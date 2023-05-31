Los Alamos-based Ubiquitous Quantum Dots rated ‘Best Overall’ cleantech venture

Los Alamos-based Ubiquitous Quantum Dots, or UbiQD, trampled the competition at this year’s cleantech Industry Growth Forum May 1-3 in Colorado, earning the top honor as “Best Overall Venture” at the event.

That’s a huge achievement for UbiQD (pronounced ‘ubiquity’), a local startup that launched in 2014 with a new process for making quantum dots that it’s now applying to breakthrough innovations in agriculture, clean energy and security applications.

UbiQD has turned the nanoscale, three-dimensional structures — which measure about 10,000 times smaller than a human hair — into sunlight-harvesting machines to make solar-generating windows, plastic row covers that accelerate greenhouse plant growth, and a new type of security ink to protect official documents against counterfeiting.

The company’s driving mission is to convert its quantum dots into a “ubiquitous” foundation for broad applications in the sustainable and cleantech arenas, something judges unanimously praised at the Industry Growth Forum — an annual event organized by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado, now in its 28th year.

That’s a coveted, premier forum that sold out this year with some 750 investors, entrepreneurs and industry experts from the U.S. and other countries.

UbiQD competed against 39 other companies chosen to present about their technologies for recognition in different categories, such as early-stage, commercial-stage and growth-stage startups. A panel of investors judged the participants, selecting six companies for awards in all categories combined.

UbiQD founder and CEO Hunter McDaniel competed in the growth-stage group, but took the highest honor among everyone presenting, said NREL Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center Director Trish Cozart.

“UbiQD was chosen to present on stage from almost 200 applicants who were down selected to just 40 presenters,” Cozart told the Journal. “Hunter’s pitch was evaluated by a panel of investor judges and chosen among the entire field for the top honor of ‘Best Venture.'”

That prestigious achievement could significantly boost UbiQD’s standing in the sustainability and cleantech industries going forward.

“Winners of the IGF are looked upon with great interest by the investment community and cleantech ecosystem as top companies,” Cozart said. “UbiQD will now join the ranks of companies that have gone on before them to raise millions of dollars in capital.”

The event brings together entrepreneurs and investors to build relationships and accelerate development and deployment of new technologies. This year’s forum hosted more than 2,300 one-on-one meetings between startups and investors, according to event organizers.

McDaniel met with about two dozen investors during the forum. And, after winning the IGF top honor, inquiries about UbiQD have grown markedly.

“We’ve had immense follow-up interest and conversations,” McDaniel told the Journal. “The award was a big validation for our technology and our company, and it came from folks with financial resources who are looking for exciting opportunities. It will fast track us when we reach out to investors going forward.”

The company has already raised more than $15 million to date in private equity and research-and-development grants to fully prove its technology and apply the quantum dots in real-world applications.

The nanoscale structures manipulate light in unique ways, absorbing it and emitting it back out in specific colors. They’re used today in everything from LCD televisions and tablets to smartphones, lasers and even medical applications. But traditionally, they’ve been extremely expensive to make, and they’re usually composed of toxic materials.

UbiQD’s product, however, is made through an alternative, inexpensive process that uses low-cost and nontoxic elements based on technology originally developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The company makes the quantum dots at a 9,000-square-foot facility in Los Alamos. It uses the material to create quantum-dot-tinted windows that provide solar electric generation, potentially converting windows into self-generating structures where the dots channel photons to solar cells attached to window frames.

It also uses the dots to make plastic crop covers in greenhouses that can significantly accelerate plant growth. The dot-laced film, which is placed above crop rows, shifts sunshine into a red-and-orange light spectrum that mimics late-summer-like sun rays all year round. That’s considered the most potent time of year for plants, because they sense winter coming and grow faster.

The company has sold the row covers, called “UbiGro Inner,” for a number of years for targeted use on crops inside greenhouses.

Now, it’s developing that product into a full roof cover to accelerate plant growth throughout a greenhouse. It received a $350,000 NASA grant in December, plus matching funds from investors, to develop the whole-roof product, called “UbiGro Cover.”

“We’ve rolled it out on a couple of pilot sites, and we’re taking sign-ups now for future customers,” McDaniel said. “We plan commercial launch of UbiGro Cover in the fall.”

The company also signed a new, exclusive supply-and-licensing agreement in September with Swiss company SICPA S.A., a global supplier of high-tech security inks that protect against counterfeiting of things like government and personal documents, such as passports, currency or bank notes.

UbiQD has worked with SICPA since 2016 to imbed quantum dots into its security inks to provide unique optical features that make things harder to reproduce.

“We worked with them to develop, improve and optimize the technique,” McDaniel said. “That helped SIPCA gain enough confidence to now commit to a long-term, exclusive supply-and-licensing agreement.”

UbiQD, which employs 28 people, earned about $3.5 million in revenue last year, up from about $2.5 million in 2021. McDaniel projects between $4 million and $5 million this year.

McDaniel said the NREL-IGF award was a special honor.

“It was a proud moment for me, for the company team and for all the people who have helped us develop over the years,” McDaniel said. “It’s like an Academy Award for ‘Best Venture.’ It was a ‘pinch-me moment,’ and you don’t get a lot of those in your career.”

