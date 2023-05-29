 Experts urge caution for recreation on the Rio Grande. Here's how to stay safe.

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

David Lane, from the Corrales Fire Department, warns kayakers, Stephanie Gretchen and Eric Garretson about the dangers that the Rio Grande river presents due to the speed and massive amounts of water flowing down the river. The duo ultimately decided against putting their kayak in the river at Siphon Beach. (Mike Sandoval for the Albuquerque Journal)

This summer, the Rio Grande is running faster and higher than previous years — an attractive prospect for would-be boaters, looking to take advantage of a sunny long weekend.

But people expecting a lazy-flowing Rio Grande might be in for a surprise, as erosion on the banks, debris in the river, and almost record-breaking flows have made a stretch of the river near Siphon Beach more treacherous.

“They were used to the Rio Grande being an easy flow, maybe sometimes … not going fast enough,” said Corrales Fire Department Commander Tanya Lattin. “They’re not realizing how dangerous it is.”

In Corrales, fire and police officials have done 29 rescues of people and dogs stranded on the river between Siphon Beach and Alameda — a number which Lattin says is higher than normal.

“It’s not typical in a season for us to get a rescue, or multiple rescues (a day) – or a 9:30 in the evening rescue,” Lattin said. “This has been unprecedented.”

In fact, it had been four years since this group of public safety officials had gathered to warn people about the river, Lattin said, and patrol the area with a handful of airboats. In 2019, officials turned up to monitor a planned Memorial Day float, which resulted in several rescues. But in the years since, there hasn’t been enough water in the Rio Grande to warrant the extra attention — until now.

By Sunday afternoon, there had already been three river rescues in Corrales, and nine the day before. Lattin said a family had turned back after hearing the risks from a contingent of fire and police officers who have been setting up shop around Siphon Beach every weekend to rescue stranded rivergoers and speak to people planning to kayak or tube on the river.

Sandoval County doesn’t currently have its own airboat, Lattin said, so CFD joined forces with Bernalillo County Fire Department, Albuquerque Fire & Rescue, and the Albuquerque Police Department’s Open Space Division to patrol the river.

David Lane, an engineer paramedic with the Corrales Fire Department, said he’s rarely seen the river flow higher — and he’s lived in the area off-and-on since 1982.

He’s participated in rescues for several years, but this year has been especially risky.

Even experienced kayakers haven’t been immune to the river’s dangers this year — Lane said that about half of the rescues he did Saturday were people he felt were prepared.

“The river is unrelentingly powerful,” Lane said.

High rainfall has made the Rio Grande swell up, eroding about 100 feet of the riverbank. Cottonwood trees are plentiful across the bank, and several of the trees were pulled into the river, creating unexpected obstacles.

Currently, eight cottonwood trees — weighing several tons each — have floated downstream and are caught in the river, said Corrales Fire Chief Anthony Martinez.

“What may look safe is actually fraught with danger,” Bernalillo County Fire Department Lieutenant Robert Arguelles continued.

Memorial Day could be a big day for boating on the Rio Grande. But fire officials will be there.

“We’re ready,” Lattin said.

Tips to stay safe on the river

  • Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket on the river — not only is it safer, but it’s the law.
  • Keep an eye on river mile markers.
  • Never enter the river alone.
  • Wear appropriate attire.
  • Opt for hard-bottomed watercraft. Hidden obstacles can snag and/or deflate soft-bottomed craft.
  • Avoid Siphon Beach if not an experienced kayaker. Officials recommend entering the river near the U.S. 550 bridge to avoid the dangerous stretch between Siphon Beach and Alameda.

 

