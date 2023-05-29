 Local food pantry reports big haul - Albuquerque Journal

Local food pantry reports big haul

By Journal staff and wire reports

Volunteer handle large volume of incoming food donations at the Steve Schiff post office on Saturday, May 13 during the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. (Courtesy Road Runner Food Bank.)

The First Unitarian Church in Albuquerque said they’ll are receiving enough food to support clients with food for weeks as part of the rewards from a large food drive.

The Roadrunner Food Bank announced earlier this month that they collected a total of 123,320 pounds in Albuquerque alone during a Stamp Out Hunger food.

First Unitarian Church’s food panty will receive a portion of that, said Rachel Jarrell, who works with the church’s food bank. Jarrell said was expecting close to a 1,000 pounds of food from the large-scale food drive.

She said there are 500 families registered to receive assistance from the church. About 130 to 150 families receive assistance per week.

