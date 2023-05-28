Who are the Bandidos? What we know about the outlaw motorcycle club and its connections to New Mexico

Law enforcement officials believe that a shootout in Red River that left three dead and several others injured was the result of an altercation among members of two motorcycle clubs, the Bandidos, a well-known group that’s had a New Mexico presence for years, and the lesser-known Waterdogs.

Here’s what we know about the Bandidos:

Texas roots, New Mexico presence

The Bandidos Motorcycle Club, started in Texas in the ’60s, have had a strong New Mexico presence for years. The U.S. Department of Justice classifies the Bandidos as an outlaw motorcycle gang which, along with the Hells Angels, Mongols, Outlaws and Sons of Silence, “pose a serious national domestic threat and conduct the majority of criminal activity linked to (outlaw motorcycle gangs), especially activity relating to drug-trafficking and, more specifically, to cross-border drug smuggling.”

Eight years ago this month, nine people were killed and 18 others wounded in a Waco, Texas, shootout that law enforcement believed mostly involved members of the Bandidos and of rival gang Cossacks.

Club members have cropped up routinely in New Mexico headlines in recent years. That includes an incident in 2017 where the “Sergeant at Arms” of the club’s Albuquerque chapter was arrested in connection with an investigation into trafficking in methamphetamine, stolen firearms and stolen vehicles; as well as an incident earlier this year where a Bandidos member was charged in connection with the killing of a rival club member.

Law enforcement were expecting them in Red River

Law enforcement knew that a contingent of Bandidos were coming to Red River from Texas this weekend, according to New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson.

“We had 32 (officers) assigned to this (festival) from the get-go,” Johnson said in a Sunday morning news conference, noting that the number didn’t include personnel from the Red River Marshal’s Office and the Taos County Sheriff’s Office. “Prior to this incident happening, on Friday, we had gotten some information from Texas (Department of Public Safety), who had been following 400 or 500 Bandidos from Texas to New Mexico’s state line, knowing that they were headed here.”

Spate of recent incidents around the country

While Johnson said law enforcement believe they’ve identified everyone directly involved with the Red River shooting, members of the Bandidos are suspected of involvement with several violent incidences across the country in recent weeks.

That includes: