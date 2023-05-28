 Who are the Bandidos? What we know about the outlaw motorcycle club and its connections to New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Who are the Bandidos? What we know about the outlaw motorcycle club and its connections to New Mexico

By Gabrielle Porter / Journal Digital Editor

This is the logo for the Bandidos gang.

Law enforcement officials believe that a shootout in Red River that left three dead and several others injured was the result of an altercation among members of two motorcycle clubs, the Bandidos, a well-known group that’s had a New Mexico presence for years, and the lesser-known Waterdogs.

Here’s what we know about the Bandidos:

Texas roots, New Mexico presence

The Bandidos Motorcycle Club, started in Texas in the ’60s, have had a strong New Mexico presence for years. The U.S. Department of Justice classifies the Bandidos as an outlaw motorcycle gang which, along with the Hells Angels, Mongols, Outlaws and Sons of Silence, “pose a serious national domestic threat and conduct the majority of criminal activity linked to (outlaw motorcycle gangs), especially activity relating to drug-trafficking and, more specifically, to cross-border drug smuggling.”

Eight years ago this month, nine people were killed and 18 others wounded in a Waco, Texas, shootout that law enforcement believed mostly involved members of the Bandidos and of rival gang Cossacks.

Club members have cropped up routinely in New Mexico headlines in recent years. That includes an incident in 2017 where the “Sergeant at Arms” of the club’s Albuquerque chapter was arrested in connection with an investigation into trafficking in methamphetamine, stolen firearms and stolen vehicles; as well as an incident earlier this year where a Bandidos member was charged in connection with the killing of a rival club member.

Law enforcement were expecting them in Red River

Law enforcement knew that a contingent of Bandidos were coming to Red River from Texas this weekend, according to New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson.

“We had 32 (officers) assigned to this (festival) from the get-go,” Johnson said in a Sunday morning news conference, noting that the number didn’t include personnel from the Red River Marshal’s Office and the Taos County Sheriff’s Office. “Prior to this incident happening, on Friday, we had gotten some information from Texas (Department of Public Safety), who had been following 400 or 500 Bandidos from Texas to New Mexico’s state line, knowing that they were headed here.”

Spate of recent incidents around the country

While Johnson said law enforcement believe they’ve identified everyone directly involved with the Red River shooting, members of the Bandidos are suspected of involvement with several violent incidences across the country in recent weeks.

That includes:

  • An incident in Lubbock, Texas, earlier this week. Local media reported that a drive-by shooting was possibly connected to a rivalry between Bandidos members and members of another outlaw motorcycle club, The Mongols.
  • An incident in Oklahoma City. Johnson didn’t provide other details about that incident, but The Associated Press reported in early April that three men were facing charges in connection with a shootout at a local bar that law enforcement agencies believed was a clash between Bandidos and rival group the Homietos biker gang.
  • An incident in Dallas, Texas. Johnson didn’t provide other details about the incident.
Home » ABQnews Seeker » Who are the Bandidos? What we know about the outlaw motorcycle club and its connections to New Mexico

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Speeding, seat belt violations, jaywalking: Law enforcement blitz planned ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police Chief Tim ... New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson said Sunday that law enforcement will be stopping people to enforce even minor infractions as investigators work ...
2
Red River shooting: 3 killed were members of rival ...
ABQnews Seeker
The shootout between the Bandidos and ... The shootout between the Bandidos and the Water Dogs erupted on Red River's Main Street during the town's 41st annual Red River Memorial Day ...
3
Farmington shooting victims mourned by their children, 64 grandchildren
ABQnews Seeker
The three women were laid to ... The three women were laid to rest this week during two days of memorial services in a community still grieving from the impacts of ...
4
Yodice: We've added spots to our all-metro baseball and ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal reveals its selections for ... The Journal reveals its selections for All-Metro baseball and softball teams in 2023.
5
Albuquerque firefighters rescue man, dog from Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Fire Rescue helped get a ... Albuquerque Fire Rescue helped get a paddle-boarder and his 10-year-old Boston Terrier to safety Saturday after the pair got stuck on the Rio Grande.
6
An appealing experiment at weekend Isotopes games: Players get ...
ABQnews Seeker
Each team is allotted three challenges ... Each team is allotted three challenges at the start of a "challenge game" being regularly played on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays in Triple-A this ...
7
2023 Summer Guide: 101 things to do in New ...
2023 Summer Guide
The Land of Enchantment. The name ... The Land of Enchantment. The name that defines the beauty found within the 121,697 square miles of the state. It’s an area that is ...
8
Memorial fund for fallen helicopter pilot Chris Johnson fuels ...
ABQnews Seeker
REHOBOTH – Memorial Day ... REHOBOTH – Memorial Day was still days away, but in the Rehoboth Cemetery ther ...
9
Rick Wright: First visit to Unser Racing Museum on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Until Friday, some 18 years after ... Until Friday, some 18 years after it opened and three days before its permanent closing, I'd never visited Albuquerque's Unser Racing Museum. Now, I ...
10
Slow start vs. defending champs proves costly: United loses ...
ABQnews Seeker
Defending league champion San Antonio FC ... Defending league champion San Antonio FC controlled the first half and ultimately made its lead stand in a 2-1 USL Championship victory over visiting ...