University of Wisconsin project seeks closure for New Mexico family of World War II airman killed in action

Raoul Zavala was not supposed to be on the plane that day.

But there he was in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 1944 – the three-year anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor – manning the frosty radio operator’s seat of a B-29 Superfortress on a 6½-hour flight to Manchuria in northeast China.

The 21-year-old New Mexico native, recruited to replace a sick radio man, was one of 11 assigned to the crew of the Humpin’ Honey, so named for its many trips “flying the hump” of the Himalayas. Its mission: To join more than 100 B-29s based in western China for a bombing run to Japan-occupied Mukden (now Shenyang), a major munitions center.

Roughly 90 bombers reached their targets the next morning, inflicting damage to a munitions factory, an airplane manufacturing plant, and some secondary targets. All but seven made it back to home base.

The Humpin’ Honey wasn’t one of them.

After dropping its bombs over the munitions plant at about 10:30 a.m., the B-29 came under heavy fire from several Japanese Nakajima Ki-44 fighter planes. The first attack sheared off about 20 feet of the plane’s left wing, sending Zavala’s plane into a tailspin. A second Ki-44 rammed the plane in midair, causing a large explosion and splitting the plane in two.

The nose section burst into flames upon crashing into agricultural land 10 miles outside of Mukden. The rest of the plane came down about 600 yards away.

Two crew members – the left and right blister gunners – survived the explosion and parachuted to the ground below. They were taken to a prisoner of war camp in Mukden, where they would spend eight months in captivity until the end the war.

Two others – believed to be the radar observer and the tail gunner – either were killed by the force of the explosion or when their parachutes failed to open. Their bodies were taken away by the Japanese, never to be found.

Ten months later, the American Graves Registration Service – charged with identifying and burying those killed in foreign lands – recommended that the official status of the nine airmen be changed from “missing” to “killed in action.” Their remains were deemed “unrecoverable.”

But that report turned out to be premature. During the initial investigation, according to U.S. military records, arrangements were made with Chinese farmers to collect any bones found at the crash site and turn them over in 30 days.

Today, those bone fragments – since configured into three sets of human remains – are buried in two graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, nicknamed the “Punchbowl” in deference to its location inside a volcanic crater tens of thousands of years old.

Are they from the crew of the Humpin’ Honey?

That’s precisely what an American university specializing in this kind of work – with help from the crew members’ next of kin – are pushing to find out.

‘I’ll be back’

Raoul Zavala was like many of the boys who grew up in the Colfax County coal town of Dawson, home to the nation’s second-deadliest mine disaster that claimed the lives of 263 men in 1913.

After completing his sophomore year at Dawson High School, and a short stint in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps, he went to work in the Dawson mines.

But soon after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, Zavala left for the West Coast and found work at a defense company, according to his younger brother Edward.

In October 1942, at the age of 19, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. He completed basic training in California, attended radio operator school, and was assigned to the crew of a B-17 bomber.

After he had been in the service for a year, he came home to spend a week with his family. Edward, now 91, remembers the day his brother left Dawson for the final time.

“We were at the Raton Greyhound depot, and he took me aside and he said, ‘You know, I’m going, but I’m going to be back,'” Edward said.

“I was crying, and he said, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry.’ He said, ‘I’ll be back, I’ll be back.’ I can hear him still …”

The family’s last communication with Raoul was a letter he wrote in late November, describing his crew’s Thanksgiving dinner in Calcutta, India. He couldn’t say much else, Edward said, other than when a few of them went fishing, “I was the only one who caught one.”

A week later, Edward’s parents received a telegram from the War Department informing them that their son, a sergeant in the 770th Bombardment Squadron, 462nd Bombardment Group, had been declared missing in action.

For Edward, confirmation and details of his brother’s death would wait for another 76 years.

Recovering the fallen

The bearer of that news was John Krueger, a Wisconsin native whose father, Charles, was the flight engineer on the Humpin’ Honey’s final mission.

Like Edward, John and his twin brother Bruce – born roughly 10 days after their father went overseas – knew little about the fatal flight until they were contacted in April 1999 by Sgt. Walt Huss, one of the two survivors, who made it a point to visit all the crew’s families soon after the war.

“On his own and out of the blue, Walt next reconnected with Bruce and I when we were about 50 years old,” said John, 79, who retired as a senior federal investigator for the National Institutes of Health. “Before that we knew next to nothing of what happened on that flight.”

