 'Then you heard the next volley': Red River residents react to weekend shooting

‘Then you heard the next volley’: Red River residents react to weekend shooting

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

 

People are reflected in the windows of the Bull O’ the Woods Saloon on Main Street in Red River N.M., on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Three people were killed in a shootout Saturday during the Memorial Day motorcycle rally. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

RED RIVER — The streets were quiet Sunday evening in this Northern New Mexico town, a sharp contrast from a day earlier when thousands of motorcyclists and tourists filled the roadways and businesses for the 41st annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally.

But a deadly shootout Saturday evening changed all that.

On Sunday, police in Red River had set up a checkpoint and were checking driver’s licenses before cars entered town.

The owner of Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle, one of the vendors at the rally, said city officials on Sunday pulled his permit, preventing him from continuing to do business because of the shooting.

Other vendors selling items along Main Street in Red River were seen taking down their stands, as well. Several bars and restaurants were closed when they would otherwise be busy.

Locals said they noticed on Thursday and Friday that Bandidos and other motorcycle clubs were flaunting their colors throughout town during the rally. Bandidos, who wear red and gold or yellow, arrived in droves.

Even before the shooting, at least one bar and restaurant had signs posted outside that they don’t allow people inside who are wearing emblems and colors affiliated with different motorcycle clubs.

Signs hang outside the Bull O’ the Woods Saloon on Main Street in Red River N.M., on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Three people were killed in a shootout Saturday during the Memorial Day motorcycle rally. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Mike Robinson, who lives in Red River, was outside of Texas Reds, a bar and restaurant on Main Street that passes through Red River, when shots rang out just down the street.

He said he saw police officers running in one direction, and dozens of motorcycle riders with colors identifying themselves as Bandidos fired up their bikes and started riding in the opposite direction.

“I knew something was up when I saw everybody rolling out (of the bar) with intentions,” Robinson said.

A security guard, who asked not to be named, working at a nearby restaurant said he heard the shooting and saw a man fall to the ground in the middle of Main Street through town. He said he helped panicked people run into the restaurant he was working at to take cover.

The guard said he didn’t register the sound of the first gun shot that rang out, because he assumed it was a motorcycle backfiring.

“Then you heard the next volley, pop, pop, pop, then hear screaming and people running,” he said.

Robinson said he noticed lots of people wearing clothing showing their affiliations with different motorcycle clubs throughout the week. Red River is a small town with just over 500 permanent residents, and many of the locals took notice, he said.

“There’s a lot more people in town, and a lot more attitudes,” he said Sunday.

While crowds had thinned Sunday, dozens of police officers patrolled the main drag through town.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘Then you heard the next volley’: Red River residents react to weekend shooting

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'Then you heard the next volley': Red River residents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Locals said they noticed on Thursday ... Locals said they noticed on Thursday and Friday that Bandidos and other motorcycle clubs were flaunting their colors throughout town during the rally. Bandidos, ...
2
Experts urge caution for recreation on the Rio Grande. ...
ABQnews Seeker
In Corrales, fire and police officials ... In Corrales, fire and police officials have done 29 rescues of people and dogs stranded on the river between Siphon Beach and Alameda — ...
3
Speeding, seat belt violations, jaywalking: Law enforcement blitz planned ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police Chief Tim ... New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson said Sunday that law enforcement will be stopping people to enforce even minor infractions as investigators work ...
4
Red River shooting: 3 killed were members of rival ...
ABQnews Seeker
The shootout between the Bandidos and ... The shootout between the Bandidos and the Water Dogs erupted on Red River's Main Street during the town's 41st annual Red River Memorial Day ...
5
Who are the Bandidos? What we know about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here's what we know about the ... Here's what we know about the Bandidos Motorcycle Club.
6
Yodice: We've added spots to our all-metro baseball and ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal reveals its selections for ... The Journal reveals its selections for All-Metro baseball and softball teams in 2023.
7
Albuquerque firefighters rescue man, dog from Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Fire Rescue helped get a ... Albuquerque Fire Rescue helped get a paddle-boarder and his 10-year-old Boston Terrier to safety Saturday after the pair got stuck on the Rio Grande.
8
An appealing experiment at weekend Isotopes games: Players get ...
ABQnews Seeker
Each team is allotted three challenges ... Each team is allotted three challenges at the start of a "challenge game" being regularly played on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays in Triple-A this ...
9
2023 Summer Guide: 101 things to do in New ...
2023 Summer Guide
The Land of Enchantment. The name ... The Land of Enchantment. The name that defines the beauty found within the 121,697 square miles of the state. It’s an area that is ...
10
Memorial fund for fallen helicopter pilot Chris Johnson fuels ...
ABQnews Seeker
REHOBOTH – Memorial Day ... REHOBOTH – Memorial Day was still days away, but in the Rehoboth Cemetery ther ...