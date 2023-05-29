 Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of girlfriend

Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of girlfriend

By Alaina Mencinger

Carlos Gonzalez, courtesy of MDC

After the death of his 18-year-old girlfriend in a Saturday-night shooting, Carlos Gonzalez, 24, was arrested by Albuquerque Police Department homicide detectives and charged with 2nd degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon according to a press release from APD.

According to the release, police believe that before the midnight shooting, Rodriguez and Gonzalez were arguing at a relative’s baby shower on Saturday — a fight that continued later into the night. Rodriguez was driven home from the party by her sister, Genesis Rodriguez, and her sister’s boyfriend. But Gonzalez and Rodriguez met up at 920 Louisiana SE and continued to argue inside the residence. Genesis Rodriguez waited outside, until Gonzalez opened the door. Genesis Rodriguez pulled out a handgun; Gonzalez then produced his own.

Genesis Rodriguez dropped her weapon as Gonzalez pushed the two women out of the apartment. Demanding that Gonzalez return Genesis Rodriguez’s gun, the two sisters and Genesis Rodriguez’s boyfriend banged on the door, until Gonzalez opened the door, pointing the gun at the group.

Gonzalez told police he remembers firing one shot as a struggle ensued. His girlfriend, Rodriguez, and a second victim were struck in the conflict. Rodriguez died at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of girlfriend

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of girlfriend
ABQnews Seeker
After the death of his 18-year-old ... After the death of his 18-year-old girlfriend in a Saturday-night shooting, Carlos Gonzalez, 24, was charged with 2nd degree murder.
2
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
ABQnews Seeker
Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal Biz Bits: Albuquerque Business Journal
3
Business Column: In financial matters, government role has upside ...
ABQnews Seeker
Politics is directly intersecting with the ... Politics is directly intersecting with the economy — macro, micro, public and personal — in a not-so-rare standoff in Washington, D.C.
4
A Craigslist ad led these locals to start a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Food is Free Albuquerque will begin ... Food is Free Albuquerque will begin its Farm and Orchard Gleaning Project in June
5
University of Wisconsin project seeks closure for New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
Raoul Zavala was not supposed to ... Raoul Zavala was not supposed to be on the plane that day. ...
6
'Then you heard the next volley': Red River residents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Locals said they noticed on Thursday ... Locals said they noticed on Thursday and Friday that Bandidos and other motorcycle clubs were flaunting their colors throughout town during the rally. Bandidos, ...
7
Experts urge caution for recreation on the Rio Grande. ...
ABQnews Seeker
In Corrales, fire and police officials ... In Corrales, fire and police officials have done 29 rescues of people and dogs stranded on the river between Siphon Beach and Alameda — ...
8
Who are the Bandidos? What we know about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here's what we know about the ... Here's what we know about the Bandidos Motorcycle Club.
9
Rick Wright: First visit to Unser Racing Museum on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Until Friday, some 18 years after ... Until Friday, some 18 years after it opened and three days before its permanent closing, I'd never visited Albuquerque's Unser Racing Museum. Now, I ...