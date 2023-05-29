Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal

City of Vision Eye Care honored

For its leadership in optometry and delivery of exceptional patient care, City of Vision Eye Care has been named a 2023 Best Practice by CooperVision — one of the world’s leading manufacturers of contact lenses. Now in its eighth year, the Best Practices initiative seeks to discover and recognize U.S. eye care practices.

City of Vision Eye Care is among 10 honorees chosen as this year’s Best Practices after a nationwide search that began last fall. Honorees were selected by a panel of judges made up of past Best Practices honorees and optometry industry experts. Evaluation was based on insights and experiences shared about the practices’ innovation, patient experience, and practice culture. Honorees were first announced in March and are profiled on the program’s website at coopervision.com/practitioner/best-practices.

CooperVision will open submissions for its 2024 Best Practices later this year. For more information on the honorees or the program, visit coopervision.com/practitioner/best-practices.

Stylists compete for top spot at Huddle

“The Look” competition invited Sport Clips Haircuts professional stylists to vie for a coveted Top Six finalists’ spot to unleash their creativity on stage at the franchise’s annual Huddle. This year’s theme “Bald to the Wahl” threw down the challenge to create those clean fades popular with so many Sport Clips clients.

“The Look” drew entries from stylists who are “the pros in men’s hair” from all parts of the U.S. and Canada.

The winner was Takisha Moot of Jonesboro, Arkansas. Among the six finalists was Alex Dealy of Albuquerque. Dealy, a mother of two, is manager of Sport Clips Haircuts of Shops at Paseo Crossing.

To find out more ways stylists can put their creative skills to work as one of the pros in men’s hair, check out SportClipsCareers.com.

Cosmetic surgery practice opens

Sono Bello is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Albuquerque. Located at 5601 Office Boulevard, the Albuquerque facility boasts state-of-the-art technology and a team of highly skilled and experienced surgeons dedicated to delivering exceptional results. The clinic offers various micro-laser liposuction procedures. Those interested in learning more about Sono Bello Albuquerque or scheduling a consultation can visit www.sonobello.com or call (505)738-5722. Sono Bello has helped thousands of individuals achieve their desired aesthetic goals across 80+ locations nationwide.

Worth Hearing Center to relocate

Worth Hearing Center has announced that the company will move its Albuquerque office to a new location at 2033 Wyoming Blvd. NE in Albuquerque. The office will begin seeing patients there on June 5. Owner Callie Beauchamp, Au.D., says the new office will have a walk-in service for hearing aid repairs and batteries, known as the Hear Lab. A patient education room will allow group classes. The practice will continue to see patients for hearing evaluations and full diagnostic exams, hearing instrument fittings, tinnitus treatment, balance treatment, earwax removal, custom hearing protection, and other audiological services. The 7,500-square-foot building was purchased this spring and a full renovation is in its final stages. The architect was Scout Designs and Insight Construction handled the remodel. The company has offices in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. The contact information remains the same for the new Albuquerque location Prior to June 5, patients will continue to be seen at the 7520 Montgomery Blvd. NE office.