are going to stop and talk to everyone if they violate any law — traffic or criminal.”

Johnson said officers will run everyone stopped through the National Crime Information Center to check for outstanding warrants.

“Anybody with warrants or anybody who can be arrested will be arrested,” he said.

Three people were killed and five others injured Saturday after a shootout that officials believe started between members of rival outlaw motorcycle gangs the Bandidos and the Waterdogs. Three people are currently facing charges following the shootout. Jacob Castillo, 30, of Rio Rancho, believed to be a member of the Waterdogs, is being charged with an open count of murder. Matthew Charles Jackson, 39, of Austin, Texas — believed to be a chapter leader of the Bandidos — is facing a count of unlawful carrying of a firearm inside a liquor establishment, while 41-year-old suspected Bandido member Christopher Garcia, also of Texas, has been arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession.

The shootout, which erupted about 5 p.m. on Red River’s Main Street during the town’s 41st annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally, stemmed from an earlier altercation between the gangs in Albuquerque, according to Johnson.

The annual gathering draws crowds each year to the scenic mountain town. Red River is encouraging businesses in town to close down, if possible, following the incident.

“I’ll apologize initially to the law-abiding citizens that came to Red River to have a good Memorial Day weekend, not the gangbangers that are ruining it for all of them,” Johnson said.

Law enforcement officers will be posted at both ends of Red River, while others will be assigned to roving patrols in Red River and in nearby Questa, Angel Fire, Eagle Nest, Taos and the surrounding areas.

“We’ll have folks in the bars, too, to make sure that they’re not over-served, which was more than likely a contributing factor yesterday,” Johnson said. “… This is not going to happen again this weekend, because we’re not going to allow it.”