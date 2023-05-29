Chimayo man shot and killed on Sunday: Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office

A 22-year-old man from Chimayo was shot and killed at a residence where several people had gathered on Sunday night.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home at Canada Ancha and El Potrero Road at around 9:45 p.m. by someone who reported that a man had been shot, Juan Rios, a spokesman for the agency, said in a news release.

Deputies found that windows at the residence had been shot out, multiple shell casings were found on scene and Jerome Chavez, 22, had been shot and killed. He was found dead at the scene.

Rios said that witnesses said they were gathered in the garage when shots were fired at them.

Other people who had gathered at the home were not injured, according to the sheriff’s office. The agency didn’t release any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call deputies at 505-428-3720.