Man charged after fatally shooting girlfriend

After the death of his 18-year-old girlfriend in a Saturday-night shooting, Carlos Gonzalez, 24, was arrested by Albuquerque Police Department homicide detectives and charged with 2nd degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon according to a press release from APD.

The release details a day of confrontation and conflict between the couple, before Areli Rodriguez was fatally shot.

Before the midnight shooting, Rodriguez and Gonzalez were arguing at a relative’s baby shower on Saturday — a fight that continued later into the night. Rodriguez was driven home from the party by her sister, Genesis Rodriguez, and her sister’s boyfriend. But Gonzalez and Rodriguez met up at 920 Louisiana SE and continued to argue inside the residence. Genesis Rodriguez waited outside, until Gonzalez opened the door. Genesis Rodriguez pulled out a handgun; Gonzalez then produced his own.

Genesis Rodriguez dropped her weapon as Gonzalez pushed the two women out of the apartment. Demanding that Gonzalez return Genesis Rodriguez’s gun, the two sisters and Genesis Rodriguez’s boyfriend banged on the door, until Gonzalez opened the door, pointing the gun at the group.

Gonzalez said he remembers firing one shot as a struggle ensued. His girlfriend, Rodriguez, and a second victim were struck in the conflict. Rodriguez died at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.