That started Krueger on a decades-long journey that led in July 2020 to the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project, which works to research, recover, identify, and repatriate the remains of missing U.S. servicemen.

The project traces its roots to 2014, when the university’s Biotechnology Center helped identify the remains of a World War II soldier killed in the closing days of the Battle of Normandy, according to its website. Since 2016, the project’s team of academics and student volunteers have recovered the remains of two others, both American fighter pilots, after spending several summers excavating crash sites in northern France.

Unbeknownst to Krueger, the team already was researching the fate of the Humpin’ Honey’s lost crewmen, in part because John’s father was a university graduate.

In November 2020, Krueger reached Edward and Betty Zavala by phone at their Raton home. At the time, he was trying to secure a photograph of Raoul on behalf of the university’s MIA team. Afterward, he began sharing documents and other materials with the Zavalas that he had obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests and other means.

“One of the special things about the Zavalas … is they gave me the courage to say, ‘Hey, this is going to work,'” Krueger said of his first interaction with a crew member’s family. “That convinced me that this wasn’t just an obsession from my point of view.”

Identifying the remains

Much of what is known about the Humpin’ Honey’s final hours can be credited to D.J. Schaefer, who joined the university’s MIA project in February 2020 while pursuing his history degree.

Schaefer, a 29-year-old Army veteran, soon became the lead researcher, working closely with Krueger to collect many of the deceased’s personnel files, locate next of kin, and confirm the precise location of the crash.

Schaefer also discovered that skeletal remains were found at the crash site.

“None of the families knew,” he said in a telephone interview last month. “I was the first to determine this.”

While it’s unclear whether the remains are of American or Asian origin, Schaefer is confident that at least one set belongs to a crew member, given that Indian currency was found at the crash site of the India-based crew. Indian and Chinese paper money, as well as nine Indian coins, were recovered there, according to military documents.

“There is no reason why charred Indian currency would be in Mukden,” said Schaefer, who continues to lead the investigation while pursuing a graduate degree in maritime archaeology at East Carolina University. “They’re from our flyers. At least one without a doubt.”

Burial authority rests with federal agency

Whether Schaefer will be proven correct is in the hands of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, a branch of the U.S. Department of Defense that is responsible for recovering and identifying the remains of missing service members. Both the University of Wisconsin’s MIA project, in December 2021, and Krueger as a next of kin, in March 2022, filed formal requests to disinter.

In cases of commingled remains, according to the DPAA, the agency requires family DNA from at least 60 percent of the missing personnel to consider disinterring at a national cemetery – or, in this instance, six of the nine lost crew members. To date, five families have supplied DNA, Schaefer said, and he anticipates acquiring DNA from the remaining families soon.

At that point, the DPAA can file a formal request to disinter, which will be reviewed by a number of federal offices, including the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory. The final decision rests with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. If approved – the process takes about a year – the DPAA would contact the cemetery to schedule the disinterment, usually within a few weeks.

DNA testing and sequencing takes much longer: between two to seven years, depending on the condition of the remains, and there’s no guarantee of identification. In a best-case scenario, the U.S. Army Past Conflict Repatriations Branch will notify the family of a match and make arrangements for transfer and burial – with full military honors – in compliance with the family’s wishes.

‘Closure for my brother’

If it ever gets that far, Krueger is optimistic that at least one set of remains will be that of a missing crewman, given they were found at the crash site along with Indian currency.

“I’d love it to be my father just because I know how much that affected my grandfather … However, it would mean just as much to me … if, in fact, we show that it’s one of the other members of the crew,” he said.

“So irrespective of whether it’s the right person or not, my real reward in investing all this time is the conviction this is an unfinished task that either Walt Huss or even my father would have wanted us to complete.”

For Edward Zavala, identification of the remains would be welcome after all these years. If they were to turn out to be those of his brother, Edward said, they would be buried in a cemetery plot reserved next to his own in Raton.

Either way, he said, he is grateful to everyone involved in the University of Wisconsin’s MIA project.

“I would give them a lot of credit, and I would hope that they would never quit that program and keep going because it has helped me,” he said.

“If nothing else, closure. Closure for my brother.”

Nick Pappas is a former city editor at the Albuquerque Journal. His book about Raoul Zavala’s hometown, “Crosses of Iron: The Tragic Story of Dawson, New Mexico, and Its Twin Mining Disasters,” will be released by the University of New Mexico Press on Oct. 1.