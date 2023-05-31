Owner of New Mexico’s Mama’s Minerals shares life lessons from unique business

Laura Randolph never wanted to be a businesswoman, and she certainly did not want to own a store — let alone two in two separate cities.

She also had zero interest in “minerals, rocks and fossils, and definitely not beads and jewelry-making.”

Nonetheless, she has been immersed in all of the above during her long tenure as owner of Mama’s Minerals Inc., which sells everything from Pakistani marlestone plates to crystals, fossils and beads.

Although Randolph is retiring, she will continue to own the business that she started in 1986 out of the back of her pickup truck.

“I had an easy life, driving around in that little truck,” she says. “I never envisioned doing the same thing my entire life.”

Randolph had been teaching English as a Second Language courses at Laguna-Acoma High School, when a friend took her crystal digging in Arkansas. The friend gave her collection away, but Randolph decided to sell hers.

“Why the hell did I start to sell them? I have no idea,” she says. “Even at the time, I’m not sure I could have told you. It’s just following my nose, or doors opening, and I walk through them.”

The opening doors led to a variety of storefronts in Albuquerque and one in Santa Fe, which closed in 2020 after 25 years in business.

Mama’s Minerals has operated at a number of Albuquerque locations over the years, and will begin moving this week from its current spot in the Sawmill district to Avanyu Plaza near the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

Mama’s Minerals (named both for a friend and for “Mother Earth”) “definitely could have grown into a national presence,” Randolph says.

“But I didn’t want to because I never wanted to be a business person in the first place,” she says.

What have you liked best about running Mama’s Minerals?

“I loved going to the shows and purchasing inventory. There are three big shows, still, in Tucson, Quartzite, (Arizona) and Denver. I started (buying) with $500 left from my mother’s inheritance.”

What are your favorites among your inventory?

“For me, personally, I’m always fascinated by the fossils. Heather (Larson), our COO (chief operating officer) found dinosaur footprints. The fossils are just amazing to me, but they don’t get as much play with customers as the shiny amethyst — or anything that’s polished and dyed. And meteorites are very, very cool. We have meteoritic material from around the world.”

You are stepping down but not selling the business. Why is that?

“Usually when people sell these small businesses, within a year they’re closed. People who buy businesses generally think it’s going to be fun, so however far in — and definitely by the end of a year — they’ll say, ‘Forget this.’ It takes so much time and effort, (and) they just didn’t realize that. So if I sold it, yeah, I’d get the money, but it would close. I’d lose my legacy, and everything I built would be gone. So if you can find someone to run it or buy it from you and keep running it — I have Heather (Larson). Heather is like my family. Her son is my godson. What would I do with the money if I sold it? I don’t have any children or anybody to leave it to except them.”

Did you ever regret this career that you never planned on?

“No. I got very tired, though. I tried to take a break from the business twice — not close it, but take some time off and work less. I trained Heather to take over for me so I could take off for awhile. Later on, I got my second wind, and then I needed another break, and I got my third wind, and now I’m just old.”

What’s been the hardest part?

“Employees. Do you hear that over and over? Not that the employees are bad. The employees build the business. They are the business. You can’t live without them. But you’re dealing with human personalities. Just like in a family or a couple or any group, any time you deal with human beings, you get this stuff going on. So that can be difficult.”

What makes you laugh?

“What we do as humans. It’s so weird and funny. What makes me happy or joyous, it’s just humanity. The goodness of people. I’m not saying the goodness of people in spite of all this (or that), because it’s all one. If it’s road rage or you’re just being mean or whatever, it’s all part of the opposite of that. Really, I don’t know about this world. It’s so, so, so tremendously beautiful, and then there are horrible, unspeakable things. But it’s all there together.”

How do you spend your free time?

“My biggest thing is I love being with people, so spending time with friends. And snowshoeing. A friend took me, and now I’m a total snowshoe addict. I don’t like hiking. Walking for pleasure? You walk to get someplace. But snowshoeing is completely different. First of all, I stand up straighter, but also you’re in a snowy wonderland. It’s an adventure.”

What has made you successful?

“I turn nos into yeses. When someone or something says no, I always think that it probably can be done, and I set about doing it. I’m driven. I’m not used to losing. I expect to succeed. But I’m perfectly OK if I’m wrong. I’m happy to apologize. I just say, ‘Let’s try something else.’ It doesn’t affect my sense of competence.”